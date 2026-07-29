Zelenskyy Says He Had ‘Good’ Talk With Trump on Patriot Missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he discussed Patriot air defenses and the prospects for renewed diplomacy during a meeting with President Donald Trump, as he seeks to shore up Kyiv’s military capabilities against Russia.

The visit to the White House on Tuesday came as Zelenskyy tries to strengthen his country’s ability to defend against Russian missile and drone strikes that have battered Ukraine’s cities. The Ukrainian leader said in a social media post that he and Trump had a “good meeting.”

“The President and I discussed licenses for Patriot interceptor production and several other ideas that could help. We also spoke about diplomacy – it’s important that the diplomatic process be reinvigorated,” Zelenskyy said. “Our teams will arrange the details of their further communication,” he added without providing further details.

The Ukrainian leader’s chief of staff said the two sides had “agreed to intensify the negotiation process at all levels.” Zelenskyy scored a win earlier this month when he met with Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Turkey, with the US president agreeing to let Ukraine manufacture Patriot missile interceptors.

Building its own Patriots, though, could take time and Zelenskyy is eager to obtain more immediate help to repel Russian attacks with the war now in its fifth year.

“There are reasons to be somewhat skeptical,” said Max Bergmann, director of the Europe, Russia, and Eurasia Program at the Center for Strategic International Studies. Though “it may not be applicable in the battlefield in 2026 or 2027,” it’s still a good partnership to have for Ukraine, he added.

Zelenskyy said he also met on Tuesday with representatives from Lockheed Martin Corp., which produces missiles for the Patriot defenses. In a post on X, he said teams were “already working on specific solutions to move to co-production as quickly as possible.” Last week, Zelenskyy met with a team from Raytheon, which is a contractor for the overall Patriot system.

Following Trump and Zelenskyy’s meeting, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called it — and a separate sitdown between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — “positive and productive.”

Zelenskyy and Trump had a rocky relationship earlier in the US president’s term, but that dynamic has warmed. At the NATO summit, Trump praised his Ukrainian counterpart as doing an “amazing job,” a recognition of Kyiv’s battlefield gains.

Ukraine has effectively stalled Russian advances on the battlefield while the country’s drone prowess has enabled frequent long-range strikes targeting oil and military installations deep in Russian territory. Those strikes are escalating the war’s strain on Russia’s economy, driving up fuel and transportation costs.

Still, Moscow has intensified missile and drone attacks while insisting Ukraine concede to sweeping concessions to end the war, including giving up land Russia hasn’t been able to conquer. Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have stalled, and Ukraine has long maintained that’s because their Russian counterparts aren’t seriously interested in a diplomatic solution.

With assistance from Sonya Dymova.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.