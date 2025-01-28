|Product
|Rating
|Price
Godrej 183 L 3 Star Farm Fresh Crisper Technology With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RD R190C THF FR BL, Floral Blue)View Details
₹13,990
Godrej 238 L 3 Star With 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection with Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Appliance (RF EON 253C RI ST GL, Steel Glow)View Details
₹23,990
Godrej 564 L Multi Air Flow System, With Advanced Controls Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator(RS EONVELVET 579 RFD GL BK, Glass Black)View Details
₹60,990
Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator With Base Drawer (2024 Model, RD EDGENEO 207E TDF MP BL, Maple Blue)View Details
Godrej 202 L 5 Star Advanced Inverter, Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator With Base Drawer(2023 Model, RD 210E TDI MN BL, Marine Blue)View Details
₹18,490
Godrej 223 L 2 Star Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RF EON 244B RI ST GL, Steel Glow)View Details
₹20,490
Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, RD EDGENEO 207E THF MP WN, Maple Wine)View Details
₹15,990
Godrej 436 L 2 Star With AI Tech, 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection With Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Regalis Refrigerator (2024 Model, RF EON 438B RCI CH GD, Champagne Gold)View Details
₹42,990
Godrej 234 L 3 Star 24 Advanced Capillary Technology Direct Cool Single Door Door Refrigerator With Base Drawer (RD EDGEPRO 240C TDF MN WN, Marine Wine)View Details
₹18,490
Godrej 244 L 3 Star 4-In-1 Convertible With Upto 30 Days Farm Freshness Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, RF EON 265C RCIT FS ST, Fossil Steel)View Details
₹24,990
Godrej 97 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator With Jumbo Vegetable Tray (2024 Model, RD CHAMP 114A WPF FS ST, Fossil Steel)View Details
₹11,250
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology With Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WTEON ADA 80 5.0 FEFN GLGR, Glacial Grey, With Soft Close Lid)View Details
₹17,990
Godrej 6 Kg Eco-Wash With Steam Wash Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON ARG 6010 5.0, Silver Stream)View Details
₹22,990
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Tri-Roto Scrub Pulsator Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Appliance (WSEDGE ULT 80 5.0 DB2M CSBK, Crystal Black)View Details
₹12,590
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Inbuilt Heater, Glacial White)View Details
₹28,990
Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology for Automatic One Touch Wash Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2023 Model, WTEON 650 AP 5.0 GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid)View Details
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey, 460 W PowerMax Wash For Heavy Laundry Wash)View Details
₹9,790
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fills Tub 60% Faster, Auto Balance system,Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine(2024 Model,WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey)View Details
₹13,990
Godrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star Rollercoaster Wash Technology Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WTEON ALP 75 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey, Zero Pressure Technology Fills Tub 60% Faster)View Details
₹15,490
Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Appliance with In Built Heater (WTEON ADR 65 5.0 FDTH GPGR, Graphite Grey)View Details
Godrej 9 Kg 5 Star Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGEPRO 90 5.0 PPB3 WNRD, Wine Red, With Rain Shower Spin)View Details
Godrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTEON ALR C 75 5.0 ROGR, Royal Grey, Roller Coaster Wash Technology)View Details
₹18,690
Godrej 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WS AXIS 7.0 PN2 T WNRD, Red, White)View Details
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy Duty Cooling at 52°C, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18IINV5R32 WYS, White)View Details
₹37,990
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, 2023 Model, AC 1T EI 12TINV3R32-GWA Split, White)View Details
₹28,990
Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, 2024 Model, AC 2T EI 24IINV3R32 WWR, White)View Details
₹42,990
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18TINV3R32-GWA/AC 1.5T EI 18TINV3R32-GWB, White)View Details
₹33,999
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Waranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18NINV3R32 WYE, White)View Details
₹32,490
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWB Window, White)View Details
₹26,990
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Wi-Fi, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling Inverter Art Studio Split AC (4 Way Air Swing, Copper, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18AINV3R32 PYQ IVBL IOT, White)View Details
₹33,990
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, Anti-Leak, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy duty cooling, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18DINV3R32 SYB AL, White)View Details
₹34,990
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Turbo Mode, Inverter Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T WIC 18UTC5 WWA, White)View Details
₹33,490
Amazon is offering unbeatable Amazon deals on some of the best home appliances, with up to 50% off on Godrej products. This is your chance to elevate your home with the best Godrej refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines with the latest technology. Known for their innovation and reliability, Godrej has long been a trusted brand for home appliances that combine efficiency and cutting-edge design.
If you're on the hunt for the best home appliances at a fantastic price, look no further. From upgrading to energy-efficient best Godrej refrigerators to finding the ideal air conditioner and washing machine, these Amazon deals make it easier than ever to get high-quality appliances for your home. Don’t miss out on these limited-time discounts, as they won’t last long! Upgrade your home with Godrej today and enjoy superior technology and performance.
The Godrej 183 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator serves as a cost-effective and stylish choice for smaller families. Featuring Farm Fresh Crisper Technology, it ensures that fruits and vegetables remain fresh for an extended period. The refrigerator has a total capacity of 180 L, which includes 165.2 L for fresh food and a 14.8 L freezer section. Its durable glass shelves and ample bottle shelf provide ease of storage. Furthermore, it comes with a 10-year warranty on the compressor and a 1-year comprehensive warranty making it one of the best refrigerator by Godrej.
