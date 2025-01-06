|Product
|Rating
|Price
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)View Details
₹3,699
Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23)View Details
₹1,399
Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturer's Warranty | GreyView Details
₹3,099
Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black MGM8842MINView Details
₹6,600
Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj|BlackView Details
₹2,279
Havells Vitonica 500WattsJuicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar, Large Size Pulp Container,Foldable Juicing Spout, 2 Yr Product & 5 Yr Motor Manufacturer Warranty (White & Blue)View Details
₹3,099
Sujata Dynamix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1500 ml, 1000 ml and 400 mlView Details
₹6,150
Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 750W|4 Mixer Jars|Mixie for Kitchen with Nutri-Pro Feature|Titan Motor-Heavy Duty Grinding|Adjustable Speed Control|Multifunctional Blade System|1 Yr Warranty By Bajaj|WhiteView Details
₹3,060
Prestige 1000 Watts Endura Mixer Grinder 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar)| Sturdy Stainless Steel Body| Ball Bearing Pure Copper Motor| 4 Super Efficient Blades| Black & SilverView Details
₹5,985
Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer for 4-5 People|90% Less Fat l 1500W Fast Cooking|7 Pre-set Menus|Grill, Bake, Fry, Reheat, Defrost|40-200 C l Dual Speed Technology|Voice Control|90+ Recipe 3.5 liter, WhiteView Details
₹4,990
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 with touch panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black),Cooking window, Extra LargeView Details
₹9,599
INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital)View Details
₹3,995
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)View Details
₹5,990
PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90, uses up to 90% less fat, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), LargeView Details
₹6,499
Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|BlackView Details
₹3,790
AGARO Regency Air Fryer For Home, 12L, Family Rotisserie Oven, 1800W, 9 Preset Menu, Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven, Digital Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Silver.View Details
₹12,899
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - GreenView Details
₹2,999
KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | BlackView Details
₹2,999
Havells Room Heater 2000Watt Pacifio Mica|Micathermic Technology for Rapid&Instant Heating|Silent Operation,Comfortable Breathing&Anti Dryness|2 Heat Setting|2 Year Warranty|Black&Rose GoldView Details
₹3,999
Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)View Details
₹6,649
Bajaj Majesty Ofr 13 Fin Plus 2900 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater For Home|Easy Breathing*|Duraprotek-Anti-Leak Fins|3-Yr Warranty 400W Ptc Ceramic Fan Heater|3-Heat Setting 1000W/1500W/2500W|BlackView Details
₹9,999
Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt with Overheat Protection, Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob &Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black)View Details
₹3,499
Crompton Insta Cozy 1200 Watt Halogen Room Heater with 3 Heat Settings(Grey Blue)View Details
₹2,999
Warmex Bonfire Room Heater for Home | Fast Heating with 2 Heat Setting 750/1500 W |Ideal for Bedroom and Office| Silent Operation for Small Space |Oscillation & Fan Mode Safety Features (Black)View Details
₹3,849
Havells OFR 13 Fin OFR (Oil Filled Radiator)| Room Heater| 2900 W| 3 Thermostatic Heat Power Settings & PTC Fan Control| Long-Lasting Heat| Comfortable Breathing| Uniform 360° Heating (Black)View Details
₹11,999
Orient Electric Comforter Collection 11 fin Oil Filled Radiator | Advanced S-Shaped Fins |2900W Power| with PTC Fan Heater| 3 Heat Settings | 2 Years WarrantyView Details
₹9,399
Kenstar 2400 Watts 9 Fins Oil Filled Radiator with PTC Fan Heater (BLACK GOLD)View Details
₹6,490
Havells Electric Kettle Aqua Plus 1250 Watts 1.2 liters , Double Layered Cool Touch Outer Body | 304 Rust Resistant SS Inner Body with Auto Shut Off | Wider Mouth | 2 Yr Manufacturer Warranty (Black)View Details
₹1,499
INALSA Electric Kettle for Hot Water |1.8 L Capacity| LED Illumination & Boro-Silicate Body| 2 Year Warranty|Multipurpose Electric Kettle| Water Boiler (Prism Inox)View Details
₹1,195
Wipro Elato 1.8 litre Glass LED electric Kettle with Keep warm Function | Auto cut off | Triple Protection - Dry Boil, Steam & Over Heat |Stainless Steel Inner Body | 1500 wattsView Details
₹1,879
Milton Euroline Go Electro 2.0 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, 1 Piece, 2 Litre, Silver, Power Indicator, 1500 Watts, Auto Cut-off, Detachable 360 Degree Connector, Boiler for Water, Instant NoodlesView Details
₹1,199
AGARO Esteem Electric Multi Kettle 1.2L, 600W, with Stainless Steel Body, Egg Rack, Grill Rack, 3 Heating Modes & Rapid Boil Technology, Boiling Water and milk, Tea, Coffee, Oats, Noodle, SoupView Details
₹1,299
Cello Quick Boil 900 Electric Kettle| Stainless Steel Body |1200 watt | Auto Shut-Off Protection | Wide Mouth for Easy Cleaning | Easy-grip Handle | 1 Ltr, Black & SilverView Details
₹1,199
Borosil Omni 1.5 L Electric Kettle with Egg Tray, Stainless Steel Inner Body, Boil Water For Tea, Coffee, Soup, SilverView Details
₹1,629
Prestige Electric Kettle Pkss (1350 Watts) 1.0Ltr-Stainless Steel,1 LiterView Details
₹1,635
Wonderchef Cool Touch Electric Kettle 1500W with Stainless Steel Interior | 1.8L Capacity | 1 Years Warranty | BlackView Details
₹1,399
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023View Details
₹6,299
Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Instant Water Heater for home| High Grade SS Tank| Multiple Safety System| Suitable for High Rise| Shock Resistant| Rust Proof Outer| 5-Year* Tank Warranty by Bajaj |WhiteView Details
₹3,699
Havells Monza 15 L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Faster Heating|Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank & Heavy Duty Heating Element|Warranty: 7 Year on Tank|Free Installation & Flexi Pipes| High Rise CompatibleView Details
₹6,499
Racold Eterno Pro Storage Water Heater (Geyser) 25L with ABS Body – Vertical Geyser for Bathroom, 3 Levels of Safety, Energy Efficient, Titanium Enamelled Coating, Free Standard Installation & PipesView Details
₹8,499
