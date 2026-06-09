Yusuf Pathan to quit TMC? Mamata loyalist blames Amit Shah for 'breaking' party, says very happy that...: 10 points

As cracks within the Trinamool Congress deepen, a fresh chatter ignited over cricketer and MP Yusuf Pathan's purported Delhi visits. Reports claimed on Tuesday that Pathan will visit Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, drawing flak from Mamata Banerjee loyalist Mahua Moitra.

Here's everything you need to know about the revolt in the TMC:

1. TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee confirmed that Yusuf Pathan will meet Amit Shah in Delhi. He claimed, as per PTI, "I talked to Yusuf Pathan yesterday. He was in Baroda. He said Amit Shah has called him and he's coming to Delhi to meet him. Talked in the night. Amit Shah is working to break the party, he is the person."

Yusuf Pathan is a TMC MP from Baharampur.

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2. TMC MP Mahua Moitra took to X to launch a scathing attack on Yusuf Pathan, accusing him of travelling to Delhi following Home Minister Amit Shah's line.

"...@iamyusufpathan you are rushing to Delhi because @AmitShah has called you? Have some courage. You played for India. Our district voted you in with a huge margin. Have some shame & some spine,” Moitra wrote on X on Tuesday.

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3. On Monday, a group of rebel TMC Parliamentarians, led by Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, claimed to have the support of 20 MPs to break away from the TMC and support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Dastidar also said that they decided to write to Speaker Om Birla declaring support for the NDA.

“Nearly 20 TMC MPs, including me, have decided to write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and formally support the NDA. We have accepted the people's verdict and believe that our future political course should be aligned with the NDA," Dastidar was quoted by PTI as saying.

4. Meanwhile, a viral graphic circulated on social media claimed that a "separate group" of 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament is set to extend support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

The viral post lists several prominent TMC leaders and newly elected MPs. The post claimed that these 20 lawmakers have formed a distinct faction within the Mamata Banerjee-led party to back the NDA government.

5. TMC leader Kirti Azad dismissed the viral social media post as a "fake and fabricated" list floated by the BJP.

"This fake and fabricated list has been floated by the BJP. Six out of these have categorically denied having signed on any documents/papers. Operation Lotus has failed. Amit Shah has failed," Azad wrote on X.

6. Amid a split in TMC's parliamentary unit, "dissident" party MPs June Maliah and Deepak Adhikari (Dev) on Tuesday attended West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's administrative meeting in Purba Medinipur district, PTI reported.

Maliah, the Medinipur MP, and Ghatal MP Dev, both of whom are claimed to have switched to the rebel TMC camp in the Lok Sabha, and Keshpur MLA Siuli Saha attended the meeting at Kolaghat.

7. BJP MLA Ashok Dinda from Purba Medinipur's Moyna constituency stated that the attendance of opposition representatives in such meetings is a sign of "real change".

"Earlier, the TMC government had never invited opposition MPs and MLAs to administrative meetings, but our government has requested all concerned, irrespective of their political affiliation, to attend such meetings," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

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8. TMC leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on rebel party MPs, accusing them of lacking political morality, maintaining links with the BJP and abandoning party workers at a time when they were allegedly facing harassment and political attacks.

Slamming the rebels, Kalyan Banerjee said, "They may make some jugglery of words, but people are not fools. They have changed their leader from Mamata Banerjee to Narendra Modi". He added, "We are very happy, these double character people have gone."

Speaking at the conference, Azad accused the rebels of betraying the party and preparing to join hands with the BJP. "When BJP goons attack party workers, will you support them? This is betrayal. If you want to go to the BJP, say that openly," he said.

9. BJP MP Raju Bista on Tuesday blamed TMC for 20 of its MPs extending support to the NDA at the Centre, declaring that TMC is solely responsible for this debacle and has no future electoral prospects hence BJP is not responsible for this development.

Bista told ANI, "TMC and its leadership are themselves to blame for this. It has no future left...those who destroyed democracy in West Bengal have no democracy within their own party. They have run the entire organisation like a dictatorship..."

"They forged the signatures of MLAs and sent documents to the Speaker to select the Leader of the Opposition...there was no shift in behaviour from before the election to after it. Now, TMC leaders, MPs, and MLAs do not want to stay in the party, and the BJP cannot be held responsible for that," said Bista.

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10. A heightened political turbulence within the TMC ensued following claims by a group of rebel MLAs, including expelled party leaders Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, who have said they have the backing of 58 legislators in the West Bengal Assembly, and rejected the party leadership's choice of Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay for the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP).

Following this, 58 of the 80 TMC MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly approached the Speaker, seeking to appoint Ritabrata as the Leader of the Opposition, and the Speaker later officially approved the appointment.

On Monday, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy also resigned from the Upper House after levelling allegations against the party.