Zelensky’s formidable task: Keeping the West and his citizens on board

“I think it’s a miracle" that his approval remains so high, said Oleksiy Kovzhun, a Ukrainian political consultant, who said he didn’t vote for Zelensky in 2019 but has been impressed by his work since the war began. He added, however, that power had been increasingly concentrated around the president, with few checks from parliament. “He’s doing a very good job, but the system of decision-making is, let’s say, not ideal," he said.