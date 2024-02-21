Yuvraj Singh likely to contest from Gurdaspur on BJP ticket, to replace Sunny Deol in Lok Sabha polls 2024: Report
Lpk Sabha Polls 2024: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh may contest on BJP ticket from Gurdaspur in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, replacing current MP Sunny Deol. Speculations arose after Singh's meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
With Lok Sabha elections 2024 just a few months away, it is likely that Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh will be contesting on BJP ticket from Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency, a report by Times of India stated. Currently, Sunny Deol is the BJP MP from Gurdaspur. Reports have stated that Yuvraj Singh will be replacing Deol in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The speculations of Singh joining the BJP and contesting from the seat came after his recent meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari earlier this month.