Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2Pro , 3000 Pa Strong Suction, 5200 mAh Battery,Professional Mopping 2.0, Next gen LDS Laser Navigation , Alexa & Google Assistant Enabled
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
NARWAL Freo X Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum & Mopping Cleaner for Home, 7800Pa Suction, 7 Weeks Storage, 5200mAh Battery, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri Compatible
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with LiDAR 3.0 Navigation & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | 5000mAh Battery | Smart App Control
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Eureka Forbes SmartClean, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Auto Bin (65 Days Hands-Free Cleaning) | LiDAR 3.0 & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | Smart App Control
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
NARWAL Freo X Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo, 8200Pa Suction, Auto Mop Drying/Washing, Zero-Tangling, DirtSense™, Maintenance-Free Base, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri Compatible, 2024 Model
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Eureka Forbes Lvac Voice Nuo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mopping | NextGen AI+Lidar 2.0 | 360°Real-time Mapping | Free Virtual Demo | PetPro | Virtual Demo | Works on SmartApp
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
KARCHER Rcv 3|Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mopping|Powerful Suction|App Control|Lidar Technology|Voice Output|Less Noise|Fall Sensors|German Tech,White
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ILIFE T10s Robotic Vacuum & Mop, 60-Day Self-Empty, 4000Pa Strong Suction, 3200mAh Battery with Smart LiDAR Navigation, Pet Hair Friendly, Wi-Fi & Voice Control—Cleans 3500sqft
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey, 0.54 Liter, Cartridge, 1 Count
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Eureka Forbes Kordfree K20 SuperSilent Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Powerful 24 KPa Suction | 50 Min Runtime | Removable Battery| Handheld & Upright| Cyclonic Tech| 4 Accessories| HEPA,4-Stage Filtration
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Tineco S5 Combo, World No 1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Wet & Dry Automatic Floor Washer & Handheld Cordless Vacuum for All Corners of Home, with LCD Display (Tineco S5 Combo)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Philips Domestic Appliances SpeedPro Aqua Cordless Vacuum Cleaner FC6728/01 with Vacuum and mop System Denim Blue Metallic, Medium
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Dyson V12S Detect Slim Submarine Wet And Dry Hepa Filter Vacuum Cleaner, 1 Count, 350Ml, Yellow
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 Litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, Wet & Dry, for Home Use, Blower Function, 10L Tank Capacity, 16.5 kPa Suction Power, Plastic Body, Red.
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lifelong Aspire 1000-Watt,10-Litre Wet&Dry Vacuum Cleaner,Blower Function-for Home/Office/Car Use with High Power Suction; with Multiple Accessories; 1 Year Warranty (Red&Black),10 Liter,Cloth
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home(WD 10)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Eureka Forbes Zero Bend Z15 | 150 AWS at Turbo Mode | 180° Flex Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Lightweight & Compact | Cyclonic Filter & Auto Hair Detangler | Suitable for Indian Homes
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
American MICRONIC- Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 21 Litre Stainless Steel with Blower & HEPA Filter, 1600 Watts Motor 28 KPa Suction with Washable dust Bag (Red/Black/Steel)-AMI-VCD21-1600WDx
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
INALSA Vacuum Cleaner Wet and Dry Heavy Duty 1700 W & 25 Ltr Capacity|22KPA Suction|HEPA Filter & Metal Telescopic Tube|2 Year Warranty|SS Metal Tank|For Home,Office,Hotel Cleaning (Master Vac 25)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, lightweight & durable Body (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 2-In-1, Handheld & Stick, Dry Vacuuming, For Home Use, 800 Watts, 6.5 kPa Suction power, Bagless, Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner 600W | Cyclone5 Technology and HEPA Filter | Bagless Design | Ideal for Floors, Curtains, Carpets, Sofa | Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Cannister Body, 1000 W, Powerful Suction, 8L Capacity, 220V Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty(Red/Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Amazon Basics 18kPa Bagless Cyclonic Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner | Power Suction | Low Noise | HEPA Filter | 1.5L Capacity | Accessories Included (Black & Purple)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
The Amazon limited-time deals on vacuum cleaners bring incredible discounts of up to 60% on a wide variety of models, catering to all cleaning needs. From wet and dry vacuum cleaners to robotic and handheld options, there’s something for everyone. These deals feature high-performance models that combine efficiency and convenience at unbeatable prices. Upgrade your cleaning routine with advanced technology that eliminates the hassle of traditional mops and brooms. Robotic vacuum cleaners effortlessly handle daily cleaning, while handheld options are perfect for quick touch-ups. Wet and dry models offer versatility for tackling spills and dirt alike. Don’t miss this chance to revolutionize your cleaning experience and make chores a breeze. With these limited-time offers, it's the perfect opportunity to invest in a cleaner, more efficient home. Hurry before the deals end!
