Zelenskyy Says He’ll Meet Trump Envoys in Kyiv in ‘Coming Days’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would meet with representatives of US President Donald Trump in the coming days and that the envoys would also travel to Russia, signaling a renewed effort to revive long-stalled talks.

“We expect to see the U.S. President’s envoys here in Kyiv. They confirmed they will have a meeting in Moscow and another one in Kyiv. We expect the latter to take place in the coming days,” Zelenskyy wrote Thursday on X.

While Zelenskyy did not identify the officials in his post, his comments come just days after the Ukrainian leader held a call with White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. After that call, Zelenskyy had said the two countries were “talking about locking in the dates for the visit to Ukraine.”

Ukrainian officials have long anticipated a visit to Kyiv by Witkoff and Kushner but the White House has not publicly confirmed a date. Trump has pushed Russia and Ukraine to end a grinding war that has raged since 2022, when Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of its much smaller neighbor. US-led peace talks, however, have largely stalled since February with Trump’s attention focused on the war with Iran.

Ukraine has found new success on the battlefield with long-range drone attacks on Russian energy facilities. A shortage of air defense interceptors, however, has left Kyiv and surrounding areas vulnerable to Russian missile strikes.

Zelenskyy warned airlines this week to avoid Russian airspace as he threatened to respond to Moscow’s escalating missile attacks by crowding its skies with drones.

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