Farm Fresh Crisper Technology keeps fruits and vegetables fresh for longer
10-Year Compressor Warranty provides long-term peace of mind
Only 14.8 L, which may not be sufficient for large families
Godrej 183 L 3 Star Farm Fresh Crisper Technology With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RD R190C THF FR BL, Floral Blue)
The Godrej 238 L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator incorporates Nano Shield Technology, providing more than 95% disinfection of food surfaces to promote better hygiene. Its advanced inverter technology features a variable speed compressor that adjusts its functioning to enhance energy efficiency, durability, and reduce noise levels. With a capacity of 238 L, it is perfect for small households, offering 185 L of fresh food storage alongside a 53 L freezer. The frost-free design prevents ice formation and lessens the necessity for manual defrosting.
Nano Shield Technology for 95%+ food surface disinfection
Frost-free feature eliminates ice build-up
3-star energy rating is average compared to higher-rated models
3-star energy rating is average compared to higher-rated models
Godrej 238 L 3 Star With 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection with Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Appliance (RF EON 253C RI ST GL, Steel Glow)
Also read: Best single door refrigerators in 2025: Top 10 picks for style, storage, and advanced cooling features
The Godrej 564 L Multi Air Flow Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator is designed for larger families with its 564 L capacity, offering ample space. The Multi Air Flow system ensures even airflow in both the fridge and freezer, maintaining a consistent temperature for longer food freshness. With customized temperature settings, you can adjust the fridge and freezer to your preferred temperatures. The AI, Holiday, and Super Freeze modes provide intelligent cooling for different needs.
Godrej 564 L Multi Air Flow System, With Advanced Controls Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator(RS EONVELVET 579 RFD GL BK, Glass Black)
More options for the best Godrej refrigerators:
The Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WTEON ADA 80 5.0 FEFN GLGR, Glacial Grey) delivers exceptional wash quality with Power Wash Technology and Zero Pressure Technology for optimal performance. Its Quadra Steel Pulsator ensures strong turbulence for effective cleaning, while the Acu-Wash drum provides gentle scrubbing. The Cascade Waterfall feature improves dirt removal, and the 650 RPM spin speed ensures faster drying. With 10 wash programs, this is one of the best machines that caters to various needs and offers energy-efficient performance with a 5-star energy rating.
5-star energy rating ensures low electricity consumption
650 RPM spin speed aids in faster drying
Higher initial cost
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology With Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WTEON ADA 80 5.0 FEFN GLGR, Glacial Grey, With Soft Close Lid)
With its i-Sense technology, this Godrej 6 Kg Eco-Wash Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine provides outstanding wash quality while being energy and water-efficient. This smart feature detects the load size, balances out any unevenness, adjusts the temperature and spin speed, and even manages foam overflow. It comes with 15 wash programs, including Steam Wash and options for various fabrics, making it super versatile. The 1000 RPM spin speed helps your clothes dry quicker, and the 5-star energy rating means you’ll save on your power bill.
15 wash programs cater to various fabric types and needs
1000 RPM spin speed aids in faster drying
Not ideal for larger households
Godrej 6 Kg Eco-Wash With Steam Wash Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON ARG 6010 5.0, Silver Stream)
Also read: Best washing machines with inbuilt heaters: Top 10 picks for powerful cleaning, fabric care, and year-round performance
The Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is an economical option with low water and energy consumption. The Tri-Roto Scrub Pulsator ensures effective cleaning, while the 1440 RPM spin speed helps in better water extraction, speeding up drying time. It offers 2 wash programs, making it versatile for different laundry needs. The machine features a rust-proof poly-propylene body and a 5-year warranty on the wash motor, along with a 2-year warranty on the entire product.
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Tri-Roto Scrub Pulsator Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Appliance (WSEDGE ULT 80 5.0 DB2M CSBK, Crystal Black)
More options for the the best Godrej washing machines:
The Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC comes with advanced cooling with 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes, adjusting capacity from 40% to 110% to save energy while providing optimal comfort. With heavy-duty cooling at 52°C, this AC ensures powerful performance, even in extreme conditions. The 100% copper condenser with Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating enhances durability and ensures uninterrupted cooling. The 5-star energy rating and R32 refrigerant help maintain energy efficiency while keeping the environment safe, the recognising this as one of the best ACs online.
5-in-1 convertible cooling modes for customisable energy-efficient cooling
100% copper condenser ensures durability and efficient performance
Suitable for medium-sized rooms
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy Duty Cooling at 52°C, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18IINV5R32 WYS, White)
The Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for optimal cooling efficiency, featuring 5-in-1 convertible modes that allow you to modify the cooling capacity from 40% to 110% to meet your specific needs, thus enhancing energy savings. Its i-Sense Technology intelligently adjusts to the ambient temperature, ensuring personalized comfort. With a 3-star energy rating and a robust 100% copper condenser with Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating, this unit promises durability and consistent performance.
i-Sense Technology for personalised cooling based on room temperature
Comprehensive 5-year warranty and 10-year compressor warranty
Limited cooling capacity for extreme temperature conditions
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, 2023 Model, AC 1T EI 12TINV3R32-GWA Split, White)
The Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC features i-Sense Technology that adjusts the cooling based on the ambient temperature around you, ensuring personalized comfort. It offers 5-in-1 convertible cooling for energy-efficient operation, adjusting the cooling capacity from 40% to 110%. The 3-star energy rating and 100% copper condenser with Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating enhance durability and performance. With heavy-duty cooling at 52°C and a 5-year comprehensive warranty, this AC is ideal for high-temperature environments.
Heavy-duty cooling capability at 52°C
5-in-1 convertible cooling for adjustable cooling efficiency
3-star energy rating may result in higher electricity bills
Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, 2024 Model, AC 2T EI 24IINV3R32 WWR, White)
More options for the best Godrej ACs:
