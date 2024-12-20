|Product
|Rating
|Price
Pony ConfidentialView Details
₹2,115
MaktubView Details
₹301
Lazarus ManView Details
₹2,155
The Good, the Bad, and the AuntiesView Details
₹205
This Motherless Land: A powerful de-colonial retelling of Mansfield Park from the award-winning author of WahalaView Details
₹1,672
KnifeView Details
₹409
Like Mother, Like MotherView Details
₹2,106
The Wealth Money Can't Buy: The 8 Hidden Habits to Live Your Richest Life Paperback – 9 April 2024View Details
₹309
The Reappearance of Rachel Price : A sensational new young adult thriller for 2024 from the award-winning author of the bestselling A Good Girls Guide to Murder. & KILL JOYView Details
₹611
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max 51.05mm (2.01 inch) Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance (Black)View Details
₹1,299
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max 51.05mm (2.01 inch) Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance (Black)View Details
₹1,299
Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker, Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, Up to 18-Day Battery Life, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, 120 Sports Modes (Black)View Details
₹3,799
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium MembershipView Details
₹8,499
boAt Storm Call 3 w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation, 1.83" (4.6 cm) HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, Crest+ OS, QR Tray, Watch Face Studio, Coins, Emergency SOS Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)View Details
₹1,099
Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smart Watch, 1.91" UltraVU with Rotating Crown, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, Advanced Chipset, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Mode & Smartwatch Faces, IP68, (Black)View Details
₹1,500
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Rose Pink)View Details
₹1,399
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included)View Details
₹6,999
Redmi Watch 5 Lite|1.96" AMOLED Screen|in-Built GPS|BT Calling 2mic ENC|5 ATM|HyperOS Connectivity|18 Days Battery Life|200+ WatchFaces|160+ SportsModes|SpO2,HeartRate&FemaleHealth Tracking|BlackView Details
₹3,399
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 46.48mm (1.83 inch) Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 120 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution (Black)View Details
₹1,299
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Black Link)View Details
₹3,499
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Lilac Bliss/Black) with 6-Month Premium MembershipView Details
₹8,499
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max 51.05mm (2.01 inch) Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance (Black)View Details
₹1,299
Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker, Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, Up to 18-Day Battery Life, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, 120 Sports Modes (Black)View Details
₹3,799
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium MembershipView Details
₹8,499
boAt Storm Call 3 w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation, 1.83" (4.6 cm) HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, Crest+ OS, QR Tray, Watch Face Studio, Coins, Emergency SOS Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)View Details
₹1,099
Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smart Watch, 1.91" UltraVU with Rotating Crown, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, Advanced Chipset, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Mode & Smartwatch Faces, IP68, (Black)View Details
₹1,500
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Rose Pink)View Details
₹1,399
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included)View Details
₹6,999
Redmi Watch 5 Lite|1.96" AMOLED Screen|in-Built GPS|BT Calling 2mic ENC|5 ATM|HyperOS Connectivity|18 Days Battery Life|200+ WatchFaces|160+ SportsModes|SpO2,HeartRate&FemaleHealth Tracking|BlackView Details
₹3,399
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 46.48mm (1.83 inch) Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 120 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution (Black)View Details
₹1,299
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Black Link)View Details
₹3,499
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Lilac Bliss/Black) with 6-Month Premium MembershipView Details
₹8,499
AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker, Coffee Machine, 15 Bars, With Foaming Milk, Frother Wand for Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte and Mocha, Steam Espresso Maker For Home, Adjustable Milk Frothing and Double Temperature Control System, Stainless Steel, 1100W.View Details
₹9,404
VANTRO Espresso Coffee Machine | 20 Bar Professional Pressure | 1500W | Stainless Steel Housing | Touch Control Panel | Adjustable Temperature & Extraction TimeView Details