Its raining discounts on robotic vacuum cleaner models
Robotic vacuum cleaners are rapidly gaining popularity in India, thanks to their convenience and efficiency. These smart devices simplify cleaning by autonomously navigating and tidying floors, saving time for busy households. Ideal for modern homes, they handle dust, debris, and even pet hair with ease. Their compact design allows them to clean under furniture, while advanced features like scheduling and app control make them user-friendly. A robotic vacuum is truly a worthwhile addition to any home.
Also read: Best robot vacuum cleaner in 2025: Top 8 picks with smart control and features for effective cleaning at home
Move around with your handheld vacuum cleaners to clean every corner
Handheld vacuum cleaners are becoming an essential tool for modern homes, offering quick and targeted cleaning for small messes. Compact and lightweight, they are perfect for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, upholstery, and even car interiors. Leading brands like Dyson, Eureka Forbes, and Agaro offer powerful options with advanced filtration and versatile attachments. These devices are ideal for busy lifestyles, providing convenience and efficiency. A handheld vacuum cleaner is a smart, practical choice for maintaining a spotless home.
Also read: Best vacuum cleaners: Top 9 options for easy and efficient cleaning at home and office
Wet and Dry canister vacuum cleaners are an all round player for cleanliness
Wet and dry canister vacuum cleaners are versatile cleaning machines designed to tackle both liquid spills and dry debris. Perfect for Indian households, they offer powerful suction and large storage capacities, making them ideal for deep cleaning tasks. Renowned brands like Eureka Forbes, Karcher, and Agaro deliver models with advanced filtration, durable build quality, and user-friendly designs. With their ability to handle diverse cleaning needs, wet and dry vacuum cleaners are a reliable addition to any home.
Also read: Explore a wide range of top vacuum cleaners on Amazon at the best prices: From robotic models to versatile stick options
Affordable vacuum cleaners are a good way to stay tidy
Affordable vacuum cleaners under ₹2,500 are a fantastic option for budget-conscious buyers seeking efficient cleaning solutions. These compact models are ideal for light to moderate cleaning tasks, offering convenience and portability without breaking the bank. Brands like Eureka Forbes, Inalsa, and Prestige provide entry-level models with decent suction power and easy handling. Perfect for small spaces or specific tasks like car cleaning, these budget-friendly options bring modern cleaning within everyone's reach.
Which type of vacuum cleaner is best for my needs: robotic, handheld, or wet and dry?
Consider your cleaning requirements. Robotic models are great for automated daily cleaning, handheld units excel in portability, and wet and dry vacuum cleaners handle versatile cleaning tasks, including liquid spills.
Should I prioritize suction power or portability in a vacuum cleaner?
If you have large carpets or heavy-duty cleaning tasks, go for higher suction power. For smaller spaces or spot cleaning, lightweight and portable models are sufficient.
Are budget vacuum cleaners under ₹2,500 reliable for basic cleaning tasks?
Yes, budget models from brands like Eureka Forbes and Inalsa provide adequate performance for basic cleaning tasks, making them a cost-effective choice for small spaces or occasional use.
How do robotic vacuum cleaners compare to traditional models in terms of maintenance and performance?
Robotic vacuum cleaners require less effort in operation and maintenance but may need periodic emptying of their dustbins. Traditional models might have a longer runtime and greater suction power but need manual operation.
Similar articles for you
Best vacuum cleaners for home: Choose from top 9 options to ensure a spotless and germ free home
Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner gets a massive discount of 42%: Clean efficiently with this hi-tech appliance
Best wet and dry vacuum cleaners: Top 8 options for cleaner and healthier home
Best handheld vacuum cleaners for home in 2024: Top 8 compact, powerful models for effortless everyday cleaning
FAQs
Question : What is the ideal suction power for a vacuum cleaner?
Ans : Suction power depends on the type of cleaning. For carpets, look for a vacuum with 1500-2500 Pa suction. For hardwood floors or light cleaning, 1000-1500 Pa is usually sufficient.
Question : Can a wet and dry vacuum cleaner be used on carpets?
Ans : Yes, wet and dry vacuum cleaners can be used on carpets. However, ensure the liquid function is used cautiously to avoid excess moisture, which may damage the carpet.
Question : Are robotic vacuum cleaners compatible with all types of floors?
Ans : Most robotic vacuum cleaners work well on hard floors and low-pile carpets. However, for thick carpets or high-pile rugs, check the vacuum's specifications for optimal performance.
Question : How often should I replace the filters in my vacuum cleaner?
Ans : It’s recommended to replace filters every 6-12 months depending on the usage. Regularly clean filters to maintain suction power and efficiency.
Question : What are the advantages of bagless vacuum cleaners over bagged models?
Ans : Bagless vacuum cleaners are more eco-friendly and cost-effective as you don’t need to buy replacement bags. They offer easy emptying, though they can be messier when disposing of debris.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.