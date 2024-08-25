Zelensky’s invasion of Russia sends a message to Moscow—and Washington
Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 25 Aug 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Summary
- Ukraine’s audacious move across the border is an effort to show the world that the country is still in the fight.
KYIV—Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked his country’s Independence Day on Saturday with a video shot in the region where his armed forces launched a brazen offensive designed to send a message to Russia—and the West.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less