|Product
|Rating
|Price
Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 123V CAE, White)View Details
₹30,990
Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 173V CAE, White)View Details
₹32,490
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2024 Model - 3400FXL RAS.G318PCBIBF, White)View Details
₹36,990
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Wood Finish, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4 Way Air Swing, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T SIC 18VTC3 WYB TK, Teak Wood)View Details
₹34,490
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (India's 1st Matter Enabled RAC, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18ZKY5W, 2024 Model, White)View Details
₹43,990
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Auto Convertible, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBH-VQ1W123, White)View Details
₹25,990
Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)View Details
₹28,490
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, 2023 Model, AC 1T EI 12TINV3R32-GWA Split, White)View Details
₹28,990
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)View Details
₹26,490
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 2024 Model, TS-Q13JNYE, White)View Details
₹35,790
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,ESTER NEO Exi+, CAI18ER3R34F0,White)View Details
₹34,990
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with (Copper, Smart Ready, 4 in 1 Convertible, Stabalizer Free Operation, Super Quiet, Energy Saver, 2024 Model, ID318YKU, White)View Details
₹35,990
Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEV/WAEA)View Details
₹30,990
Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU12ZKYWA, 2024 Model, White)View Details
₹31,990
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)View Details
₹36,990
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Wi-Fi, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling Inverter Art Studio Split AC (4 Way Air Swing, Copper, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18AINV3R32 PYQ IVBL IOT, White)View Details
₹33,990
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 2 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 2024 Model, TS-Q18JNXE3, White)View Details
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy Duty Cooling at 52°C, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18IINV5R32 WYS, White)View Details
₹38,490
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (India's 1st Matter Enabled RAC, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18ZKY5W, 2024 Model, White)View Details
₹43,990
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC (Copper, Multi Sensors, Dust Filter, Smart Ready, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, 2024 Model, IC318DNUHC, White)View Details
₹42,990
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Cooling, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 183VH VECTRA PLATINA, White)View Details
₹40,541.35
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC(Copper,High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2Way Air Directional Control, 2024 Model,Estra EXi -CIW18SC5R32F0,White)View Details
₹36,679.35
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Anti-Rust Coating, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T 183 Vectra Pearl, White)View Details
₹31,369.1
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Inverter Compressor, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T 185V Vertis Elite, White)View Details
₹34,190
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, 2024 Model, WFD318P, White)View Details
₹30,886.35
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is here, bringing jaw-dropping discounts on a wide range of products, including the best air conditioners to keep you cool during the hot months ahead! Whether you're after a budget-friendly model or a top-of-the-line, energy-efficient AC, this sale has it all. Featuring top brands like LG, Samsung, Daikin, Voltas, and Blue Star, you’ll find irresistible offers on everything from powerful split ACs to convenient window units. In this article, we’ve handpicked the best air conditioners across various price ranges and features, so you can easily find the perfect one for your home and budget. With exclusive deals, no-cost EMI options, and cashback offers, now is the ideal time to upgrade your cooling system and stay comfortable all year round.
Take advantage of exclusive deals during the Amazon sale! Use an SBI card to enjoy an instant 10% discount, or earn up to 5% cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for added savings. Amazon Prime members also get the benefit of free same-day delivery on select items, ensuring your purchases arrive faster. Don’t miss these limited-time offers—start shopping and saving now!
Save up to 42% on top-quality air conditioners under ₹30,000 during Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2025! With incredible discounts on popular brands like Voltas, LG, and Samsung, now is the perfect time to grab an affordable, energy-efficient AC and beat the summer heat. Hurry, limited-time offers!
Enjoy up to 50% off on air conditioners under ₹35,000 during Amazon's Great Sale! Choose from top brands like Daikin, Blue Star, and more, and upgrade your cooling system at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss out on these huge savings, shop now before the deals end!
Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 LIVE for Everyone! with up to 65% off on electronics, appliances, and more
Save up to 53% on air conditioners under ₹40,000 during Amazon Sale 2025! Shop from leading brands like LG, Voltas, and Samsung, and enjoy top-notch cooling at amazing prices. Upgrade your comfort and stay cool all year with these limited-time offers!
Get up to 52% off on hot and cold air conditioners during Amazon Republic Day Sale! Enjoy year-round comfort with versatile models from top brands like Daikin, Blue Star, and more. Don't miss these amazing deals—perfect for both summer and winter!
Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is LIVE: Shop the best deals on TVs, laptops, home theatres and more
Enjoy up to 41% off on window air conditioners during Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2025! Shop from trusted brands like Voltas, LG, and more to beat the heat with efficient cooling at unbeatable prices. Hurry, these offers are for a limited time only!
