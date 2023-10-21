'Your dream is my resolution': PM Modi at Scindia School event in Gwalior

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 125th Founders' Day celebrations at ‘The Scindia School’ in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on October 21, told the gathering of students that their dream is his "resolution". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“India will remove poverty and also become developed. Whatever India is doing today is doing it on a mega scale…Your dreams and resolutions should both be big. Your dream is my resolution," Modi said.

“Dream big and achieve big…every student of the Scindia School should strive to make India a Viksit Bharat (developed India), be it in the professional world or any other place," the prime minister added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi, during his address, also noted that his government over the last decade has strove towards providing a positive atmosphere to the young generation and ensuring that there is no shortage of opportunities for them.

The prime minister added that the youth will have a key role to play in India becoming a developed country in the next 25 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Today we have resolved to make the country developed in the next 25 years. And this has to be done by you, the young generation of India has to do it. I have faith in youth, in the potential of youth. I hope that you will cherish these dreams and work towards them, turn dreams into resolutions and will not stop until you achieve success," he said.

Modi's speech at the institution came ahead of the high-stake Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh next month. Although the prime minister did not make references to other political parties during his address, he highlighted the “unprecedented" decisions taken by the Centre since 2014.

"Our government is about to complete ten years, during this period, our government has freed the country from the burden of several pending decisions, from Article 370 to GST to One Rank One Pension, Triple Talaq and the Women's Reservation Bill which was passed," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

