Our Picks
Best overall
Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator
Samsung 363 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator
Voltas Beko, A TATA Product 183 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator
Best value for money
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator
Godrej 436 L 2 Star With AI Tech, 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection With Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Regalis Refrigerator
LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi
Whirlpool 300 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator
Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator
The Amazon appliances New Year Sale is LIVE and it is the right time to upgrade your kitchen with a new refrigerator. With so many options available for the best refrigerators, it’s essential to consider features like energy efficiency, capacity, and cooling technology. The perfect refrigerator should meet your family’s storage needs and offer long-term value. Key factors such as size, energy rating, and advanced features like inverter compressors or frost-free technology play a crucial role in choosing the right one.
The top rated refrigerators today go beyond just cooling; they come equipped with smart features, customizable spaces, and energy-saving capabilities. In this guide, we’ll highlight top models that deliver excellent performance, reliability, and innovative technology. From family-sized fridges to compact units for smaller spaces, we’ve got recommendations for every need and budget. Pick the one that matches your lifestyle, and enjoy fresh food for longer.
Top 3 features of the best refrigerator brands in India:
|Best refrigerator brands in India
|Origin
|Special features
|Online availability
|Whirlpool
|USA
|Zeolite Technology, Moisture Retention
|Yes
|Samsung
|South Korea
|AI, Twin Cooling Plus, SmartThings app
|Yes
|Voltas
|India
|Quick Freeze, Fresh Box, Base Drawer
|Yes
|LG
|South Korea
|Smart Inverter, Multi Air Flow, Express Freeze
|Yes
|Haier
|China
|Triple Inverter, Convertible, Fan Motor
|Yes
|Godrej
|India
|Nano Shield Technology, Cool Shower
|Yes
Top 3 features of the best refrigerators:
|Best refrigerators
|Colour
|Energy efficiency
|Special feature
|Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator
|Radiant steel
|NA
|Stabilizer-free operations
|Samsung Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Double Door Refrigerator
|Luxe black
|3 star
|Digital Inverter Compressor
|Voltas Beko Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator
|Bonita wine
|5 star
|Quick Freeze Technology
|LG 322 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator
|Dazzle Steel
|3 star
|Smart inverter compressor
|Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator
|Dazzle steel
|5 star
|Anti Bacterial Gasket
|Godrej 436 L Double Door Regalis Refrigerator
|Champagne gold
|2 star
|Advanced Control Panel
|LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator
|Western black
|NA
|Smart Diagnosis
|Samsung 653 L Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator
|Silver refined inox
|3 star
|Wi-fi embedded
|Whirlpool 300 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator
|Alpha steel
|NA
|Stabilizer-free operations
|Haier 325 L Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator
|Dazzle steel
|3 star
|Triple Inverter Compressor
Upgrade your kitchen with the Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator. Designed for efficiency, it uses less energy than a CFL while offering advanced features like Zeolite and Moisture Retention Technology. The spacious 32L storage, fruit crisper, and deli zone keep everything fresh and organised. With stabilizer-free operation and toughened glass shelves, this is one of the best refrigerators in the market synonymous with convenience and durability. Plus, it’s backed by a solid 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor.
Specifications
Featuring Convertible 5-in-1 technology, the Samsung 363 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator adapts to your storage needs with different modes to choose from. Its Digital Inverter Compressor offers quieter operation and energy efficiency while consuming 50% less power. Special features like Twin Cooling Plus, Power Freeze, and Coolpack ensure lasting freshness. With durable toughened glass shelves and a sleek Luxe Black finish, this is one of the best selling refrigerators you can get for your daily use.
Specifications
Also read: Best selling refrigerators in India: Upgrade your kitchen with the top 10 elegant and modern refrigerators
The Voltas Beko 183 L Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers a perfect combination of style and efficiency. With a 5-star rating, it ensures energy savings, consuming only 125 KWH annually. Featuring a Fresh Box with Crisper Humidity Controller and Quick Freeze technology, it keeps food fresh longer. The spacious 167L fresh food capacity and convenient Base Drawer for dry vegetables enhance storage flexibility. The toughened glass shelves, an anti-bacterial gasket and a 10-year compressor warranty make this model an ideal choice.
