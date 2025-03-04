Our Picks
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Faber CUV 8000 Water Purifier | UV+UF+Cu Guard |7L Tank, 7 Stage Filtration, Pre & Post Carbon| Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water| Pressure & Purification Indicator | Upto 200 TDS | (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses,Allergens,Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for Bedrooms
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier for Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 True HEPA Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, 2 Years Warranty, White
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1 filter - Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Best Purified Air Delivery Rate 387 m3/hr, True HEPA, traps 99.99% Virus, High coverage: 516 Sq Ft, Fast Purification in 7 Mins, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa&GA
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier For Home,Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs,Special True Hepa Filter,Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles,Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years (Ap-1019C) - White
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home Q400, From Hero Group, Up To 400 Sqft, Removes 99.99% Allergens, App & Voice Control, Filter Life 9000 Hrs, True HEPA H13 Filter, Energy Saving, Ultra Quiet BLDC Motor
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W (White) with Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology, Haze Mode, Odour & Dust Sensor, True HEPA & Deodorizing Filter| Coverage Area: up to 320 ft²
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 | Covers 600 Sq. Ft| Advanced HEPA H13 filtration|Removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1|Remote Control| 2 Year Warranty
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Imagine clean air, pure water, and spotless floors without breaking the bank. It's the right time to upgrade your home with appliances as the Amazon Shopping Spree brings you top deals on the best vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and water purifiers. Keep your home spotless with powerful vacuum cleaners designed to tackle dust, pet hair, and spills effortlessly. Breathe cleaner air with advanced air purifiers that remove allergens, smoke, and pollutants, ensuring a healthier environment. Ensure safe drinking water with high-performance water purifiers that eliminate contaminants while retaining essential minerals.
Grab the best vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and water purifiers at up to 80% off in the Amazon Home Shopping Spree. Upgrade your home with big savings on essential appliances.
Explore the best stick vacuum cleaners on Amazon Home Shopping Spree:
Seeking the best vacuum cleaner for quick tidying? Stick vacuums are your answer. Their lightweight, cordless designs excel in navigating tight spaces and stairs. Featuring powerful suction and motorized brush rolls, these vacuums effectively eliminate dust, debris, and pet hair from various flooring types. The detachable handheld units enhance their versatility, allowing for effortless cleaning of furniture and car interiors. Modern models with HEPA filters are designed to capture allergens, thus improving air quality.
Check out the best robot vacuum cleaners on Amazon Home Shopping Spree:
The Amazon Home Shopping Spree is the perfect time to grab the best robot vacuum cleaner at unbeatable prices. These smart devices make cleaning effortless, navigating your home with precision to pick up dust, pet hair, and debris. Whether you need a powerful suction system, app control, or self-emptying features, Amazon has it all. From budget-friendly options to high-end models, you’ll find the best vacuum cleaner to suit your needs.
Discover the best wet and dry vacuum cleaners on Amazon Home Shopping Spree:
Designed to handle dust, debris, and liquid spills, the best wet and dry vacuum cleaners make home and workspace cleaning effortless. Advanced filtration, strong suction, and large-capacity tanks ensure efficient performance. From compact models for quick clean-ups to heavy-duty options for deep cleaning, there’s a best vacuum cleaner for every need. Leading brands are offering exciting discounts, making this the ideal opportunity to invest in a high-performance vacuum. The Amazon Home Shopping Spree is the perfect time to upgrade to the best wet and dry vacuum cleaner.
Get amazing deals on the best water purifiers on Amazon Home Shopping Spree:
Clean and safe drinking water is essential for a healthy life. Investing in the best water purifiers ensures protection from contaminants like bacteria, viruses, and heavy metals. Advanced purification technologies, including RO, UV, and UF, effectively remove impurities while retaining essential minerals. A high-quality water purifier guarantees pure, great-tasting water for your family. Explore the latest models, compare features, and bring home the best water purifiers to safeguard your health.
Make the most of the unbeatable deals on the best air purifiers at Amazon Home Shopping Spree:
Breathing clean air is vital for a healthier life, and the best air purifiers help remove pollutants, allergens, and dust from your surroundings. Equipped with HEPA filters, activated carbon, and advanced purification technologies, these devices effectively eliminate smoke, pet dander, and airborne bacteria. Smart features like real-time air quality monitoring, silent operation, and energy efficiency make them a must-have.
FAQs
Question : How often should I clean my vacuum filter?
Ans : Clean or replace the filter every 1–3 months for optimal performance.
Question : What is the benefit of a wet and dry vacuum cleaner?
Ans : It can clean both dry debris and liquid spills, making it a versatile choice for homes and workshops.
Question : Do air purifiers help with allergies?
Ans : Yes, they reduce airborne allergens like pollen, pet dander, and dust, improving air quality.
Question : What is the difference between RO and UV water purifiers?
Ans : RO removes dissolved impurities, while UV purifiers kill bacteria and viruses.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.