|Product
|Rating
|Price
Butterfly Jet Elite 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Sturdy Polycarbonate Juicer Jar | 2 Years Manufacturer's Warranty | GreyView Details
₹2,599
Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W|Mixie For Kitchen With Nutri-Pro Features|3 SS Mixer Jars For Heavy Duty Grinding|Adjustable Speed Control|Multifunctional Blade System|2 Year Warranty By Bajaj|PurpleView Details
₹1,999
Longway Super Dlx 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars for Grinding, Mixing, Juicing with Powerful Motor | 1 Year Warranty | (Black & Gray, 4 Jars)View Details
₹1,399
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)View Details
₹2,999
Atomberg Zenova Mixer Grinder with Unique Coarse Mode | Advanced Safety Features | 4 Jars including Chopper Jar with Hands Free Operation (Black)View Details
₹6,699
Havells Capture 500 Watts 3 Jar Mixer Grinder|High Speed Mixie 21000 RPM Motor|Rust Resistant 304SS Blades| 1.5 Ltr Bigger Size Blending Jar| 1 Yr Manufacturer Warranty | Overheat Protection (Black)View Details
₹2,099
Prestige 750 Watts Iris Plus Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar)| 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades|View Details
₹2,699
Maharaja Whiteline Smart Mixer Grinder | 500-watt | 20000 RPM Motor Speed | Air Ventilation System | Stainless-Steel Jars & Blades | Unique Jar Flow Breakers | 2 Year Motor Warranty |BlueView Details
₹1,489
V-Guard Brillio 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder, 3 Year Motor Coverage by V-Guard, 4 Jars(Chutney, Dry, Wet & Juicer), Sturdy Juicer Jar With Quadraflow Design, Precisionblend Ss Blades, Mars RedView Details
₹2,799
Panasonic MX-AV425 Mixer Grinder,1500W Super Mixer Grinder for Kitchen,4 Jar Set (304-SS & Juicer Extractor Jar), Juicer Mixer Grinder, Heavy-Duty Grinder Machine, 2-Year Warranty (Sunstone Orange)View Details
₹6,484
PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90, uses up to 90% less fat, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), LargeView Details
₹6,199
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)View Details
₹5,690
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - GreenView Details
₹2,799
USHA Ichef Smart Air Fryer 4.5L,10 In 1 Functions10 Preset Menu|Digital Display&Touch Panel|Transparent Window|Illuminated Chamber|Turbo Air Circulation|Oil Free Cooking|Auto Pause/Start(Black),1350WView Details
₹3,999
AGARO Elegant Air Fryer, 6.5L, 12 Preset Cooking Modes, 360 Degrees Air Circulation With Variable Temperature Settings, Frying, Grilling, Toasting, Roasting, 1800W, Black.View Details
₹6,398
Indo 6 Litre Digital Air Fryer with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 360° Air Circulation, 1700 Watts with Rapid Air Technology, 1 Years warranty, Large Capacity (Black)View Details
₹4,249
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W, 4.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), LargeView Details
₹4,799
Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|BlackView Details
₹3,599
Philips Double walled electric kettle with Keep Warm function, 1.5L, 1300W, Auto shut off, 2yrs Warranty (HD9378/80)View Details
₹2,299
Hafele Dome Plus 2200W, 240V Electric Stainless Steel Kettle with Spout Cover with Analogue Temperature Display, Detachable Micro-Mesh Filter for Lime Scale Filtering, Easy Cleaning (1.7 L, Grey) "View Details
₹3,599
Morphy Richards Windsor Series 1.7 Litre Digital Electric Kettle| Digital Display with Touch Controls|Strix Controller: Accurate Temperature Control |Keep warm function|2-Yr Warranty by Brand| BlackView Details
₹3,399
HASTHIP® Car Electric Kettle 450ml Electric Heating Water Cup for 12/24V Vehicle LCD Digital Temperature Display Electric Water Kettle 304 Stainless Steel Liner Leak-Proof Water HeatersView Details
₹3,134
XECH Portable Kettle with Temperature Control 400ml Small Mini Kettle for Boil Hot Water 300W Electric Bottle Tea Coffee without Milk (Hydroboil Digital)View Details
₹2,099
Goodscity Multipurpose Electric Kettle with Ceramic Coating 1.2L | Boil, Steam, Fry, Saute | Multi Cooker kettle for Water, Milk, Egg, Tea, Soup, Coffee, Noodles, Rice | 600W | GC191 | 1-Year WarrantyView Details
₹1,899
Russell Hobbs 1.7 Litre 3000 W Structure Electric Kettle Black | Contemporary Design Cordless Kettle with Fast Boil and Boil Dry Protection | 28081-70View Details
₹5,499
InstaCuppa Portable Electric Kettle with Temperature Control, Travel Bottle For Boiling Hot Water with Cool Touch Exterior, Automatic Shut Off, 500 ML, 300 Watts, WhiteView Details
₹2,799
Cüraa by YFL home Retro Electric Kettle1.8 Litre | 2000 W Kettle for Hot Water | Electric Kettle with Auto Shut-Off & Boil-Dry Protection | Detachable Lid,Cool-Touch Handle,360° Rotating BaseView Details
₹3,599
Salt Steamcarry Pro Portable Electric Kettle | 300 Watts with Multiple Heating Modes | Stainless Steel 304 | Auto Shut Off & Boil Dry Protection | Dual Layer Cool Touch Surface, 400mlView Details
₹1,899
iBELL EO19LG | OTG 19 Litre, Oven Toaster Griller with Multi-Stage Heating Modes, Auto Off, 1500Watt | BlackView Details
₹3,277
Longway Royal OTG 25 Ltr Oven Toaster Griller with Heating Modes | Temperature Timer Control for Baking Pizza, Cake, Grilling Chicken & Toasting Bread|1 Year Warranty (1500 W, Black)View Details
₹3,299
Morphy Richards 30Rcss Otg Oven For Kitchen|30 Litre Oven Toaster Griller|Convection Fan&Rotisserie Function|Stainless Steel Oven|Temperature Control|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Gold&Black,1600 WattsView Details
₹7,749
Faber 24L 1600W OTG | Bake, Toast, Roast, Grill | 4 Heating Functions, Upper & Lower Heating, Rottisserie, 360° Convection| Indicator Light, Auto Shut-Off, Ready Bell | Removable Crumb Tray | (Black)View Details
₹5,780
Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey)View Details
₹9,999
Usha 29 Litre (OTGW 3629R) Oven Toaster Grill (Wine & Matte Black) 1600 WView Details
₹6,890
Instant Pot 3 Litres 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker with Stainless Steel Inner Pot, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker And Warmer, Black.View Details
₹7,488
Nutricook Stainless Steel Smart Pot 2, 1000W, 9 In 1 Instant Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute Pot, Warm Food, Smart Lid (Smart Pot 6 Litre)View Details
₹6,499
Libra 6 Litre Electric Pressure Cooker With Most Advanced Float Valve Safety | One Touch Instant Multi Cooking Functions | Indian Preset Menus (Rose Gold)View Details
₹6,649
AGARO Royal Electric Rice Cooker,5 Litre Ceramic Coated Inner Bowl,Steam Basket,6 Preset Cooking Function With Advanced Fuzzy Logic,Keep Warm Function,Cooks Up To 8 Cups (1500G) Of Raw Rice,Silver.View Details
₹3,704
Instant Pot 6 Litre Essential, New Launch 2023, Stainless Steel 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute And Warmer, (6 Litre Black)View Details
₹8,999
SHARP 1ST Dual Pot (JAPAN TECHNOLOGY) Automatic Electric Twin Cooker with Non-Stick Pot, 5 Litres, (2.5LX2 each Pot), Multi Cooker I Pressure Cooker I Color: SilverView Details
₹9,490
Kuvings Instant Pot 3 Litre Electric Pressure Cooker with Stainless Steel Inner Pot. Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Saute & More (Kuvings Instant Pot 3L + Accessories)View Details
₹5,999
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is here, offering incredible discounts on the best small appliances you’ve been eyeing! Get ready to save up to 75% on a wide range of must-have items, from air fryers to OTGs, and more. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen or enhance your daily routine, this sale has something for everyone. Enjoy fast and convenient cooking with air fryers that use little to no oil or bake your favourite dishes with an OTG that ensures perfection every time. These small appliances bring efficiency and innovation to your home, and with the massive discounts available, there’s no better time to shop. Discover these exceptional offers in the Amazon sale that will transform your kitchen into a smarter, faster, and more efficient space without straining your finances. Hurry, as these promotions are available for a limited duration
The Amazon Republic Day Sale is here, bringing exciting offers on the best mixer grinders to enhance your kitchen experience. With discounts on a wide range of models, this is the ideal time to upgrade. Mixer grinders are indispensable for simplifying meal prep, from grinding spices to blending smoothies. Look for options with powerful motors, durable blades, and multiple speed settings to handle varied tasks effortlessly. Many models now feature user-friendly designs, ensuring convenience and efficiency. During the Amazon Sale, explore trusted brands offering compact, high-performing mixer grinders that save time and energy. These appliances cater to both basic and advanced cooking needs, making them a valuable addition to any kitchen.
Don’t miss this chance to grab the best air fryers at the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Air fryers have become a kitchen favourite, offering a healthier alternative to traditional frying. They use rapid air technology to cook food with minimal oil, delivering crispy and delicious results every time. From fries and nuggets to grilled vegetables and desserts, air fryers are versatile and easy to use. These appliances are available on Amazon sale 2025 with jaw-dropping deals and are designed to save time and energy while promoting healthier eating habits.
The Amazon Sale offers impressive deals on stylish, durable, and energy-efficient kettles from trusted brands. Electric kettles are must-have appliances, making it quick and effortless to boil water for tea, coffee, or instant noodles. This Amazon Republic Day Sale is a fantastic time to shop for the best electric kettle to elevate your kitchen experience. Featuring cutting-edge capabilities like auto shut-off, customizable temperature controls, and quick boiling technology, they provide a blend of convenience and efficiency for your daily tasks.
Score exceptional deals on the best OTGs (Oven Toaster Grills) for your kitchen. The Amazon Republic Day Sale features top-quality OTGs equipped with advanced features like adjustable temperature controls, timers, and multiple cooking modes to cater to your culinary needs. With spacious capacities and durable designs, these OTGs ensure consistent performance for both beginners and experienced cooks. Upgrade your cooking game and bring home an OTG that matches your lifestyle. Take advantage of these limited-time offers on Amazon sale.
This Amazon sale, explore and bring home the best electric cookers. Electric cookers are versatile, offering multiple cooking modes like steaming, slow cooking, and pressure cooking, ensuring perfectly cooked meals every time. Many models come with non-stick interiors, digital displays, and auto shut-off features, making cooking safe and hassle-free. From compact designs for small families to larger capacities for bigger households, check out a wide range of electric cookers at the Amazon Republic Day Sale.
Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Grab blockbuster deals on gaming laptops, monitors, keyboards and Xboxes, up to 75% off
Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE: Big screen at small prices! Up to 65% off on the best 55 inch TVs from top brands
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Save up to 78% on the best dash cams from Qubo, Crossbeats and more
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.