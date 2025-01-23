If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your home entertainment, the Amazon Freedom Sale is the perfect time to make it happen. With discounts on 55 inch and 65 inch smart TVs starting at just ₹33,999, this sale brings you the best smart TVs from leading brands, designed to elevate your viewing experience.

Smart TVs have come a long way, combining high-definition displays with intuitive features, letting you stream, play, and enjoy content effortlessly. Imagine catching up on your favourite series in stunning clarity or gaming with smoother visuals—all from the comfort of your home.

With these offers, you’re not just buying a TV; you’re investing in a hub for endless entertainment. From crisp visuals to seamless connectivity, these smart TVs provide everything you need to turn your living room into an entertainment powerhouse. Don’t miss out—grab your favourite model before the sale ends!

The Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV offers stunning 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. With built-in Fire TV, you get access to popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. The Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X sound elevate your audio experience. It features dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and multiple HDMI/USB ports. With a 1-year warranty and 1-year additional panel warranty, it's perfect for upgrading your entertainment setup during the Amazon Freedom Sale!

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound Output 30 Watts with Dolby Audio & DTS Virtual:X Smart Features Fire TV Built-In, Alexa Voice Remote Connectivity Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 HDMI, 2 USB Ports Click Here to Buy Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black)

The Hisense 65E6N offers a stunning 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display, ideal for movie buffs and sports enthusiasts. With Google TV integration, enjoy access to a vast range of streaming apps and voice-controlled convenience. A sleek design ensures this smart TV seamlessly blends with your decor. During the Amazon Freedom Sale, get your hands on this feature-packed beauty, elevating your home entertainment experience to new heights.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound Output 20 Watts with DTS Virtual:X Smart Features Google TV, Voice Control, Google Assistant Connectivity Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports Click Here to Buy Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black)

The Hisense 55Q7N 55-inch QLED TV offers vibrant 4K Ultra HD quality and vivid colours for an immersive viewing experience. With Google Assistant and a vast range of streaming services, this smart TV is perfect for modern homes. Its advanced QLED technology provides deeper contrast and sharper detail. During the Amazon Freedom Sale, this TV brings next-level entertainment, ideal for movie lovers and gamers alike.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound Output 30 Watts with Dolby Atmos Smart Features Google Assistant, Voice Control Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi Click Here to Buy Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55Q7N (Dark Grey)

The Sony BRAVIA 65S25B 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is designed for those who demand an immersive viewing experience. With Google TV built-in, you can easily access all your favourite apps and streaming services. Its 4K resolution delivers stunning clarity, while Dolby Vision and Atmos take your sound and visuals to new heights. The TV offers seamless integration with smart devices and AI-driven content recommendations, making it one of the best smart TVs available.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound Output Dolby Atmos, 20W Smart Features Google TV, Voice Assistant Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi Click Here to Buy Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)

The Toshiba 55C350NP 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its sharp resolution and vibrant colours. With Google TV integrated, you have access to a wide range of streaming apps, all at your fingertips. Featuring Dolby Vision for cinematic visuals and superior sound clarity, this TV stands as one of the best smart TVs. Perfect for upgrading your home entertainment, it brings the cinema experience straight to your living room.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound Output Dolby Audio, 20W Smart Features Google TV, Voice Assistant Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi Click Here to Buy TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55C350NP (Black)

The Sony BRAVIA K-65S25B 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers stunning visuals and rich sound, making it a top contender among the best smart TVs. Enjoy a seamless experience with Google TV integration, access to streaming apps, and crystal-clear resolution. Its Google Assistant voice control ensures easy navigation, and the immersive Dolby Vision technology delivers superior picture quality. Perfect for those seeking cinematic home entertainment, this TV is ideal for larger rooms.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound Output 20W Dolby Audio Smart Features Google TV, Voice Search Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Click Here to Buy Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)

The Sony BRAVIA K-65S30B 65-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV is designed to elevate your viewing experience with stunning picture quality and intelligent features. Powered by AI, it delivers sharp, vivid visuals and clear sound for an immersive experience. Google TV offers easy access to your favourite apps, while voice control lets you manage settings hands-free. This TV is a great choice for those seeking premium entertainment in large spaces.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) AI Technology Yes Sound Output 20W Dolby Audio Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black)

The Hisense Q7N 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV brings cinematic quality to your home with stunning visuals and superior sound. Featuring Quantum Dot technology, it offers vibrant colours and deep contrasts, taking your entertainment experience to the next level. With built-in Google Assistant and access to your favourite apps, this smart TV is a great addition to any space. Experience the future of television with this amazing smart TV in the Amazon Freedom Sale.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology QLED Sound Output 30W Dolby Atmos Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Click Here to Buy Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65Q7N (Dark Grey)

The TOSHIBA C450ME 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV brings a stunning cinematic experience right into your living room. With superior picture clarity and vibrant colours, it's designed to elevate your viewing experience. Perfect for movie nights, gaming, or streaming your favourite shows, this smart TV offers seamless access to all your favourite content. Take your entertainment to the next level with this best smart TV in the Amazon Freedom Sale.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology QLED Sound Output 20W DTS Virtual: X Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Click Here to Buy TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) C450ME Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55C450ME (Silver)

The Hisense U6N PRO Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Mini LED TV offers stunning picture quality with vibrant colours and deep contrasts. With next-level brightness and clarity, this TV brings your favourite content to life like never before. It’s an ideal choice for home theatres and gaming setups, perfect for those seeking the best smart TVs in the Amazon Freedom Sale on 55 inch and 65 inch smart TVs.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display Technology QLED Mini LED Sound Output 30W Dolby Atmos Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Click Here to Buy Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) U6N PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Mini LED TV 65U6N PRO (Black)

