Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) General Secretary V Vijayasai Reddy announced on Friday, January 24, that he would resign as the Rajya Sabha MP and also quit politics on January 25. Vijayasai Reddy, who is also the party's floor leader in the Upper House, said he is not joining any other political party.

Vijayasai Reddy is currently serving his second term as Rajya Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh. While YSRCP MP did not reveal the reason behind his decision to quit as Rajya Sabha MP and also quit politics, he did made it clear that it was his personal decision.

In a post on X, Vijayasai Reddy said, “This decision is completely my personal one. There was no pressure. No one influenced me.”

“I am quitting politics. I am resigning from the Rajya Sabha membership tomorrow, ( January) 25th . I will not join any political party. I am not resigning hoping for any position, benefits, or money,” he said.

The YSRCP general secretary also thanked PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him recognition in Andhra Pradesh.

"Special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for encouraging me for almost nine years, giving me immense strength and courage, and giving me recognition in Telugu state," the 67-year-old Reddy said.

Vijayasai Reddy, who was one of the key figures in former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party in the state, said he was indebted to YS family, who have lived in him and supported him for four decades and three generations.