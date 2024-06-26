Zelensky’s formidable task: Keeping the West and his citizens on board

KYIV—Ukraine’s battle-weary troops are desperate for reinforcements. Civilians want to keep up the fight but are less eager to pick up rifles. The West is dangling membership in political and military blocs and feeding military aid but not enough for a breakthrough.

As Russia’s invasion enters a third summer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is juggling competing domestic and international priorities even as Ukrainians and their Western allies agree: Russia can’t be allowed to win.

On Tuesday, Ukraine officially began negotiations to join the European Union, a symbolic step toward the West, and a small victory for Zelensky.

Still, EU accession is, at best, years away, much like Ukraine’s avowed aim of ousting Russia from its lands. Membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a more valuable prize for Ukraine than joining the EU, is even more distant.

“The presidential goal is to liberate all our territory," a senior Ukrainian official said. But at the moment, he added, “the current task is holding the line."

For now, the line is more or less stable. Ukraine was able to halt a Russian offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region. After months of delays, the U.S. approved a large military aid package, and weapons are now making their way into the country. In addition, a Ukraine-led peace summit in Switzerland earlier this month brought some support from dozens of world leaders and pushback against the Kremlin’s latest demands for ending the war.

But mounting challenges cloud the horizon, as both Ukraine and its Western partner recognize the huge investment—financial, military and human—that will be required even for Ukraine to hold its current defensive lines.

Tensions with the U.S. are flickering into view, with Washington concerned about Kyiv’s anticorruption efforts, and Zelensky pleading for faster and bigger deliveries of military equipment. Questions loom over Western strategy as elections in the U.S. and Europe could bring populists to power who have decried excessive spending on Ukraine.

Domestically, efforts to mobilize more troops to fight are reshaping Ukrainian life. Military officials are pulling men off the street and sending them to the front, often with little training. Some men stay at home all day, afraid they will be forced into the armed forces on the way to work.

Complaints from soldiers have also grown louder, since last year’s counteroffensive failed to retake significant territory. A small number of military families have begun occasionally protesting in Kyiv, demanding that men who have been fighting for two years be allowed to demobilize.

This week, Zelensky dismissed the commander of the country’s armed forces in eastern Ukraine, after a prominent military officer publicly accused the commander of having “killed more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general."

Still, Zelensky remains broadly popular, with around 60% of Ukrainians saying they trust him, according to a poll from the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology released earlier this month. Though that number has fallen from 90% two years ago, it would be enviable for most leaders in the West.

“I think it’s a miracle" that his approval remains so high, said Oleksiy Kovzhun, a Ukrainian political consultant, who said he didn’t vote for Zelensky in 2019 but has been impressed by his work since the war began. He added, however, that power had been increasingly concentrated around the president, with few checks from parliament. “He’s doing a very good job, but the system of decision-making is, let’s say, not ideal," he said.

U.S. concerns have risen in recent months, buttressed by demands in Congress for Ukraine to show U.S. military and civilian assistance isn’t going to waste. In May, Oleksandr Kubrakov, the infrastructure minister, was fired. Several weeks later, Mustafa Nayyem, the head of Ukraine’s restoration and infrastructure development agency, resigned, citing “constant confrontation, resistance and artificial obstacles."

Both U.S. and Ukrainian officials said they thought Kubrakov and Nayyem were targeted in part because they maintained close ties with Western partners, which the president’s office viewed as a threat. After Kubrakov’s dismissal, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine posted a message of support for him on X.

A spokesman for Zelensky didn’t respond to a request for comment.

In Europe, political support for Zelensky remains solid across the continent, with some officials thinking that Washington is overreacting to specific decisions. Despite the problems, European officials said, the Ukrainian leader’s government has managed the challenges of the war reasonably well, maintaining foreign support, keeping the economy running and maintaining the defense.

“They have been living in a bunker for almost 2½ years," one senior European official said of the Zelensky administration. “They have a decent record of delivery."

European officials say that Zelensky has pushed through a range of useful anticorruption reforms and measures to strengthen judicial independence even during the difficult circumstances of the war.

They warn that interfering too much in personnel decisions is a mistake. Instead, they point to Ukraine’s EU accession process and the obligations that will come with recovery aid for Kyiv as the opportunity to build on Ukraine’s tentative reforms and create cleaner, more efficient institutions.

“The risk here is if you personalize your concerns, I think you get nowhere," said one senior European diplomat dealing with Ukraine. “Ukraine is doing reforms…Two steps in the right direction and one step backward. The important thing is making strong institutions. At the end of the day, it’s not up to us to pick the people."

Zelensky displayed his people skills on a trip to France to commemorate D-Day on June 6, recalling his earlier ability to define the conflict as a battle for Western values by crouching to embrace a 99-year-old U.S. veteran who called him a savior.

At the core of the EU accession process are efforts to entrench the rule of law, judicial independence and transparent public administration in candidate countries. EU member states have in recent years frontloaded those issues as the first to be tackled among 35 detailed chapters of alignment of rules and laws Ukraine will have to complete.

Tuesday’s talks in Luxembourg will see the EU share with Ukraine its negotiating mandate for membership talks, which are ultimately aimed at aligning Ukraine laws and rules with more than 100,000 pages of EU legislation.

Some countries, such as North Macedonia, spent almost two decades as EU candidate applicants without their membership talks beginning. Against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s accession push has been far swifter.

Yet even Croatia, a country at peace whose EU membership was widely supported across the bloc, spent six years in membership negotiations with Brussels from 2005-2011. It was the last country to join the bloc in 2013.

Write to Ian Lovett at ian.lovett@wsj.com and Laurence Norman at laurence.norman@wsj.com