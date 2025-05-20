Zelensky’s attempt to get Trump on his side falls flat
James Marson , Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 20 May 2025, 06:43 PM IST
SummaryUkraine’s leader has agreed to almost everything President Trump wants but Trump has put no pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hit back when President Trump warned him he had “no cards" in the Oval Office, saying he was “not playing cards." In the months since, the Ukrainian leader has softened his approach in an attempt to keep Trump on side.
