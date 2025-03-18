Despite the massive engagement with the voting process and a keen interest in election results and political discourse, young Indians do not prefer to engage in politics and associate themselves with a political party. The survey showed that 29% of respondents do not prefer to engage in politics, and 26% engage in politics without formally associating with a party. This attitude may stem from disillusionment, a perception of inefficiency and mistrust in the political system. A few Indians (16%) endorse political parties but do not become members, while only 10% choose to become members.