₹7,998
NESCAFE E | Coffee Maker for Cafe-like Frothy Coffee At Home | Make Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte at Home with E coffee makerView Details
₹5,849
AGARO Royal 4 Big Cups Drip Coffee Maker, 600 Ml Borosilicate Glass Carafe Jar, 750W, Water tank with Level Indicator, Brewer Machine with Cone Filter, Auto Shut Off, Stainless Steel Body, BlackView Details
₹1,599
DeLonghi EC685.M Dedica Style Pump Espresso Coffee Machine | Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte & More Recipe Options| Coffee Maker Machine for Home | 15 Bar Pressure, 1350 W|Free Demo & Installation|MetalView Details
₹17,499
Morphy Richards Impresso Coffee Making Machine|Upto 20 Bar Pressure Rich Espresso Coffee Maker|Milk Frothing Nozzle|Push Button Operation|Removable Drip Tray|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black & SteelView Details
₹9,299.99
Nespresso Essenza Mini espresso Machine by De'Longhi, BlackView Details
₹10,998
INALSA Espresso/Cappuccino 4Cup Coffee Maker 800W- Bonjour (3in1- Espresso,Cappuccino & Latte)|Frothing Function,4Bar Pressure|Multipurpose Control Knob,Removable Drip Tray & Borosilicate Glass CarafeView Details
₹3,994
PHILIPS Drip Coffee Maker HD7432/20, 0.6 L, Ideal for 2-7 cups, 750W, Black, MediumView Details
₹3,299
PHILIPS HD7430/90 1000W Drip Coffee MakerView Details
₹2,679
COSTAR Capsules & Coffee Powder 2-in-1 Espresso Machine, 20 Bar Capsules Maker Compatible for NS Original Capsules/Coffee Powder with Fast Heating System for Espresso, Simple Touch Operation, 1450WView Details
₹8,999
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max 51.05mm (2.01 inch) Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance (Black)View Details
₹1,299
Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker, Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, Up to 18-Day Battery Life, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, 120 Sports Modes (Black)View Details
₹3,799
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium MembershipView Details
₹8,499
boAt Storm Call 3 w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation, 1.83" (4.6 cm) HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, Crest+ OS, QR Tray, Watch Face Studio, Coins, Emergency SOS Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)View Details
₹1,099
Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smart Watch, 1.91" UltraVU with Rotating Crown, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, Advanced Chipset, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Mode & Smartwatch Faces, IP68, (Black)View Details
₹1,500
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Rose Pink)View Details
₹1,399
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included)View Details
₹6,999
Redmi Watch 5 Lite|1.96" AMOLED Screen|in-Built GPS|BT Calling 2mic ENC|5 ATM|HyperOS Connectivity|18 Days Battery Life|200+ WatchFaces|160+ SportsModes|SpO2,HeartRate&FemaleHealth Tracking|BlackView Details
₹3,399
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 46.48mm (1.83 inch) Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 120 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution (Black)View Details
₹1,299
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Black Link)View Details
₹3,499
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Lilac Bliss/Black) with 6-Month Premium MembershipView Details
₹8,499
AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker, Coffee Machine, 15 Bars, With Foaming Milk, Frother Wand for Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte and Mocha, Steam Espresso Maker For Home, Adjustable Milk Frothing and Double Temperature Control System, Stainless Steel, 1100W.View Details
₹9,404
VANTRO Espresso Coffee Machine | 20 Bar Professional Pressure | 1500W | Stainless Steel Housing | Touch Control Panel | Adjustable Temperature & Extraction TimeView Details
₹7,998
NESCAFE E | Coffee Maker for Cafe-like Frothy Coffee At Home | Make Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte at Home with E coffee makerView Details
₹5,849
AGARO Royal 4 Big Cups Drip Coffee Maker, 600 Ml Borosilicate Glass Carafe Jar, 750W, Water tank with Level Indicator, Brewer Machine with Cone Filter, Auto Shut Off, Stainless Steel Body, BlackView Details
₹1,599
DeLonghi EC685.M Dedica Style Pump Espresso Coffee Machine | Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte & More Recipe Options| Coffee Maker Machine for Home | 15 Bar Pressure, 1350 W|Free Demo & Installation|MetalView Details
₹17,499
Morphy Richards Impresso Coffee Making Machine|Upto 20 Bar Pressure Rich Espresso Coffee Maker|Milk Frothing Nozzle|Push Button Operation|Removable Drip Tray|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black & SteelView Details
₹9,299.99
Nespresso Essenza Mini espresso Machine by De'Longhi, BlackView Details
₹10,998
INALSA Espresso/Cappuccino 4Cup Coffee Maker 800W- Bonjour (3in1- Espresso,Cappuccino & Latte)|Frothing Function,4Bar Pressure|Multipurpose Control Knob,Removable Drip Tray & Borosilicate Glass CarafeView Details
₹3,994
