Upgrade your home with the Amazon Appliance Upgrade Sale! Enjoy up to 60% off on top brands across categories like washing machines, microwaves, refrigerators, chimneys, and more. Don’t miss this chance to bring home smart, energy-efficient appliances at unbeatable prices!

Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey)

Looking to upgrade your home appliances? The Amazon Appliance Upgrade Sale is here to help you revamp your space with top-notch products at unbeatable prices. With discounts of up to 60% on a wide range of appliances, this sale is your ultimate opportunity to grab high-quality washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves, chimneys, and more from leading brands. Whether you’re upgrading to energy-efficient models or adding new gadgets to your home, this sale has something for every need.

From smart washing machines with AI control to powerful chimneys with filterless technology, the Amazon Appliance Upgrade Sale offers the latest innovations to make your life easier and more convenient. Don’t miss out on these incredible deals that combine cutting-edge technology, efficiency, and style—all at affordable prices. Upgrade your home today and enjoy the comfort and convenience of premium appliances while saving big!

Upgrade your kitchen with the Haier 596 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator, featuring 100% convertible fridge space, frost-free cooling, and energy-efficient Expert Inverter technology. With a 3-star energy rating, it ensures optimal cooling with reduced power consumption. The external digital display offers convenient temperature control, while features like Magic Cooling and DeoFresh technology keep food fresh for longer. Perfect for large families, pick this refrigerator at huge discount during Amazon Sale.

Specifications Display External digital display Capacity 596L (Freezer: 204L, Fresh food: 392L) Energy Rating 3 Star Dimensions 69.7D x 90.5W x 177.5H cm Special Features 100% Convertible fridge, Magic Cooling, DeoFresh, Expert Inverter technology Warranty 1 year comprehensive, 10 years on inverter compressor

Compact yet powerful, the Samsung 215 L Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers 5-star energy efficiency with a digital inverter compressor that consumes 50% less power. The stylish Paradise Bloom Blue design comes with a horizontal curve door and a base stand drawer for additional storage. With advanced cooling modes like Power Cool and Eco Mode, this refrigerator is ideal for small families looking for style and efficiency.

Specifications Capacity 215L (Fresh food: 197L, Freezer: 18L) Energy Rating 5 Star Dimensions 71.6D x 57.8W x 144.5H cm Special Features Power Cool, Digital Temperature Control, Auto Express Cooling, Stabilizer-Free Operation, Base Stand Drawer Interior Features 3 toughened glass shelves, anti-bacterial gasket, LED light, big bottle guard Warranty 1 year comprehensive, 20 years on inverter compressor

The Samsung 236 L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator combines convenience and advanced cooling technology. Its convertible modes allow flexible storage, while the Digital Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency and quiet performance. Special features like Power Cool, Cool Pack, and All-Round Cooling maintain long-lasting freshness. With its sleek Elegant Inox design, it is a great choice for small families seeking modern functionality. Save money ln this Samsung refrigerator during Amazon Sale.

Specifications Capacity 236L (Fresh food: 183L, Freezer: 53L) Energy Rating 3 Star Dimensions 63.7D x 55.5W x 154.5H cm Special Features Convertible modes, Digital Display, Power Cool, All-Round Cooling, Easy Slide Shelf Interior Features 3 toughened glass shelves, anti-bacterial gasket, LED light, door alarm Warranty 1 year comprehensive, 20 years on inverter compressor

This Samsung 7 kg fully-automatic front-load washing machine is perfect for households of 3-4 members. With a 5-star energy rating, AI Control, and Wi-Fi connectivity, it ensures energy-efficient and smart operation. The inbuilt heater and Hygiene Steam feature provide superior cleaning, while the Diamond Drum offers gentle care for clothes. It also comes with 20 wash programs, a digital inverter motor, and SmartThings app support for a seamless laundry experience. Upgrade your home with this Samsung washing machine during Amazon Sale.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Dimensions 55D x 60W x 85H cm RPM 1200 Special Features Hygiene Steam, Diamond Drum, Quick Wash, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Inbuilt Heater, Digital Display Wash Programs 20 (Quick Wash, Baby Care, Cotton, Wool, Drum Clean, etc.) Warranty 2 years comprehensive, 20 years on digital inverter

The Bosch 9 kg fully-automatic washing machine is ideal for large families. Its 5-star energy efficiency and anti-stain feature ensure powerful yet economical cleaning. Equipped with a built-in heater, Hygiene Steam, and AI Active Water Plus, it offers customizable wash cycles for all fabric types. With a 1200 RPM motor and advanced drum technology, it delivers faster drying and fabric care, all wrapped in a sleek Black Grey design.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Dimensions 58D x 59.8W x 84.8H cm RPM 1200 Special Features Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Delay Start, Built-in Heater, AI Active Water Plus Cycle Options Speed Dry, Water Plus, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Extra Rinse Warranty 2 years comprehensive, 12 years on motor

