Zelensky’s invasion of Russia sends a message to Moscow—and Washington

After a year of gradually losing ground on the battlefield, Zelensky made an audacious gamble to seize back the initiative. His bet is that the operation that began Aug. 6 will not only knock Russia off balance and force it to shift its troops, but also encourage the West to throw its weight more firmly behind Ukraine. Zelensky has been calling for more weapons and for U.S. permission to use long-range ATACMS missiles on Russian territory.