PHILIPS Drip Coffee Maker HD7432/20, 0.6 L, Ideal for 2-7 cups, 750W, Black, MediumView Details
₹3,299
PHILIPS HD7430/90 1000W Drip Coffee MakerView Details
₹2,679
COSTAR Capsules & Coffee Powder 2-in-1 Espresso Machine, 20 Bar Capsules Maker Compatible for NS Original Capsules/Coffee Powder with Fast Heating System for Espresso, Simple Touch Operation, 1450WView Details
₹8,999
AGARO HD-1120 2000 Watts Professional Hair Dryer with AC Motor, Black & Atom Electric Handheld Full Body Massager with 3 Massage Heads & Variable Speed Settings for Pain Relief and Relaxation, BlackView Details
₹2,361
Philips Hair Dryer | Quick Gentle Drying with Thermoprotect Care | 1200 Watts | 3 Heat and Speed Settings with Cool Shots | HP8120/00, PinkView Details
₹1,101
Philips Hair Dryer - Powerful drying with less heat I 6 Styling options for Salon like blowdryI 2100 WattsI for Minimised DamageI Styling attachment| Men and WomenI 2 Year Warranty BHD356/10, BlackView Details
₹2,656
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max 51.05mm (2.01 inch) Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance (Black)View Details
₹1,299
Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker, Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, Up to 18-Day Battery Life, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, 120 Sports Modes (Black)View Details
₹3,799
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium MembershipView Details
₹8,499
boAt Storm Call 3 w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation, 1.83" (4.6 cm) HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, Crest+ OS, QR Tray, Watch Face Studio, Coins, Emergency SOS Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)View Details
₹1,099
Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smart Watch, 1.91" UltraVU with Rotating Crown, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, Advanced Chipset, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Mode & Smartwatch Faces, IP68, (Black)View Details
₹1,500
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Rose Pink)View Details
₹1,399
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included)View Details
₹6,999
Redmi Watch 5 Lite|1.96" AMOLED Screen|in-Built GPS|BT Calling 2mic ENC|5 ATM|HyperOS Connectivity|18 Days Battery Life|200+ WatchFaces|160+ SportsModes|SpO2,HeartRate&FemaleHealth Tracking|BlackView Details
₹3,399
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 46.48mm (1.83 inch) Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 120 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution (Black)View Details
₹1,299
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Black Link)View Details
₹3,499
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Lilac Bliss/Black) with 6-Month Premium MembershipView Details
₹8,499
AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker, Coffee Machine, 15 Bars, With Foaming Milk, Frother Wand for Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte and Mocha, Steam Espresso Maker For Home, Adjustable Milk Frothing and Double Temperature Control System, Stainless Steel, 1100W.View Details
₹9,404
VANTRO Espresso Coffee Machine | 20 Bar Professional Pressure | 1500W | Stainless Steel Housing | Touch Control Panel | Adjustable Temperature & Extraction TimeView Details
₹7,998
NESCAFE E | Coffee Maker for Cafe-like Frothy Coffee At Home | Make Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte at Home with E coffee makerView Details
₹5,849
AGARO Royal 4 Big Cups Drip Coffee Maker, 600 Ml Borosilicate Glass Carafe Jar, 750W, Water tank with Level Indicator, Brewer Machine with Cone Filter, Auto Shut Off, Stainless Steel Body, BlackView Details
₹1,599
DeLonghi EC685.M Dedica Style Pump Espresso Coffee Machine | Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte & More Recipe Options| Coffee Maker Machine for Home | 15 Bar Pressure, 1350 W|Free Demo & Installation|MetalView Details
₹17,499
Morphy Richards Impresso Coffee Making Machine|Upto 20 Bar Pressure Rich Espresso Coffee Maker|Milk Frothing Nozzle|Push Button Operation|Removable Drip Tray|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black & SteelView Details
₹9,299.99
Nespresso Essenza Mini espresso Machine by De'Longhi, BlackView Details
₹10,998
INALSA Espresso/Cappuccino 4Cup Coffee Maker 800W- Bonjour (3in1- Espresso,Cappuccino & Latte)|Frothing Function,4Bar Pressure|Multipurpose Control Knob,Removable Drip Tray & Borosilicate Glass CarafeView Details
₹3,994
PHILIPS Drip Coffee Maker HD7432/20, 0.6 L, Ideal for 2-7 cups, 750W, Black, MediumView Details
₹3,299
PHILIPS HD7430/90 1000W Drip Coffee MakerView Details
₹2,679
COSTAR Capsules & Coffee Powder 2-in-1 Espresso Machine, 20 Bar Capsules Maker Compatible for NS Original Capsules/Coffee Powder with Fast Heating System for Espresso, Simple Touch Operation, 1450WView Details
₹8,999
AGARO HD-1120 2000 Watts Professional Hair Dryer with AC Motor, Black & Atom Electric Handheld Full Body Massager with 3 Massage Heads & Variable Speed Settings for Pain Relief and Relaxation, BlackView Details
₹2,361
