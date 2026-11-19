Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said US negotiators will brief allies on Thursday on the outcome of President Donald Trump’s talks in China.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will join more than 30 leaders from the so-called coalition of the willing — a format where Kyiv’s allies discuss security guarantees for a post-war Ukraine — in Berlin.

The gathering will take place hours after the US president meets China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen. Trump is also slated to meet separately with Putin.

US envoys said “they would give us a debrief on the talks the American President is currently holding in China,” Zelenskyy said in a social media post Wednesday. “We will also be hearing from our partners currently in China.”

The Witkoff-Kushner meetings in Berlin and Trump’s discussions in China are part of a coordinated diplomatic effort, a US official said earlier, as Washington seeks to build momentum in talks to end Russia’s war, which is approaching its five-year mark.

The sudden US push for a sweeping deal to end the war has left Europe exposed.

US envoys are pressing Russian and Ukrainian officials to consider new proposals on NATO rules, military assets and troop placements across Europe as part of negotiations, according to people familiar with the matter. The US has even asked Kyiv whether it would cede its Donbas region to Russia in exchange for NATO membership.

“We and the Europeans have a clear, shared position: issues concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation, and issues concerning Europe must be decided with Europe’s participation,” Zelenskyy posted. “This is the only approach there can ever be.”

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