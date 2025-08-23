Zelenskiy Says Security Guarantees for Ukraine to be Ready Soon

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said “all the developments” to set up security guarantees for a post-war Ukraine will be “ready in the coming days.”

“At present, the teams of Ukraine, the United States, and European partners are working on their architecture,” Zelenskiy said in an X post after a phone call with Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

The Dutch leader had been scheduled to visit Kyiv on Saturday but postponed the trip due to a political crisis in the Netherlands.

“There is now a real chance to end this war, and Ukraine is ready for constructive steps that can bring true peace closer,” said Zelenskiy, adding that Russia “is showing no intention of peace on its side.”

In his own post on X, Schoof said the Netherlands will do “everything to put an end to Russia’s aggression.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin “must now come to the negotiating table as soon as possible,” Schoof said.

Separately on Saturday, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said on local television that it was unlikely Putin would meet with Zelenskiy soon. The patience of US President Donald Trump, who’s attempting to broker an end to the three and a half year war, is wearing thin, Stubb said.

Zelenskiy also spoke on Saturday with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. “It is important that the Global South sends relevant signals and pushes Russia toward peace,” Zelenskiy said on X.

Kyiv started work on security proposals after meetings in Washington with Trump and European leaders, including Stubb, on Aug. 18. Speaking to reporters the day after, Zelenskiy said the effort mustn’t be dragged out, and that the outlines should be “clearer within seven to 10 days.”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced on Friday while in Kyiv that there’ll be “two layers” to the proposals. The first would concern strengthening Ukraine’s armed force, with the second related to guarantees provided by Europe and the US.

Ukraine and its allies are working to make sure the security guarantees are at a level that Putin would never drive to attack Ukraine again, Rutte said a joint press conference with Zelenskiy.