Philips Hair Dryer | Quick Gentle Drying with Thermoprotect Care | 1200 Watts | 3 Heat and Speed Settings with Cool Shots | HP8120/00, PinkView Details
₹1,101
Philips Hair Dryer - Powerful drying with less heat I 6 Styling options for Salon like blowdryI 2100 WattsI for Minimised DamageI Styling attachment| Men and WomenI 2 Year Warranty BHD356/10, BlackView Details
₹2,656
DOODLE | 2025 A5 Productivity Planner Kit | Undated | Hard Bound |288 Pages |12 Monthly Planners + Pocket Meal Planner + 200+ Stickers + Motivational Quote Cards + Tear Away Bookmarks l Activity Tracker l Monthly Review Pages l to do Lists [Big Thoughts]View Details
₹499
DOODLE | 2025 A5 Productivity Planner Kit | Undated | Hard Bound |288 Pages |12 Monthly Planners + Pocket Meal Planner + 200+ Stickers + Motivational Quote Cards + Tear Away Bookmarks l Activity Tracker l Monthly Review Pages l to do Lists [Step by Step]View Details
₹498
mudrit 2025 Wall Calendar, Monthly Large Calendar runs from Jan 2025 - Dec 2025, Big Blotter Desk Pad For Office, Home, Family, Business, Academic: Size 12" X 17"View Details
₹389
LAURET BLANC 2025 Wall Calendar -12" X 17.5" for Home & Office, Floral Calendar, 170 GSM (C)View Details
₹419
Kaameri Bazaar l 2025 l Floral Desk Calendar l With inspirational quotes l 12 Months l Includes notes section l 170 gsm l Planning, Tracking & Scheduling l Black WiroView Details
₹289
Aromahpure Scented Candles (55 Hours) (100% Soy Wax)- Handcrafted | Smoke-Free | Untold- Petitgrain, Blackcurrant & Peach, Thai Lemongrass Fragrance Candles for Home & Gift Sets, IFRA CertifiedView Details
₹379
AuraDecor Fragrance Jar Candle Set of 6 || Fragrance Candles for Home || Scented Candles || Jar Candles || Fragrance Candle || Home Decoration(Paraffin Wax)View Details
₹299
Bella Vita Organic Soy Wax Aroma Candles Set Of 4 Scented Aromatic Fragrance Vanilla, Cinnamon, Lavender & Rose For Gifting Home, 60 Gms Each,Up To 15 Hours Burn TimeView Details
₹325
Puretive Morning Brew | Coffee Vanilla Scented Soy Wax Candles - 35hrs Burn Time, 2-Wick, Large, Premium Aromatherapy Candle for Home Decor, Gift SetView Details
₹698
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max 51.05mm (2.01 inch) Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance (Black)View Details
₹1,299
Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker, Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, Up to 18-Day Battery Life, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, 120 Sports Modes (Black)View Details
₹3,799
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium MembershipView Details
₹8,499
boAt Storm Call 3 w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation, 1.83" (4.6 cm) HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, Crest+ OS, QR Tray, Watch Face Studio, Coins, Emergency SOS Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)View Details
₹1,099
Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smart Watch, 1.91" UltraVU with Rotating Crown, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, Advanced Chipset, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Mode & Smartwatch Faces, IP68, (Black)View Details
₹1,500
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Rose Pink)View Details
₹1,399
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included)View Details
₹6,999
Redmi Watch 5 Lite|1.96" AMOLED Screen|in-Built GPS|BT Calling 2mic ENC|5 ATM|HyperOS Connectivity|18 Days Battery Life|200+ WatchFaces|160+ SportsModes|SpO2,HeartRate&FemaleHealth Tracking|BlackView Details
₹3,399
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 46.48mm (1.83 inch) Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 120 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution (Black)View Details
₹1,299
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Black Link)View Details
₹3,499
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Lilac Bliss/Black) with 6-Month Premium MembershipView Details
₹8,499
AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker, Coffee Machine, 15 Bars, With Foaming Milk, Frother Wand for Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte and Mocha, Steam Espresso Maker For Home, Adjustable Milk Frothing and Double Temperature Control System, Stainless Steel, 1100W.View Details
₹9,404
VANTRO Espresso Coffee Machine | 20 Bar Professional Pressure | 1500W | Stainless Steel Housing | Touch Control Panel | Adjustable Temperature & Extraction TimeView Details
₹7,998
NESCAFE E | Coffee Maker for Cafe-like Frothy Coffee At Home | Make Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte at Home with E coffee makerView Details
₹5,849
AGARO Royal 4 Big Cups Drip Coffee Maker, 600 Ml Borosilicate Glass Carafe Jar, 750W, Water tank with Level Indicator, Brewer Machine with Cone Filter, Auto Shut Off, Stainless Steel Body, BlackView Details
₹1,599
DeLonghi EC685.M Dedica Style Pump Espresso Coffee Machine | Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte & More Recipe Options| Coffee Maker Machine for Home | 15 Bar Pressure, 1350 W|Free Demo & Installation|MetalView Details
₹17,499
