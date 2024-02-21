With Lok Sabha elections 2024 just a few months away, it is likely that Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh will be contesting on BJP ticket from Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency, a report by Times of India stated. Currently, Sunny Deol is the BJP MP from Gurdaspur. Reports have stated that Yuvraj Singh will be replacing Deol in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The speculations of Singh joining the BJP and contesting from the seat came after his recent meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari earlier this month.

"A recent indication of this is his meeting with Union minister Nitin Gadkari," BJP functionary Somdev Sharma told TOI. This is not the first time the party has fielded celebrity candidate. Earlier, The Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat had been represented by late actor Vinod Khanna for four times--1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014.

Earlier in December, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had addressed the public in Punjab's Gurdaspur had taken a jibe over the absence of actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol from his constituency. The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that “big people" like Sunny Deol will not do anything and the people must vote for his party in the general elections scheduled for next year.

"Last time, you all voted for Sunny Deol. Did he ever come here?... He never came, so what was the benefit? We all thought that he was a big actor, and if we vote for him, he will do something. These big people are not going to do anything. Give your vote to 'Aam Aadmi', they will at least come to your use..." Arvind Kejriwal had said.

In September 2023, Sunny Deol too had said that he was not fit for politics. After Gadar 2 success, Deol had appeared on Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat show where he had said, “I am not fit for politics....I will not like to contest elections anymore. It will be good if I continue to work only as an actor."

In another news from Punjab, Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu may soon become the latest politician to join the BJP ranks ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Reports quoting sources indicate that the former Punjab Congress chief and three other state MLAs are looking to switch allegiances by next week. The development came amid growing calls for disciplinary action against Sidhu for holding individual rallies and parallel meetings.

The reports come mere days after prominent Congress leaders including Ashok Chavan, Milind Deora and C Raghunath made their way to the BJP. Speculative reports have also suggested that that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son — Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath, Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari may are also likely to quit Congress and join the BJP.

