Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for limiting Russian oil purchases in conversation with Modi
US President Donald Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on India for buying Russian energy, taking the total duty to 50%. The additional levy is aimed at cuting Russia's oil revenues and forcing it into a ceasefire. The new rate will come into effect on 27 August.
New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reiterated India’s position for a peaceful settlement of the conflict and support for efforts aimed at restoring peace at the earliest. Zelenskyy, however, raised the issue of how Russian energy exports are helping Moscow to keep the war going.