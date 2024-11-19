Youngsters are fleeing Japan’s once-mighty civil service

The solution lies in part in less red tape for civil servants themselves. Kawamoto Yuko, the current head of the National Personnel Authority, spent years at McKinsey and has sought to modernise government workplaces. But deep changes are necessary, and will require greater political will. A previous set of civil-service reforms enacted in 2014 rightly put more power in elected politicians’ hands, but failed to clarify new roles for the mandarins. Ministries remain too isolated—from each other and the private sector. More senior positions should be opened up to outside hires on the basis of expertise and performance. A nimbler, more modern civil service would set an example for the rest of Japan. And it would prove a better foundation for solving the problems of the coming decades. Time, in short, for the bureaucrats to have their spring.