LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)View Details
₹73,990
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer, 2024 Model)View Details
₹19,990
Samsung 301 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT34C4523B1/HL, Black Matt, 2024 Model)View Details
₹35,490
Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel, 2024 Model)View Details
₹34,990
LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)View Details
₹37,990
Godrej 436 L 2 Star With AI Tech, 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection With Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Regalis Refrigerator (2024 Model, RF EON 438B RCI CH GD, Champagne Gold)View Details
₹42,989
Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space, 2024 Model)View Details
₹25,990
Haier 165 L, 1 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-171RS-P, Red Mono, 2024 Model)View Details
₹10,990
Godrej 180 L 4 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator With Base Drawer (2024 Model, RD EDGENEO 207D TDF MP BL, Maple Blue)View Details
₹15,490
Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)View Details
₹12,490
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black)View Details
₹6,990
Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor 1800 m3/hr suction, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean|Silent Kitchen Chimney|Filterless|Touch Sensor & Gesture Control (Black)View Details
₹19,299
INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor (Black)View Details
₹4,799
Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|blackView Details
₹11,990
Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Kitchen Chimney with 1626 m³/hr Suction, Smart On & Intelli Auto-Clean | Silent Kitchen Chimney With Filterless Technology (Inclined Design, Black, CHD-ISI90FLE- IND)View Details
₹14,799
Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (Auto Queen, Motion Sensor, Made in India, 11° Filterless with Metallic Oil Collector, Lifetime Motor Warranty)View Details
₹8,449
KAFF K-Series KET 90A T-Shape Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney, 90 CM, 1450 m3/hr Suction Capacity with Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor* (Black)View Details
₹11,990
Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, Shiny Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater)View Details
₹34,490
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)View Details
₹38,990
LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater)View Details
₹27,990
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray)View Details
₹23,990
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey)View Details
₹37,900
LG 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (P8530SRAZ, Burgundy, Roller Jet Pulsator)View Details
₹14,390
Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE DRY 8.5 Kg, GREY DAZZLE ,2x Drying Power)View Details
₹12,910
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (2024 Model, WTT90UHA/OK5B1B1S23, Black, Pulsator Wash Method and Double waterfall technology)View Details
₹12,190
LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJ2887BIUM, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry, Pasteurized Milk, 360° Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Years of warranty on Charcoal Heater)View Details
₹16,990
Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, 10 Year Warranty on Ceramic Enamel Cavity)View Details
₹12,590
Haier 30L Convection Microwave Oven (HIL3001CBSH, Black, Crispy Grill)View Details
₹13,990
LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean)View Details
₹6,890
IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARDView Details
₹10,790
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus)View Details
₹7,199
LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry)View Details
₹17,990
Godrej 20 L Multi Distribution System for Even and Faster Cooking, Solo Microwave Oven With 5 Power Levels (GMX 20SA2, Black)View Details
₹5,740
The Amazon Republic Day Sale is here, and time is running out! With just two days left, you can grab amazing deals on the best large appliances from top brands, with discounts of up to 70%. From refrigerators and washing machines to microwave ovens and chimneys, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home with premium appliances at unbeatable prices.
This Amazon sale, bring home the best large appliances that combine cutting-edge technology, energy efficiency, and stylish designs. But hurry—these offers won’t last long! Shop now to secure the best deals and enjoy massive savings on the top-rated products you’ve been eyeing. Don’t miss out on the final days of the Amazon Republic Day Sale
The Amazon Republic Day Sale brings you unbeatable discounts on top-quality refrigerators. With up to 40% off, this is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen essentials. Choose from a range of energy-efficient models, stylish designs, and advanced cooling features to suit your home’s needs.
Explore spacious double-door refrigerators for large households or compact models for smaller spaces. Top brands are now available at affordable prices, ensuring you get premium quality without stretching your budget. This Amazon sale is your chance to enhance your kitchen while enjoying big savings. These deals are only available for a limited time, so don’t miss out.
Make the most of the exclusive discounts during the Amazon sale and elevate your cooking experience with the best chimney. From wall-mounted to auto-clean chimneys, this sale offers a variety of options to suit every kitchen. Top brands are now available at unbeatable prices, featuring advanced suction power, low noise levels, and sleek designs to match modern interiors. These offers are only available for a limited time. With up to 65% off on the best chimney, ensure you score the best deals at the ongoing Amazon Republic Day Sale.
With up to 40% off on the best washing machine brands, you can enjoy advanced features, energy efficiency, and reliable performance at unbeatable prices. Choose from fully automatic, semi-automatic, or front-load options, designed to make washing clothes faster and hassle-free. Leading brands are offering stylish and durable machines packed with modern technology to suit every home’s needs. These exclusive offers are available for a limited time, so don’t miss out. Take advantage of this Amazon sale and bring home a washing machine that combines quality, convenience, and savings.
The Amazon Republic Day Sale offers discounts of up to 45% on the best microwave ovens. Enhance your kitchen with a selection of top models, including convection, grill, and solo microwaves, all engineered for quick and convenient cooking. Whether you need to reheat, bake, grill, or defrost, these microwave ovens come equipped with advanced features, intuitive controls, and energy-efficient designs. Renowned brands are available at reduced prices during this sale, allowing you to enjoy quality and performance without breaking the bank.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
