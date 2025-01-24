Hello User
Amazon Appliance Upgrade Sale: Get up to 60% off on refrigerators, washing machines and more

Amazon Appliance Upgrade Sale: Get up to 60% off on refrigerators, washing machines and more

Amit Rahi

Upgrade your home with the Amazon Appliance Upgrade Sale! Enjoy up to 60% off on top brands across categories like washing machines, microwaves, refrigerators, chimneys, and more. Don’t miss this chance to bring home smart, energy-efficient appliances at unbeatable prices!

Transform your home with up to 60% off on premium appliances at the Amazon Appliance Upgrade Sale
Our Picks

Our Picks

Looking to upgrade your home appliances? The Amazon Appliance Upgrade Sale is here to help you revamp your space with top-notch products at unbeatable prices. With discounts of up to 60% on a wide range of appliances, this sale is your ultimate opportunity to grab high-quality washing machines, refrigerators, microwaves, chimneys, and more from leading brands. Whether you’re upgrading to energy-efficient models or adding new gadgets to your home, this sale has something for every need.

From smart washing machines with AI control to powerful chimneys with filterless technology, the Amazon Appliance Upgrade Sale offers the latest innovations to make your life easier and more convenient. Don’t miss out on these incredible deals that combine cutting-edge technology, efficiency, and style—all at affordable prices. Upgrade your home today and enjoy the comfort and convenience of premium appliances while saving big!

Upgrade your kitchen with the Haier 596 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator, featuring 100% convertible fridge space, frost-free cooling, and energy-efficient Expert Inverter technology. With a 3-star energy rating, it ensures optimal cooling with reduced power consumption. The external digital display offers convenient temperature control, while features like Magic Cooling and DeoFresh technology keep food fresh for longer. Perfect for large families, pick this refrigerator at huge discount during Amazon Sale.

Specifications

Display
External digital display
Capacity
596L (Freezer: 204L, Fresh food: 392L)
Energy Rating
3 Star
Dimensions
69.7D x 90.5W x 177.5H cm
Special Features
100% Convertible fridge, Magic Cooling, DeoFresh, Expert Inverter technology
Warranty
1 year comprehensive, 10 years on inverter compressor

Compact yet powerful, the Samsung 215 L Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers 5-star energy efficiency with a digital inverter compressor that consumes 50% less power. The stylish Paradise Bloom Blue design comes with a horizontal curve door and a base stand drawer for additional storage. With advanced cooling modes like Power Cool and Eco Mode, this refrigerator is ideal for small families looking for style and efficiency.

Specifications

Capacity
215L (Fresh food: 197L, Freezer: 18L)
Energy Rating
5 Star
Dimensions
71.6D x 57.8W x 144.5H cm
Special Features
Power Cool, Digital Temperature Control, Auto Express Cooling, Stabilizer-Free Operation, Base Stand Drawer
Interior Features
3 toughened glass shelves, anti-bacterial gasket, LED light, big bottle guard
Warranty
1 year comprehensive, 20 years on inverter compressor

Also read: Best washing machine brands: Top 10 picks for quick laundry at home using the latest features

The Samsung 236 L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator combines convenience and advanced cooling technology. Its convertible modes allow flexible storage, while the Digital Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency and quiet performance. Special features like Power Cool, Cool Pack, and All-Round Cooling maintain long-lasting freshness. With its sleek Elegant Inox design, it is a great choice for small families seeking modern functionality. Save money ln this Samsung refrigerator during Amazon Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
236L (Fresh food: 183L, Freezer: 53L)
Energy Rating
3 Star
Dimensions
63.7D x 55.5W x 154.5H cm
Special Features
Convertible modes, Digital Display, Power Cool, All-Round Cooling, Easy Slide Shelf
Interior Features
3 toughened glass shelves, anti-bacterial gasket, LED light, door alarm
Warranty
1 year comprehensive, 20 years on inverter compressor

This Samsung 7 kg fully-automatic front-load washing machine is perfect for households of 3-4 members. With a 5-star energy rating, AI Control, and Wi-Fi connectivity, it ensures energy-efficient and smart operation. The inbuilt heater and Hygiene Steam feature provide superior cleaning, while the Diamond Drum offers gentle care for clothes. It also comes with 20 wash programs, a digital inverter motor, and SmartThings app support for a seamless laundry experience. Upgrade your home with this Samsung washing machine during Amazon Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Dimensions
55D x 60W x 85H cm
RPM
1200
Special Features
Hygiene Steam, Diamond Drum, Quick Wash, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Inbuilt Heater, Digital Display
Wash Programs
20 (Quick Wash, Baby Care, Cotton, Wool, Drum Clean, etc.)
Warranty
2 years comprehensive, 20 years on digital inverter

Also read: Best washing machine 2024: Top 10 picks for every budget with high performance

The Bosch 9 kg fully-automatic washing machine is ideal for large families. Its 5-star energy efficiency and anti-stain feature ensure powerful yet economical cleaning. Equipped with a built-in heater, Hygiene Steam, and AI Active Water Plus, it offers customizable wash cycles for all fabric types. With a 1200 RPM motor and advanced drum technology, it delivers faster drying and fabric care, all wrapped in a sleek Black Grey design.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Dimensions
58D x 59.8W x 84.8H cm
RPM
1200
Special Features
Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Delay Start, Built-in Heater, AI Active Water Plus
Cycle Options
Speed Dry, Water Plus, Quick Wash, Heavy Duty, Extra Rinse
Warranty
2 years comprehensive, 12 years on motor

The LG 7 kg fully-automatic top-load washing machine offers excellent washing performance with its Smart Inverter Technology and TurboDrum. Ideal for households of 3-4 members, it provides up to 36% energy savings and comes with multiple wash programs to suit different laundry needs. Features like Auto Prewash, LED Display, and Fuzzy Logic make operation seamless, while its stainless steel drum ensures durability and gentle care for clothes.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
Dimensions
56D x 54W x 88.5H cm
RPM
740
Special Features
TurboDrum, Smart Inverter, LED Display, Auto Restart, Fuzzy Logic
Wash Programs
8 (Quick Wash, Gentle, Strong, Tub Clean, Aqua Reserve, etc.)
Warranty
2 years comprehensive, 10 years on motor

The Samsung 32 L convection microwave oven is a feature-packed appliance perfect for 3–4 member families. With Wi-Fi connectivity, Steam Cook, and Eco Mode, it supports baking, grilling, defrosting, and reheating. The ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability, while the child lock ensures safety. Additional features like SLIM FRY, Auto Cook, and a crusty plate make it versatile for Indian and global recipes. Comes with a 10-year warranty on the ceramic cavity. Opt for this microwave oven during Amazon sale at a discount.

Specifications

Capacity
32 L
Dimensions
Not mentioned
Energy Consumption
Not mentioned
Special Features
Steam Cook, Eco Mode, Preheat, SLIM FRY, Auto Cook, Indian Recipes
Included in Box
Glass Turntable, Wire Rack, Crusty Plate, Multi Spit, Pure Steam Bowl
Warranty
1 year on product, 10 years on ceramic cavity

Also read: Best microwave ovens: Check out our selection of top 7 options for all your kitchen needs

Haier's 30 L convection microwave oven offers multi-purpose functionality with an in-built air fryer and motorized rotisserie. Ideal for 4-6 member families, it handles baking, roasting, grilling, and air frying effortlessly. The stainless steel cavity ensures even heat distribution, while the 305 auto-cook menus cater to diverse recipes. Additional features like child lock and keep-warm options enhance convenience. Backed by a 1-year warranty on the product and 5 years on the magnetron.

Specifications

Capacity
30 L
Dimensions
53.9W x 30H x 41.7D cm
Energy Consumption
2200W (Convection), 1250W (Grill)
Special Features
Air Fryer, Rotisserie, Auto Cook, Keep Warm, Timed Cook
Included in Box
Crispy Plate, High Rack, Turntable, Rotating Ring, Air Fryer Tray
Warranty
1 year on product, 5 years on magnetron

The LG 28 L convection microwave oven is ideal for 4-6 member households. With its 360° motorized rotisserie, Indian Roti Basket, and Diet Fry feature, it makes barbecuing and healthy cooking easy. It offers 251 auto-cook menus for Indian and global recipes and includes functions like pasteurizing milk and making paneer/curd. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability, and the child lock ensures safety. Comes with a 1-year warranty on the product.

Specifications

Capacity
28 L
Dimensions
51W x 31H x 52D cm
Energy Consumption
1950W (Convection), 1200W (Grill)
Special Features
Diet Fry, Roti Basket, Motorized Rotisserie, Auto Cook, Pasteurized Milk
Included in Box
Glass Tray, Rotating Ring, User Manual, Warranty Card
Warranty
1 year on product

The Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm chimney is a perfect solution for those seeking a high-performance yet quiet kitchen chimney. Equipped with a powerful BLDC motor and a suction capacity of 1800 m³/hr, it ensures your kitchen stays free of smoke and fumes. The intelligent auto-clean feature eliminates the hassle of manual cleaning, while the "Smart On" function activates the chimney automatically when needed. Its filterless design and low noise operation make it ideal for modern kitchens.

Specifications

Air Flow Capacity
1800 m³/hr
Special Features
Intelligent Auto Clean, Smart On, Filterless, Low Noise (46 dB)
Motor Type
BLDC Motor (low noise and energy efficient)
Control
Touch Sensor & Gesture Control
Material
Aluminium
Dimensions
84.8D x 89.7W x 84.8H cm
Warranty
Not specified

Also read: Best microwave ovens in India: Top 10 models for effortless cooking and convenience

The Elica 90cm kitchen chimney is an angular, wall-mounted unit designed for efficiency and ease of use. With a suction capacity of 1350 m³/hr, it effectively keeps your kitchen air clean. The filterless design, along with the heating pad-based auto-clean function, reduces maintenance efforts. The motion sensor and touch controls ensure seamless operation. Backed by a 15-year motor warranty, it’s a durable and stylish addition to any kitchen.

Specifications

Air Flow Capacity
1350 m³/hr
Special Features
Filterless, Autoclean with Heating Pad, Motion Sensor Technology
Control
Touch + Motion Sensor Control
Material
Glass
Dimensions
34D x 90W x 85H cm
Lighting
1 Lamp
Warranty
15 years on motor, 2 years comprehensive

FAQs

Question : What is the Amazon Appliance Upgrade Sale?

Ans : It’s a limited-time sale offering up to 60% off on home appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and more.

Question : When does the sale end?

Ans : Check the Amazon website for the exact end date to avoid missing out on deals.

Question : Are there discounts on premium brands?

Ans : Yes, leading brands like Samsung, LG, Haier, and Bosch are included with massive discounts.

Question : Do products come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all appliances come with manufacturer warranties. Details are listed in the product description.

Question : Are there no-cost EMI options available?

Ans : Yes, many products offer no-cost EMI options. Check individual listings for eligibility.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

