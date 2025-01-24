Our Picks
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer, 2024 Model)
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2024 Model)
Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VITAMAGIC PRO PRM 3S MAGNUM STEEL-Z Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology, 2024 Model)
Samsung 236 L, 2 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3032GS/HL, Gray Silver, 2024 Model)
Whirlpool 192 L 5 Star Icemagic Powercool Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 IMPC ROY 5S Inv SAPPHIRE MULIA-Z, Base Stand with Drawer, 2024 Fridge Model)
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue, 2024 Model)
Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (NEO DF278 PRM RADIANT STEEL(2S)-TL, 2024 Fridge Model)
Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator with 1 Hour Icing Technology (HED-205DS-P, Dazzle Steel, 2024 Model)
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)
Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel, 2024 Model)
Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space, 2024 Model)
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2024 Model)
Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Inox)
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey)
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)
Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ASTL, Navy)
LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P1155SKAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Punch + 3, Middle Black)
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Mocha)
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean Technology Powered by AI, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL701MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey)
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Dual Storm, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)
Whirlpool 11Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE XL 11 DMIX GRAPHITE GREY,10YR MW, Dynamix Detergent Dispenser, 2024 Model)
IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA GXN 6010, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey)
Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC32B7382QD/TL, Clean Navy, WiFi Embedded, Steam Cook, Eco Mode, Pre heat, Crusty Plate, Multi Spit, Wire Rack, Pure Steam Bowl, Ceramic Cavity Enamel with 10 year warranty)
Haier 30L Convection Microwave Oven (HIL3001ARSB, Black) with In-Built Air Fryer | Motorized Rotisserie | Stainless-steel Cavity | 5 In 1 Microwave oven
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2886BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, Pasteurized Milk, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se & Diet Fry)
Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven with Moisture Sensor (MC28A5145VK/TL, Black, SlimFry), Free 1 Year Extended warranty
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30FRC2, Floral Pattern) (Black), STANDARD
Samsung 28 L Multi Spit Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5145VR/TL, Black with Magnolia Pattern, Tact+Dial Control, LED Display, Slim FRY, Crusty Plate, Wire Rack, Sensor Cook, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)
LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry)
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard
LG 28 L Scan to Cook Wi-Fi Enabled Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN286VIW, Black, Stainless steel cavity, Heart Friendly Recipes, Ghee, Diet Fry & 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing)
LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJ2887BIUM, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry, Pasteurized Milk, 360° Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Years of warranty on Charcoal Heater)
LG 32 L Scan to Cook Wi-Fi Enabled Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJEN326UIW, Black - Regal Pattern, Heart Friendly Recipes, Pasteurized Milk, Ghee, Diet Fry & 360° Motorised Rotisserie)
Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor 1800 m3/hr suction, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean|Silent Kitchen Chimney|Filterless|Touch Sensor & Gesture Control (Black)
Elica 90cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (EFL 207 HAC LTW VMS 90, Touch + Motion Sensor Control)
Elica 90 cm 1600 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Free Installation Kit (WD TFL HAC 90 MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)
Elica 60cm 1600 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (PRO PLUS FL BLDC HAC LTW 60 MS NERO), Black
Elica 90cm 1500 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor and 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 900 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO)
Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney with Odour Sensor 60cm| Remote Control|1350 m3/hr Filterless|12 Yrs Warranty on Motor|Hood Stella 3D IN HC SC FL BK 60
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney T-Shape with BLDC Motor and 15 Years Warranty (SPT FL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO)
BLOWHOT 90cm 1650 m/h New BLDC Motion Sensor Chimney with Installation Kit For Kitchen, Filterless, Autoclean, Gesture Control, 9 Speed Control, 15-Year Warranty by Blowhot (Black, ERICA L TAC MS)
Looking to upgrade your home appliances? The Amazon Appliance Upgrade Sale is here to help you revamp your space with top-notch products at unbeatable prices. With discounts of up to 60% on a wide range of appliances, this sale is your ultimate opportunity to grab high-quality washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves, chimneys, and more from leading brands. Whether you’re upgrading to energy-efficient models or adding new gadgets to your home, this sale has something for every need.
From smart washing machines with AI control to powerful chimneys with filterless technology, the Amazon Appliance Upgrade Sale offers the latest innovations to make your life easier and more convenient. Don’t miss out on these incredible deals that combine cutting-edge technology, efficiency, and style—all at affordable prices. Upgrade your home today and enjoy the comfort and convenience of premium appliances while saving big!
Upgrade your kitchen with the Haier 596 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator, featuring 100% convertible fridge space, frost-free cooling, and energy-efficient Expert Inverter technology. With a 3-star energy rating, it ensures optimal cooling with reduced power consumption. The external digital display offers convenient temperature control, while features like Magic Cooling and DeoFresh technology keep food fresh for longer. Perfect for large families, pick this refrigerator at huge discount during Amazon Sale.
Specifications
Compact yet powerful, the Samsung 215 L Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers 5-star energy efficiency with a digital inverter compressor that consumes 50% less power. The stylish Paradise Bloom Blue design comes with a horizontal curve door and a base stand drawer for additional storage. With advanced cooling modes like Power Cool and Eco Mode, this refrigerator is ideal for small families looking for style and efficiency.
Specifications
Also read: Best washing machine brands: Top 10 picks for quick laundry at home using the latest features
The Samsung 236 L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator combines convenience and advanced cooling technology. Its convertible modes allow flexible storage, while the Digital Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency and quiet performance. Special features like Power Cool, Cool Pack, and All-Round Cooling maintain long-lasting freshness. With its sleek Elegant Inox design, it is a great choice for small families seeking modern functionality. Save money ln this Samsung refrigerator during Amazon Sale.
Specifications
This Samsung 7 kg fully-automatic front-load washing machine is perfect for households of 3-4 members. With a 5-star energy rating, AI Control, and Wi-Fi connectivity, it ensures energy-efficient and smart operation. The inbuilt heater and Hygiene Steam feature provide superior cleaning, while the Diamond Drum offers gentle care for clothes. It also comes with 20 wash programs, a digital inverter motor, and SmartThings app support for a seamless laundry experience. Upgrade your home with this Samsung washing machine during Amazon Sale.
Specifications
Also read: Best washing machine 2024: Top 10 picks for every budget with high performance
The Bosch 9 kg fully-automatic washing machine is ideal for large families. Its 5-star energy efficiency and anti-stain feature ensure powerful yet economical cleaning. Equipped with a built-in heater, Hygiene Steam, and AI Active Water Plus, it offers customizable wash cycles for all fabric types. With a 1200 RPM motor and advanced drum technology, it delivers faster drying and fabric care, all wrapped in a sleek Black Grey design.
Specifications
The LG 7 kg fully-automatic top-load washing machine offers excellent washing performance with its Smart Inverter Technology and TurboDrum. Ideal for households of 3-4 members, it provides up to 36% energy savings and comes with multiple wash programs to suit different laundry needs. Features like Auto Prewash, LED Display, and Fuzzy Logic make operation seamless, while its stainless steel drum ensures durability and gentle care for clothes.
Specifications
The Samsung 32 L convection microwave oven is a feature-packed appliance perfect for 3–4 member families. With Wi-Fi connectivity, Steam Cook, and Eco Mode, it supports baking, grilling, defrosting, and reheating. The ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability, while the child lock ensures safety. Additional features like SLIM FRY, Auto Cook, and a crusty plate make it versatile for Indian and global recipes. Comes with a 10-year warranty on the ceramic cavity. Opt for this microwave oven during Amazon sale at a discount.
Specifications
Also read: Best microwave ovens: Check out our selection of top 7 options for all your kitchen needs
Haier's 30 L convection microwave oven offers multi-purpose functionality with an in-built air fryer and motorized rotisserie. Ideal for 4-6 member families, it handles baking, roasting, grilling, and air frying effortlessly. The stainless steel cavity ensures even heat distribution, while the 305 auto-cook menus cater to diverse recipes. Additional features like child lock and keep-warm options enhance convenience. Backed by a 1-year warranty on the product and 5 years on the magnetron.
Specifications
The LG 28 L convection microwave oven is ideal for 4-6 member households. With its 360° motorized rotisserie, Indian Roti Basket, and Diet Fry feature, it makes barbecuing and healthy cooking easy. It offers 251 auto-cook menus for Indian and global recipes and includes functions like pasteurizing milk and making paneer/curd. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability, and the child lock ensures safety. Comes with a 1-year warranty on the product.
Specifications
The Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm chimney is a perfect solution for those seeking a high-performance yet quiet kitchen chimney. Equipped with a powerful BLDC motor and a suction capacity of 1800 m³/hr, it ensures your kitchen stays free of smoke and fumes. The intelligent auto-clean feature eliminates the hassle of manual cleaning, while the "Smart On" function activates the chimney automatically when needed. Its filterless design and low noise operation make it ideal for modern kitchens.
Specifications
Also read: Best microwave ovens in India: Top 10 models for effortless cooking and convenience
The Elica 90cm kitchen chimney is an angular, wall-mounted unit designed for efficiency and ease of use. With a suction capacity of 1350 m³/hr, it effectively keeps your kitchen air clean. The filterless design, along with the heating pad-based auto-clean function, reduces maintenance efforts. The motion sensor and touch controls ensure seamless operation. Backed by a 15-year motor warranty, it’s a durable and stylish addition to any kitchen.
Specifications
FAQs
Question : What is the Amazon Appliance Upgrade Sale?
Ans : It’s a limited-time sale offering up to 60% off on home appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and more.
Question : When does the sale end?
Ans : Check the Amazon website for the exact end date to avoid missing out on deals.
Question : Are there discounts on premium brands?
Ans : Yes, leading brands like Samsung, LG, Haier, and Bosch are included with massive discounts.
Question : Do products come with a warranty?
Ans : Yes, all appliances come with manufacturer warranties. Details are listed in the product description.
Question : Are there no-cost EMI options available?
Ans : Yes, many products offer no-cost EMI options. Check individual listings for eligibility.