Longway Superb 25 Ltr 5 Star Rated Automatic Storage Water Heater for Home, Water Geyser, Water Heater, Electric Geyser with Multiple Safety System & Anti-Rust Coating (Gray, 25 Ltr)View Details
₹3,989
Havells Instanio 3L Instant Water Heater(Geyser)| Temp. Sensing LED Indicator| Rust & Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked|With Flexible Pipes|Warranty: 5 year on Inner Tank| High Rise Compatible (White Blue)View Details
₹3,650
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty|White&GreyView Details
₹6,890
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |BlackView Details
₹11,999
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year WarrantyView Details
₹18,499
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal WaterView Details
₹13,699
HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | MagentaView Details
₹15,490
Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years by Livpure- Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr|View Details
₹16,490
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI & NSF Certified | RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control + UV LED in Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Purification, WhiteView Details
₹14,999
Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier (White & Sky Blue), RO+UV+Alkaline, Filter Alert, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 7 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal WaterView Details
₹12,990
V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 7 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Advanced UF Membrane | 7 Litre, BlackView Details
₹8,299
The Amazon Home Shopping Spree is here, offering incredible discounts of up to 60% on air fryers, mixer grinders, kettles, and other must-have home appliances. This exciting Amazon sale is the perfect chance to upgrade your kitchen and simplify your daily routine. From preparing healthier meals with cutting-edge air fryers to streamlining food prep using efficient mixer grinders, there’s something for every need. Elegant electric kettles, water purifiers, room heaters and other high-quality and best home and kitchen appliances are also available, ensuring a stylish and functional kitchen without breaking the bank. With deals on trusted brands and a wide range of products, this sale is an unmissable opportunity to enhance your home. It’s time to grab these fantastic offers and transform your cooking and brewing experience. Bring home the best appliances at prices that won’t disappoint.
The best mixer grinder combines power, durability, and convenience to deliver excellent results for tasks like grinding spices, preparing chutneys, or blending smoothies. Look for a model with a powerful motor, multiple speed settings, and robust stainless steel blades for efficient performance. Noise levels, safety features like overload protection, and ease of cleaning are also important factors to consider. Many top brands now offer advanced features, including multi-purpose jars and ergonomic designs, making them ideal for varied cooking needs. Investing in a high-quality mixer grinder ensures smooth operation and long-lasting reliability, turning complex recipes into easy, enjoyable experiences
Air fryers have revolutionised cooking by offering a healthier way to enjoy your favourite fried foods with little to no oil. Perfect for everything from chips and chicken wings to desserts, air fryers are versatile and easy to use, making them a must-have for modern kitchens.
During the Amazon Home Shopping Spree, you can grab incredible deals on some of the best air fryers from trusted brands. With up to 70% off, this is the ideal time to upgrade your cooking game. Explore models with advanced features like multiple cooking modes, digital touchscreens, and large capacities to suit all your culinary needs.
Also read: Make holiday cooking easier with the best kitchen appliances such as air fryers, ovens and more: A buying guide
Room heaters are a must-have during the colder months, providing warmth and comfort in any room of your home. From portable models to more powerful options, there’s a wide range of room heaters to suit different needs and room sizes. The best models offer fast heating, energy efficiency, and safety features like overheat protection and tip-over switches.
This Amazon sale is the perfect opportunity to grab top-quality room heaters at great prices. With discounts on trusted brands, you can find the perfect heater to keep you cosy without overspending. Look for features like adjustable thermostats, multiple heat settings, and quiet operation for added convenience.
An electric kettle is a game-changer for anyone who loves quick, hassle-free boiling. Fancy a cup of tea, coffee, or even instant noodles? Now’s the perfect time to snag one during the Amazon Home Shopping Spree. You can grab the best electric kettles at unbeatable prices. These modern electric kettles come with sleek designs, safety features, and energy efficiency, making them a must-have for every kitchen. Look for features like auto shut-off, cordless design, or variable temperature settings to make life even easier. Don’t wait too long as these deals will be live for a limited period. Upgrade your kitchen today and enjoy effortless boiling like never before.
Also read: Kitchen appliances for creating your ideal home: Essential considerations that go beyond refrigerators
There’s a geyser for every need, from instant water heaters to storage models that hold water at the perfect temperature. Consider a model with quick heating capabilities, as well as energy-saving features that will keep your electricity bills in check. Be it an instant water heater or a storage geyser, there are plenty of options to choose from. Investing in a good geyser means no more waiting for hot water and enjoying consistent warmth whenever you need it. The best water heaters are a perfect addition to any home!
Finding the best water purifiers depends on your specific needs. These purifier uses UV, RO, or UF technology and the right choice can make a huge difference in water quality. The best purifiers effectively remove contaminants like chlorine, heavy metals, and bacteria, ensuring that you and your family stay healthy. Look for features like multi-stage filtration, low maintenance, and energy efficiency. Smart features such as filter change alerts or automatic shut-off add extra convenience. During the Amazon Home Shopping Spree, you can get great deals on top-rated water purifiers from trusted brands.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