Specifications
The LG 322 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator in Dazzle Steel offers a practical solution for larger families. With 241L of fresh food space and 81L of freezer capacity, it ensures ample storage. The convertible feature lets you adjust the space between the fridge and freezer based on your needs. The Smart Inverter Compressor provides energy savings and quieter operation. Other notable features include Multi Air Flow for even cooling, Express Freeze for rapid freezing, and Smart Diagnosis for automatic issue detection.
Specifications
Also read: Best refrigerators under ₹35000: Top 7 stylish picks for reliable and excellent cooling performance
5. Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator
The Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator in Dazzle Steel is a sleek and energy-efficient choice for smaller families or bachelors. With a 5-star rating, it ensures low power consumption while offering powerful cooling, including 1 Hour Icing Technology for quick freezing. It features a 176L fresh food capacity and a 14L freezer. The refrigerator also comes with toughened glass shelves, an anti-bacterial gasket, and stabilizer-free operation. Backed by a 1-year product warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty, this 2024 model is among the best refrigerators that offer lasting performance.
Specifications
The Godrej 436 L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is ideal for larger families, providing 340L of fresh food capacity and a 96L freezer. It boasts advanced features like Nano Shield Technology for enhanced food disinfection and Cool Balance Technology for precise cooling. With a 2-star energy rating, it offers efficient performance, while the 10-year compressor warranty ensures lasting durability. The fridge also includes a spacious vegetable tray, a separate fruit crisper, and an advanced control panel, making it a smart addition to any kitchen.
Specifications
If you’ve got a big family, the LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Side-by-Side Refrigerator in Western Black is a fantastic pick. It offers a whopping 416L for fresh food and a 239L freezer, so you’ll never run out of space for your groceries. The Inverter compressor not only saves energy but also keeps your food fresher for longer. With features like Smart Diagnosis for easy troubleshooting and Multi Air Flow for uniform cooling, everything stays perfectly chilled. Need ice fast? The Express Freeze function is a lifesaver.
Specifications
Also read: Best refrigerators under ₹10000: Top 5 picks that are compact and efficient to keep your food fresh and cool
This side-by-side refrigerator from Samsung boasts of convertible 5-in-1 feature. The 3-star energy rating ensures efficiency, while the Digital Inverter Compressor reduces power consumption by 50% and operates with minimal noise. This fridge, with 409L fresh food capacity and 244L freezer, is AI-enabled and Wi-Fi compatible, giving you remote control through the SmartThings app. Its advanced cooling, fingerprint-resistant design, and 20-year compressor warranty make it a premium choice for modern kitchens.
Specifications
The Whirlpool 300 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 343D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel) is designed for energy efficiency and optimal cooling. The innovative Protton World Series technology consumes less energy than a CFL*, making it one of the most energy-efficient options in its class. The refrigerator features stabilizer-free operation, even during voltage fluctuations (160-300V), and offers advanced features like Zeolite Technology, Moisture Retention, and a 32L large storage space. It also includes a fruit crisper, deli zone, and air booster for enhanced freshness.
Specifications
Also read: Best smart refrigerators: Modernise your kitchen with top 9 options with cutting edge features
The Haier 325 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free Refrigerator is a great addition to any kitchen. The 14-in-1 convertible feature offers flexible storage options to suit your needs. The fridge has a fresh food capacity of 240L and a freezer capacity of 85L. Thanks to the Triple Inverter Compressor, it’s energy-efficient, quiet, and built to last. It also comes with a 1-year product warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty. Perfect for families, this is one of the best refrigerators that combines style and practicality.
Specifications
FAQs
Question : What is the role of a digital inverter compressor in a refrigerator?
Ans : A digital inverter compressor offers better energy efficiency, reduces noise, and enhances the durability of the fridge.
Question : What is a convertible refrigerator?
Ans : A convertible refrigerator allows you to switch between fridge and freezer modes for more flexible storage.
Question : Are energy-efficient refrigerators worth the investment?
Ans : Yes, energy-efficient refrigerators save on electricity bills over time and are environmentally friendly.
Question : What is the difference between frost-free and direct-cool refrigerators?
Ans : Frost-free refrigerators prevent ice build-up automatically, while direct-cool models require manual defrosting.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.