Morphy Richards Impresso Coffee Making Machine|Upto 20 Bar Pressure Rich Espresso Coffee Maker|Milk Frothing Nozzle|Push Button Operation|Removable Drip Tray|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black & SteelView Details
₹9,299.99
Nespresso Essenza Mini espresso Machine by De'Longhi, BlackView Details
₹10,998
INALSA Espresso/Cappuccino 4Cup Coffee Maker 800W- Bonjour (3in1- Espresso,Cappuccino & Latte)|Frothing Function,4Bar Pressure|Multipurpose Control Knob,Removable Drip Tray & Borosilicate Glass CarafeView Details
₹3,994
PHILIPS Drip Coffee Maker HD7432/20, 0.6 L, Ideal for 2-7 cups, 750W, Black, MediumView Details
₹3,299
PHILIPS HD7430/90 1000W Drip Coffee MakerView Details
₹2,679
COSTAR Capsules & Coffee Powder 2-in-1 Espresso Machine, 20 Bar Capsules Maker Compatible for NS Original Capsules/Coffee Powder with Fast Heating System for Espresso, Simple Touch Operation, 1450WView Details
₹8,999
AGARO HD-1120 2000 Watts Professional Hair Dryer with AC Motor, Black & Atom Electric Handheld Full Body Massager with 3 Massage Heads & Variable Speed Settings for Pain Relief and Relaxation, BlackView Details
₹2,361
Philips Hair Dryer | Quick Gentle Drying with Thermoprotect Care | 1200 Watts | 3 Heat and Speed Settings with Cool Shots | HP8120/00, PinkView Details
₹1,101
Philips Hair Dryer - Powerful drying with less heat I 6 Styling options for Salon like blowdryI 2100 WattsI for Minimised DamageI Styling attachment| Men and WomenI 2 Year Warranty BHD356/10, BlackView Details
₹2,656
DOODLE | 2025 A5 Productivity Planner Kit | Undated | Hard Bound |288 Pages |12 Monthly Planners + Pocket Meal Planner + 200+ Stickers + Motivational Quote Cards + Tear Away Bookmarks l Activity Tracker l Monthly Review Pages l to do Lists [Big Thoughts]View Details
₹499
DOODLE | 2025 A5 Productivity Planner Kit | Undated | Hard Bound |288 Pages |12 Monthly Planners + Pocket Meal Planner + 200+ Stickers + Motivational Quote Cards + Tear Away Bookmarks l Activity Tracker l Monthly Review Pages l to do Lists [Step by Step]View Details
₹498
mudrit 2025 Wall Calendar, Monthly Large Calendar runs from Jan 2025 - Dec 2025, Big Blotter Desk Pad For Office, Home, Family, Business, Academic: Size 12" X 17"View Details
₹389
LAURET BLANC 2025 Wall Calendar -12" X 17.5" for Home & Office, Floral Calendar, 170 GSM (C)View Details
₹419
Kaameri Bazaar l 2025 l Floral Desk Calendar l With inspirational quotes l 12 Months l Includes notes section l 170 gsm l Planning, Tracking & Scheduling l Black WiroView Details
₹289
Aromahpure Scented Candles (55 Hours) (100% Soy Wax)- Handcrafted | Smoke-Free | Untold- Petitgrain, Blackcurrant & Peach, Thai Lemongrass Fragrance Candles for Home & Gift Sets, IFRA CertifiedView Details
₹379
AuraDecor Fragrance Jar Candle Set of 6 || Fragrance Candles for Home || Scented Candles || Jar Candles || Fragrance Candle || Home Decoration(Paraffin Wax)View Details
₹299
Bella Vita Organic Soy Wax Aroma Candles Set Of 4 Scented Aromatic Fragrance Vanilla, Cinnamon, Lavender & Rose For Gifting Home, 60 Gms Each,Up To 15 Hours Burn TimeView Details
₹325
Puretive Morning Brew | Coffee Vanilla Scented Soy Wax Candles - 35hrs Burn Time, 2-Wick, Large, Premium Aromatherapy Candle for Home Decor, Gift SetView Details
₹698
Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh 33W Super Fast Charging PD | Power Delivery | QC 3.0|Type C Input & Output |Triple Output Ports|Classic Black|Supports Android,Apple, Tablets, Earbuds, Watches etc (MI)View Details
₹1,999
boAt Newly Launched Pocket Energyshroom PB400 Pro 20000mAh | Compact Power Bank w/Type-C Input (2-Way Port), 3X Output Ports,2-Way 22.5W Fast Charging, Pass-Through Charging(Emerald Green)View Details
₹1,799
Kratos Legend Core Power Bank 10000mah, 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank with Type C & Dual USB Output, Ultra Slim Powerbank, Compatible for iPhone,Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Redmi (USB C & USB A Input)View Details
₹599
URBN 20000 mAh Premium Black Edition Nano Power Bank | 22.5W Super Fast Charging | Pocket Size| Dual Type C Power Delivery (PD) Output + 1 USB Output for Quick Charge | Two-Way Fast Charge (Black)View Details
₹1,599
Spigen 20,000mAh, 30W Fast Charging Durable Alloy Power Bank with PD3.0 20W for 2 USB-C Ports, QC3.0 22.5W for USB-A Port - Navy BlueView Details
₹2,477
MI 10000mAh Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank Pocket Pro with 22.5 Watt Fast Charging, Dual Input Ports(Micro-USB and Type C), Triple Output Ports, (Black)View Details
₹1,519
URBN 20000 mAh Lithium_Polymer 22.5W Super Fast Charging Ultra Compact Power Bank with Quick Charge & Power Delivery, Type C Input/Output, Made in India, Type C Cable Included (Camo)View Details
₹1,279
ZEBRONICS MB10000S15 Power Bank, 10000 mAh, Rapid Charge, 22.5W Output, Dual USB Output, PD 3.0 Type C, Built in Protections, Percentage Indicator, Made in IndiaView Details
₹599
Ambrane 10000mAh Rugged, Slim & Compact Powerbank, 22.5W Fast Charging, USB & Type C Output, Power Delivery, Quick Charge for iPhone, Android & Other Devices (Force 10k, Dark Green)View Details
₹998