The LG 7 kg fully-automatic top-load washing machine offers excellent washing performance with its Smart Inverter Technology and TurboDrum. Ideal for households of 3-4 members, it provides up to 36% energy savings and comes with multiple wash programs to suit different laundry needs. Features like Auto Prewash, LED Display, and Fuzzy Logic make operation seamless, while its stainless steel drum ensures durability and gentle care for clothes.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Dimensions 56D x 54W x 88.5H cm RPM 740 Special Features TurboDrum, Smart Inverter, LED Display, Auto Restart, Fuzzy Logic Wash Programs 8 (Quick Wash, Gentle, Strong, Tub Clean, Aqua Reserve, etc.) Warranty 2 years comprehensive, 10 years on motor

The Samsung 32 L convection microwave oven is a feature-packed appliance perfect for 3–4 member families. With Wi-Fi connectivity, Steam Cook, and Eco Mode, it supports baking, grilling, defrosting, and reheating. The ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability, while the child lock ensures safety. Additional features like SLIM FRY, Auto Cook, and a crusty plate make it versatile for Indian and global recipes. Comes with a 10-year warranty on the ceramic cavity. Opt for this microwave oven during Amazon sale at a discount.

Specifications Capacity 32 L Dimensions Not mentioned Energy Consumption Not mentioned Special Features Steam Cook, Eco Mode, Preheat, SLIM FRY, Auto Cook, Indian Recipes Included in Box Glass Turntable, Wire Rack, Crusty Plate, Multi Spit, Pure Steam Bowl Warranty 1 year on product, 10 years on ceramic cavity

Haier's 30 L convection microwave oven offers multi-purpose functionality with an in-built air fryer and motorized rotisserie. Ideal for 4-6 member families, it handles baking, roasting, grilling, and air frying effortlessly. The stainless steel cavity ensures even heat distribution, while the 305 auto-cook menus cater to diverse recipes. Additional features like child lock and keep-warm options enhance convenience. Backed by a 1-year warranty on the product and 5 years on the magnetron.

Specifications Capacity 30 L Dimensions 53.9W x 30H x 41.7D cm Energy Consumption 2200W (Convection), 1250W (Grill) Special Features Air Fryer, Rotisserie, Auto Cook, Keep Warm, Timed Cook Included in Box Crispy Plate, High Rack, Turntable, Rotating Ring, Air Fryer Tray Warranty 1 year on product, 5 years on magnetron

The LG 28 L convection microwave oven is ideal for 4-6 member households. With its 360° motorized rotisserie, Indian Roti Basket, and Diet Fry feature, it makes barbecuing and healthy cooking easy. It offers 251 auto-cook menus for Indian and global recipes and includes functions like pasteurizing milk and making paneer/curd. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability, and the child lock ensures safety. Comes with a 1-year warranty on the product.

Specifications Capacity 28 L Dimensions 51W x 31H x 52D cm Energy Consumption 1950W (Convection), 1200W (Grill) Special Features Diet Fry, Roti Basket, Motorized Rotisserie, Auto Cook, Pasteurized Milk Included in Box Glass Tray, Rotating Ring, User Manual, Warranty Card Warranty 1 year on product

The Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm chimney is a perfect solution for those seeking a high-performance yet quiet kitchen chimney. Equipped with a powerful BLDC motor and a suction capacity of 1800 m³/hr, it ensures your kitchen stays free of smoke and fumes. The intelligent auto-clean feature eliminates the hassle of manual cleaning, while the "Smart On" function activates the chimney automatically when needed. Its filterless design and low noise operation make it ideal for modern kitchens.

Specifications Air Flow Capacity 1800 m³/hr Special Features Intelligent Auto Clean, Smart On, Filterless, Low Noise (46 dB) Motor Type BLDC Motor (low noise and energy efficient) Control Touch Sensor & Gesture Control Material Aluminium Dimensions 84.8D x 89.7W x 84.8H cm Warranty Not specified

The Elica 90cm kitchen chimney is an angular, wall-mounted unit designed for efficiency and ease of use. With a suction capacity of 1350 m³/hr, it effectively keeps your kitchen air clean. The filterless design, along with the heating pad-based auto-clean function, reduces maintenance efforts. The motion sensor and touch controls ensure seamless operation. Backed by a 15-year motor warranty, it’s a durable and stylish addition to any kitchen.

Specifications Air Flow Capacity 1350 m³/hr Special Features Filterless, Autoclean with Heating Pad, Motion Sensor Technology Control Touch + Motion Sensor Control Material Glass Dimensions 34D x 90W x 85H cm Lighting 1 Lamp Warranty 15 years on motor, 2 years comprehensive

Similar articles for you ChatGPT back online after global outage; Delhi, Hyderabad and Lucknow amongst the worst hit by the disruption

FAQs Question : What is the Amazon Appliance Upgrade Sale? Ans : It’s a limited-time sale offering up to 60% off on home appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and more. Question : When does the sale end? Ans : Check the Amazon website for the exact end date to avoid missing out on deals. Question : Are there discounts on premium brands? Ans : Yes, leading brands like Samsung, LG, Haier, and Bosch are included with massive discounts. Question : Do products come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, all appliances come with manufacturer warranties. Details are listed in the product description. Question : Are there no-cost EMI options available? Ans : Yes, many products offer no-cost EMI options. Check individual listings for eligibility.