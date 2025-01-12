Our Picks
Orient Electric Glint Room Heater for Home | Dual Heating Mode (1000/2000 Watts) | Overheat Protection | Dual Placement | 5 Level Safety Protection | Electric Fan Heater for Winter | Pack of 1 - White
|
Goodscity Room Heater for Home | 1500W PTC Ceramic, Fast Heating | Bedroom, Office, Indoor Use | For Small Space Upto 150SqFt | Oscillation, Fan Mode, 2 Heat Setting, Safety Protection | 1 yr Warranty
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium room/area)
Orient Electric Heat Convector Compact Heater | 2000W with two heat settings | Quick Heating with two fans | Neon Indicator| 2-year warranty by Orient | Black
Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater For Bedroom |2 Heat Settings-1000W/2000 Watts|Ideal Room Heater For Winter|Easy Mobility|Compact Design|Auto-Thermal Cut-Off|2-Yr Warranty| White Color
Kenstar 2400 Watts 9 Fins Oil Filled Radiator with PTC Fan Heater (BLACK GOLD)
Kenstar Oil Filled Radiator 11 Fins with PTC Fan Heater 2900 Watts (BLACK GOLD)
Havells 13 Fin Hestio Wave Fin OFR (Oil Filled Radiator)|Room Heater|2900 W|3 Heat Settings & PTC Fan Heater|Inclined Control Panel|Retractable Wheels| Comfortable Breathing|360° Heating (Black)
Havells 11 Fin Hestio Straight Fin OFR (Oil Filled Radiator)|Room Heater|2900 W|3 Heat Settings & PTC Fan Heater|Inclined Control Panel|Retractable Wheels| Comfortable Breathing|360° Heating (Black)
Bajaj Majesty Ofr 13 Fin Plus 2900 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater For Home|Easy Breathing*|Duraprotek-Anti-Leak Fins|3-Yr Warranty 400W Ptc Ceramic Fan Heater|3-Heat Setting 1000W/1500W/2500W|Black
Orient Electric Comforter Collection 11 fin Oil Filled Radiator | Advanced S-Shaped Fins |2900W Power| with PTC Fan Heater| 3 Heat Settings | 2 Years Warranty
Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)
RR Signature FLAREX Halogen Room Heater 1200 Watt | 3 Rod, 3 Heat Setting (400W/800W/1200W) | 180 Degree Oscillation | Metal Grill For Safety | Silent Operation | 2 Year Warranty
Orient Electric Stark Quartz Room Heater | 800 W Low Power Consumption | Tip-over Protection | 2 Heating Rods for Quick Heating | Cool Touch Body | 1 Year Warranty, White
USHA 4002 800 Watt 2 Rod Halogen Heater with Safety Mesh(Grey)
Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater|2 Heat Settings-400W/800 Watts|Noiseless Operation|Duraelement With 1-Yr Heating Element Warranty |Convection Room Heater For Winter|2-Yr Warranty |Black
Crompton Insta Cozy 1200 Watt Halogen Room Heater with 3 Heat Settings(Grey Blue)
Orient Electric Quartz Room Heater | 800 W Low Power Consumption | Tip-over Protection | 2 Heating Rods for Quick Heating | Cool Touch Body | 1 Year Warranty, Black
Orient Electric Stark Quartz Room Heater | 800 W Low Power Consumption | Tip-over Protection | 2 Heating Rods for Quick Heating | Cool Touch Body | 1 Year Warranty, White
Havells Monza 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) | Faster Heating | Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank & Heavy Duty Heating Element | Warranty: 5 Year on Tank | High Rise Compatible
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater For Home| 5-Star Rated Geyser| Multiple Safety Systems| For High Rise Buildings| 10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty| White
Racold PRONTO NEO Electric Instant Water Heater 5L – Vertical Geyser for Bathrooom, Anti Backflow System, 3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body, Faster Heating, with Fire Retardant Cable, White
ACTIVA Instant 3 Litre Geyser 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated 0.7 MM SS Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser come with 4 Years Warranty (Grey & Black),Wall
TABYIK Dehumidifiers,35 Oz Dehumidifier,Small Dehumidifiers For Home Quiet With Auto Shut Off,Dehumidifiers For Bedroom (280 Sq. Ft),Bathroom,Rv,Closet
SIMSEN 95oz Dehumidifiers for Home, 720 sq ft Quiet Dehumidifier with Reusable Filter and Ionizer, Small Dehumidifier with Drain Hose, Dehumidifiers for Bedroom Bathroom Basements Closet RV
SHARP Electric Home Dehumidifier Machine with Plasmacluster Tech (fight against mold, virus, fungus). Absorbs moisture I Clothes dryer I Covers: 250 sq. ft. I Drain 10L/day I DW-P10M-W
SHARP dehumidifier with Air Purifier I Plasmacluster Tech fight against Mold, Fungus, VOCs I Absorb Moisture I Clothe Dryer I HEPA+Carbon+Pre-Filter I Area Covers 550 ft² I Drain 20L/day I DW-J20FM-W
INKBIRDPLUS Home Dehumidifier Portable Capacity 300ml/d (30℃ RH80%) 1100ml Water Tank Quiet Dehumidifiers for Office Bedroom 2 Mode 7 Color LED Light Auto Off Ideal for Closet Bathroom Basement
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is just around the corner, starting January 13th, and it's the perfect time to upgrade your winter appliances! From heaters to water heaters and dehumidifiers, you'll find unbeatable deals on everything you need to stay warm and comfortable during the chilly months. Whether you're looking to keep your home cosy or tackle dampness with a dehumidifier, this sale offers massive discounts that make these essential appliances more affordable than ever.