ZEBRONICS MB10000S4 Power Bank, 10000 mAh, 12W, Dual USB Output, Type C & Micro USB Input, Built in Protections, Percentage LED Display, Included USB to Type C Cable, Made in IndiaView Details
₹518
Duracell 20000 MAH Slimmest Power Bank with 1 Type C PD and 2 USB A Port, 22.5W Fast Charging Portable Charger to Charges 3 Devices Simultaneously for iPhones, Android Phones, Smart Watches & MoreView Details
₹3,099
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max 51.05mm (2.01 inch) Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, 120+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, Voice Assistance (Black)View Details
₹1,299
Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker, Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, Up to 18-Day Battery Life, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, 120 Sports Modes (Black)View Details
₹3,799
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium MembershipView Details
₹8,499
boAt Storm Call 3 w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation, 1.83" (4.6 cm) HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, Crest+ OS, QR Tray, Watch Face Studio, Coins, Emergency SOS Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)View Details
₹1,099
Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smart Watch, 1.91" UltraVU with Rotating Crown, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, Advanced Chipset, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Mode & Smartwatch Faces, IP68, (Black)View Details
₹1,500
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Rose Pink)View Details
₹1,399
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Rose, One Size (S & L Bands Included)View Details
₹6,999
Redmi Watch 5 Lite|1.96" AMOLED Screen|in-Built GPS|BT Calling 2mic ENC|5 ATM|HyperOS Connectivity|18 Days Battery Life|200+ WatchFaces|160+ SportsModes|SpO2,HeartRate&FemaleHealth Tracking|BlackView Details
₹3,399
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 46.48mm (1.83 inch) Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 120 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution (Black)View Details
₹1,299
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Black Link)View Details
₹3,499
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Lilac Bliss/Black) with 6-Month Premium MembershipView Details
₹8,499
AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker, Coffee Machine, 15 Bars, With Foaming Milk, Frother Wand for Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte and Mocha, Steam Espresso Maker For Home, Adjustable Milk Frothing and Double Temperature Control System, Stainless Steel, 1100W.View Details
₹9,404
VANTRO Espresso Coffee Machine | 20 Bar Professional Pressure | 1500W | Stainless Steel Housing | Touch Control Panel | Adjustable Temperature & Extraction TimeView Details
₹7,998
NESCAFE E | Coffee Maker for Cafe-like Frothy Coffee At Home | Make Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte at Home with E coffee makerView Details
₹5,849
AGARO Royal 4 Big Cups Drip Coffee Maker, 600 Ml Borosilicate Glass Carafe Jar, 750W, Water tank with Level Indicator, Brewer Machine with Cone Filter, Auto Shut Off, Stainless Steel Body, BlackView Details
₹1,599
DeLonghi EC685.M Dedica Style Pump Espresso Coffee Machine | Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte & More Recipe Options| Coffee Maker Machine for Home | 15 Bar Pressure, 1350 W|Free Demo & Installation|MetalView Details
₹17,499
Morphy Richards Impresso Coffee Making Machine|Upto 20 Bar Pressure Rich Espresso Coffee Maker|Milk Frothing Nozzle|Push Button Operation|Removable Drip Tray|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black & SteelView Details
₹9,299.99
Nespresso Essenza Mini espresso Machine by De'Longhi, BlackView Details
₹10,998
INALSA Espresso/Cappuccino 4Cup Coffee Maker 800W- Bonjour (3in1- Espresso,Cappuccino & Latte)|Frothing Function,4Bar Pressure|Multipurpose Control Knob,Removable Drip Tray & Borosilicate Glass CarafeView Details
₹3,994
PHILIPS Drip Coffee Maker HD7432/20, 0.6 L, Ideal for 2-7 cups, 750W, Black, MediumView Details
₹3,299
PHILIPS HD7430/90 1000W Drip Coffee MakerView Details
₹2,679
COSTAR Capsules & Coffee Powder 2-in-1 Espresso Machine, 20 Bar Capsules Maker Compatible for NS Original Capsules/Coffee Powder with Fast Heating System for Espresso, Simple Touch Operation, 1450WView Details
₹8,999
AGARO HD-1120 2000 Watts Professional Hair Dryer with AC Motor, Black & Atom Electric Handheld Full Body Massager with 3 Massage Heads & Variable Speed Settings for Pain Relief and Relaxation, BlackView Details
₹2,361
Philips Hair Dryer | Quick Gentle Drying with Thermoprotect Care | 1200 Watts | 3 Heat and Speed Settings with Cool Shots | HP8120/00, PinkView Details
₹1,101
Philips Hair Dryer - Powerful drying with less heat I 6 Styling options for Salon like blowdryI 2100 WattsI for Minimised DamageI Styling attachment| Men and WomenI 2 Year Warranty BHD356/10, BlackView Details
₹2,656
DOODLE | 2025 A5 Productivity Planner Kit | Undated | Hard Bound |288 Pages |12 Monthly Planners + Pocket Meal Planner + 200+ Stickers + Motivational Quote Cards + Tear Away Bookmarks l Activity Tracker l Monthly Review Pages l to do Lists [Big Thoughts]View Details
