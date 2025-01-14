Our Picks
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is here, bringing jaw-dropping discounts on a wide range of products, including the best air conditioners to keep you cool during the hot months ahead! Whether you're after a budget-friendly model or a top-of-the-line, energy-efficient AC, this sale has it all. Featuring top brands like LG, Samsung, Daikin, Voltas, and Blue Star, you’ll find irresistible offers on everything from powerful split ACs to convenient window units. In this article, we’ve handpicked the best air conditioners across various price ranges and features, so you can easily find the perfect one for your home and budget. With exclusive deals, no-cost EMI options, and cashback offers, now is the ideal time to upgrade your cooling system and stay comfortable all year round.
Unlock More Savings with Credit Cards, Cashback, and EMIs During the Amazon Sale
Take advantage of exclusive deals during the Amazon sale! Use an SBI card to enjoy an instant 10% discount, or earn up to 5% cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for added savings. Amazon Prime members also get the benefit of free same-day delivery on select items, ensuring your purchases arrive faster. Don’t miss these limited-time offers—start shopping and saving now!
Top deals on split ACs during the Amazon Sale
Save up to 42% on ACs under ₹30,000 during Amazon Sale
Save up to 42% on top-quality air conditioners under ₹30,000 during Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2025! With incredible discounts on popular brands like Voltas, LG, and Samsung, now is the perfect time to grab an affordable, energy-efficient AC and beat the summer heat. Hurry, limited-time offers!
Up to 50% off on ACs under ₹35,000 during Amazon Sale
Enjoy up to 50% off on air conditioners under ₹35,000 during Amazon's Great Sale! Choose from top brands like Daikin, Blue Star, and more, and upgrade your cooling system at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss out on these huge savings, shop now before the deals end!
Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 LIVE for Everyone! with up to 65% off on electronics, appliances, and more
Save up to 53% on ACs under ₹40,000 during Amazon Republic Day Sale
Save up to 53% on air conditioners under ₹40,000 during Amazon Sale 2025! Shop from leading brands like LG, Voltas, and Samsung, and enjoy top-notch cooling at amazing prices. Upgrade your comfort and stay cool all year with these limited-time offers!
Hot and cold ACs are up to 52% off during Amazon Sale
Get up to 52% off on hot and cold air conditioners during Amazon Republic Day Sale! Enjoy year-round comfort with versatile models from top brands like Daikin, Blue Star, and more. Don't miss these amazing deals—perfect for both summer and winter!
Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is LIVE: Shop the best deals on TVs, laptops, home theatres and more
Window ACs up to 41% off during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Enjoy up to 41% off on window air conditioners during Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2025! Shop from trusted brands like Voltas, LG, and more to beat the heat with efficient cooling at unbeatable prices. Hurry, these offers are for a limited time only!
FAQs
Question : When does the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 start?
Ans : The sale begins on January 13th, 2025, offering incredible discounts on a wide range of products, including air conditioners.
Question : What brands of ACs are available in the sale?
Ans : The sale features top AC brands like LG, Samsung, Daikin, Voltas, Blue Star, and more, offering both budget and premium options.
Question : How much can I save on air conditioners during this sale?
Ans : You can save up to 53% on select air conditioners, depending on the model and brand.
Question : Are there any special offers for ACs during the sale?
Ans : Yes, there are exclusive discounts, no-cost EMI options, and cashback deals available on various air conditioners.
Question : How long will the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale last?
Ans : The sale runs for a limited time, so don’t wait too long! Be sure to grab your deals before they end.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.