Prime members get an exclusive head start, with early access to these hot deals. This gives you 12 hours to grab the best offers before the sale opens to everyone. Plus, enjoy extra savings with exciting card offers and more! Don't miss out on these limited opportunities to save big while preparing your home for winter.
Up to 61% off on fan heaters during Amazon Republic Days Sale 2025
Get ready for winter with fan heaters at unbeatable prices in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025! Offering quick and efficient warmth, fan heaters are perfect for small rooms. Enjoy exclusive deals and discounts to stay cosy all season long.
Check out these fan heater deals on Amazon Sale 2025
Grab up to 57% discount on oil filled radiator room heaters on Amazon Sale 2025
Stay warm for hours with oil-filled radiators on sale this Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. With energy-efficient technology, these radiators provide consistent heat, making them ideal for larger spaces. Don’t miss out on incredible savings!
Check out these oil filled radiators on Amazon Sale 2025
Also read: Best water heaters under Rs. 10000: Top 10 energy efficient and quick heating options
Halogen heaters with up to 59% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
Find amazing deals on halogen heaters at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale! Perfect for fast, direct heat, these heaters offer instant warmth with energy efficiency. Grab yours now for a cosy winter ahead.
Check out halogen heater deals on Amazon Sale 2025
Save up to 59% on quartz heaters during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
Score huge discounts on quartz heaters during the Amazon Republic Day Sale! Compact and energy-efficient, they provide instant heat, making them ideal for smaller spaces. Enjoy winter warmth without breaking the bank.
Check out these quartz heater deals on Amazon Sale 2025
Also read: How to choose the best water heater for cosy winters: Top tips for smart selection along with our top picks
Grab up to 56% off on water heaters during Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025
Upgrade your home with high-capacity water heaters at great prices in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Perfect for larger households, these water heaters deliver fast, consistent hot water, with exclusive offers to save more!
Check out these water heater deals on Amazon Sale 2025
Grab up to 55% on instant water heaters during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
Looking for an instant water heater? Don’t miss the Amazon Sale 2025 for amazing discounts. Save space without sacrificing performance, and enjoy hot water on demand, all while grabbing the best deals!
Check out instant water heater deals on Amazon
Also read: Best water heaters under ₹5000: Affordable options for instant hot water and comfort
Dehumidifiers with up to 67% discount during Amazon Sale 2025
Tackle humidity with dehumidifiers on sale during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025! Perfect for reducing moisture and improving air quality, these energy-efficient appliances are available at unbeatable prices. Save more with exclusive deals!
Check out these dehumidifier deals on Amazon
FAQs
Question : When does the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 start?
Ans : The sale begins on January 13th, 2025. Prime members can enjoy exclusive early access on January 12th!
Question : Are there discounts on all winter appliances?
Ans : Yes, you’ll find huge discounts on heaters, water heaters, dehumidifiers, and more during the sale.
Question : Can I save more with card offers?
Ans : Absolutely! There will be exciting card offers and additional discounts, helping you save even more on your winter appliances.
Question : Do I need to be a Prime member to access early deals?
Ans : Yes, Prime members get exclusive access to deals one day before the sale starts, on January 12th.
Question : Are the deals available throughout the sale period?
Ans : The deals are available for a limited time, so it's best to shop early to grab the best offers before they sell out.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.