₹499
DOODLE | 2025 A5 Productivity Planner Kit | Undated | Hard Bound |288 Pages |12 Monthly Planners + Pocket Meal Planner + 200+ Stickers + Motivational Quote Cards + Tear Away Bookmarks l Activity Tracker l Monthly Review Pages l to do Lists [Step by Step]View Details
₹498
mudrit 2025 Wall Calendar, Monthly Large Calendar runs from Jan 2025 - Dec 2025, Big Blotter Desk Pad For Office, Home, Family, Business, Academic: Size 12" X 17"View Details
₹389
LAURET BLANC 2025 Wall Calendar -12" X 17.5" for Home & Office, Floral Calendar, 170 GSM (C)View Details
₹419
Kaameri Bazaar l 2025 l Floral Desk Calendar l With inspirational quotes l 12 Months l Includes notes section l 170 gsm l Planning, Tracking & Scheduling l Black WiroView Details
₹289
Aromahpure Scented Candles (55 Hours) (100% Soy Wax)- Handcrafted | Smoke-Free | Untold- Petitgrain, Blackcurrant & Peach, Thai Lemongrass Fragrance Candles for Home & Gift Sets, IFRA CertifiedView Details
₹379
AuraDecor Fragrance Jar Candle Set of 6 || Fragrance Candles for Home || Scented Candles || Jar Candles || Fragrance Candle || Home Decoration(Paraffin Wax)View Details
₹299
Bella Vita Organic Soy Wax Aroma Candles Set Of 4 Scented Aromatic Fragrance Vanilla, Cinnamon, Lavender & Rose For Gifting Home, 60 Gms Each,Up To 15 Hours Burn TimeView Details
₹325
Puretive Morning Brew | Coffee Vanilla Scented Soy Wax Candles - 35hrs Burn Time, 2-Wick, Large, Premium Aromatherapy Candle for Home Decor, Gift SetView Details
₹698
Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh 33W Super Fast Charging PD | Power Delivery | QC 3.0|Type C Input & Output |Triple Output Ports|Classic Black|Supports Android,Apple, Tablets, Earbuds, Watches etc (MI)View Details
₹1,999
boAt Newly Launched Pocket Energyshroom PB400 Pro 20000mAh | Compact Power Bank w/Type-C Input (2-Way Port), 3X Output Ports,2-Way 22.5W Fast Charging, Pass-Through Charging(Emerald Green)View Details
₹1,799
Kratos Legend Core Power Bank 10000mah, 22.5W Fast Charging Power Bank with Type C & Dual USB Output, Ultra Slim Powerbank, Compatible for iPhone,Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Redmi (USB C & USB A Input)View Details
₹599
URBN 20000 mAh Premium Black Edition Nano Power Bank | 22.5W Super Fast Charging | Pocket Size| Dual Type C Power Delivery (PD) Output + 1 USB Output for Quick Charge | Two-Way Fast Charge (Black)View Details
₹1,599
Spigen 20,000mAh, 30W Fast Charging Durable Alloy Power Bank with PD3.0 20W for 2 USB-C Ports, QC3.0 22.5W for USB-A Port - Navy BlueView Details
₹2,477
MI 10000mAh Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank Pocket Pro with 22.5 Watt Fast Charging, Dual Input Ports(Micro-USB and Type C), Triple Output Ports, (Black)View Details
₹1,519
URBN 20000 mAh Lithium_Polymer 22.5W Super Fast Charging Ultra Compact Power Bank with Quick Charge & Power Delivery, Type C Input/Output, Made in India, Type C Cable Included (Camo)View Details
₹1,279
ZEBRONICS MB10000S15 Power Bank, 10000 mAh, Rapid Charge, 22.5W Output, Dual USB Output, PD 3.0 Type C, Built in Protections, Percentage Indicator, Made in IndiaView Details
₹599
Ambrane 10000mAh Rugged, Slim & Compact Powerbank, 22.5W Fast Charging, USB & Type C Output, Power Delivery, Quick Charge for iPhone, Android & Other Devices (Force 10k, Dark Green)View Details
₹998
ZEBRONICS MB10000S4 Power Bank, 10000 mAh, 12W, Dual USB Output, Type C & Micro USB Input, Built in Protections, Percentage LED Display, Included USB to Type C Cable, Made in IndiaView Details
₹518
Duracell 20000 MAH Slimmest Power Bank with 1 Type C PD and 2 USB A Port, 22.5W Fast Charging Portable Charger to Charges 3 Devices Simultaneously for iPhones, Android Phones, Smart Watches & MoreView Details
₹3,099
Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. (Silver)View Details
₹599
Havells Electric Kettle Aqua Plus 1250 Watts 1.2 liters , Double Layered Cool Touch Outer Body | 304 Rust Resistant SS Inner Body with Auto Shut Off | Wider Mouth | 2 Yr Manufacturer Warranty (Black)View Details
₹1,499
Prestige Stainless Steel 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-Watts, RedView Details
₹649
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W, 4.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), LargeView Details
₹4,772
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - GreenView Details
₹2,999
INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital)View Details
₹3,994
Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj|BlackView Details
₹2,299
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year WarrantyView Details
₹2,199
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)View Details
₹3,299
Choosing the perfect Secret Santa gift doesn’t have to be costly. This guide offers a variety of thoughtful, practical, and affordable gift ideas to suit any budget. From popular items like books, fitness trackers, and hair dryers to essential gadgets such as portable chargers and planners, you’ll find the ideal present for anyone on your list.
No matter your budget, there’s a gift that will impress and delight. With this guide, shopping for Secret Santa gifts is simpler, more affordable, and stress-free. Get ready to surprise your colleagues, friends, or family with a thoughtful and budget-friendly gift everyone will appreciate.
Affordable Secret Santa gifts like books, candles, planners, and small gadgets such as portable chargers or coffee mugs are great options. These thoughtful gifts are practical and budget-friendly, catering to various tastes. Look for personalised items that add a unique touch without breaking the bank.
To select a meaningful Secret Santa gift, consider the recipient’s hobbies, interests, and daily routines. Thoughtful gifts like fitness trackers, stationery, or a favourite book show you’ve put thought into their preferences. Personalised gifts, even small ones, always leave a lasting impression and make the recipient feel valued.
Fun Secret Santa gifts include quirky socks, mini gadgets, novelty mugs, or themed stationery. You can also surprise your recipient with items like board games, puzzles, or a fun room diffuser set. Choosing something lighthearted and unique adds an element of surprise and enjoyment to the exchange.
For a colleague, opt for practical yet thoughtful gifts like planners, coffee machines, portable chargers, or desk accessories. If you’re looking for something more personal, consider items that reflect their hobbies, such as a bestselling book or a fitness tracker. Stay within the budget and aim for utility and enjoyment.
Books make excellent Secret Santa gifts, offering something for everyone. From bestsellers to timeless classics, they’re a thoughtful and personal choice. Whether it’s a gripping novel, an inspiring biography, or a practical guide, books provide a meaningful gift experience. Plus, they cater to all budgets, making them perfect for any price range. Choose a book that aligns with the recipient’s interests for a truly memorable gift.
Top books for you:
Also read: Best smartwatches under ₹55000: Top 7 options to blend elegance with cutting edge features
Fitness trackers and smartwatches make excellent Secret Santa gifts, combining practicality and style. Whether for someone passionate about fitness or simply looking to monitor their health, these devices offer features like step counting, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and notifications. Available in various styles and price ranges, they’re perfect for any budget. A fitness tracker or smartwatch is a thoughtful gift that promotes well-being and adds value to daily life.
Top picks for you:
Coffee machines make a fantastic Secret Santa gift, perfect for coffee lovers. From simple drip brewers to more advanced espresso machines, there's a model to suit every taste and budget. These appliances elevate the coffee experience, making mornings more enjoyable. A compact coffee maker, such as a French press or single-serve machine, is an affordable yet thoughtful gift that adds convenience and flavour to daily routines, ensuring a great start to the day.
Top picks for you:
Hair dryers are a practical and thoughtful Secret Santa gift, perfect for anyone looking to streamline their beauty routine. Available in various styles and price ranges, from compact travel models to professional-grade dryers, they cater to different needs. Features like multiple heat settings, quick-dry technology, and ergonomic designs make them a valuable addition to any home. A hair dryer is a gift that combines convenience, efficiency, and self-care in one.
Top picks for you:
Also read: Ambrane Solar 10K power bank review: A game-changer with sustainable charging and unique capabilities
Planners, calendars, and candles make wonderful Secret Santa gifts that combine practicality with a personal touch. A planner or calendar helps recipients stay organised, while candles add a cosy, soothing atmosphere to any space. Available in various designs and scents, candles can create a relaxing environment, making them a thoughtful gift. These items are affordable, versatile, and perfect for adding a little extra charm to someone’s daily routine.
Top picks for you:
Power banks are an ideal Secret Santa gift, offering both practicality and convenience. Whether for charging smartphones, tablets, or other devices on the go, power banks ensure your recipient stays connected throughout the day. They come in various sizes and capacities, making it easy to choose one that fits your budget. A power bank is a thoughtful and useful gift that everyone will appreciate, especially in today’s tech-driven world.
Top picks for you:
Also read: Simplify home cooking with the best kitchen appliances such as water purifiers, mixer grinders and more from top brands
Kitchen essentials like kettles, air fryers, and mixers make excellent Secret Santa gifts that combine functionality and convenience. A kettle offers quick boiling for tea or coffee, while an air fryer promotes healthy cooking with minimal oil. Mixers make meal prep easier, from baking to blending. These kitchen gadgets are available in various sizes and price ranges, ensuring you can find the perfect gift for any budget, adding value to anyone's kitchen.
Top picks for you:
Similar articles for you
Make holiday cooking easier with the best kitchen appliances such as air fryers, ovens and more: A buying guide
Kitchen appliances for creating your ideal home: Essential considerations that go beyond refrigerators
Smartwatch bonanza: Amazon offers on premium smartwatches with up to 91% off; Choose from Apple, Amazfit and more
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.