Business News/ Product Hub / Amazon sale on best selling refrigerators starting at 15000: Top 10 picks from brands like Samsung, Godrej, and more

Amazon sale on best selling refrigerators starting at ₹15000: Top 10 picks from brands like Samsung, Godrej, and more

Bharat Sharma

Amazon’s latest sale brings best selling refrigerators starting at 15,000, featuring trusted brands like Godrej and Samsung. Explore energy-efficient, spacious, and stylish models, ensuring optimal cooling for your home while grabbing the best deals on premium and budget-friendly options.

Top-selling refrigerators from 15,000 – best deals on Samsung, Godrej and more.
Our Picks Trusted Indian brand Best value for money Best overall product

Our Picks

A reliable refrigerator is essential for every home, ensuring fresh food storage, efficient cooling, and convenience. Amazon sale on best selling refrigerators starting at 15000 brings top picks from brands like Godrej, Samsung, and LG, making it easier to find the perfect model for your needs. From energy-efficient single-door fridges to spacious double-door options, this sale includes a variety of choices suited for different households.

The right refrigerator not only keeps food fresh but also optimises kitchen space, reduces electricity costs, and improves daily efficiency. With advanced cooling technology, multiple storage compartments, and durable build quality, these models cater to modern lifestyles.

This sale presents an opportunity to invest in a high-quality fridge at a budget-friendly price. Whether upgrading an old appliance or buying a new one, these deals ensure great value without compromising on performance. Don’t miss out on the best refrigerator offers this season.

The Amazon sale on best selling refrigerators starting at 15000 includes the Godrej 180L 4 Star single-door model, a perfect fit for small families. With Turbo Cooling Technology and 24 Days Farm Freshness, it keeps food fresh for longer while maintaining energy efficiency. A well-designed refrigerator like this can streamline kitchen organisation, reduce food wastage, and lower electricity bills.

Specifications

Capacity
180 litres, ideal for small households
Energy Rating
4 Star, ensuring low power consumption
Cooling Technology
Turbo Cooling for faster temperature control
Special Feature
24 Days Farm Freshness, preserving fruits and vegetables effectively
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Godrej 180 L 4 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, RD EDGENEO 207D THF MP BL, Maple Blue)

A reliable refrigerator is essential for preserving freshness and enhancing kitchen efficiency. The Whirlpool 192L 3 Star fridge, available in the Amazon sale on best selling refrigerators starting at 15000, features Vitamagic PRO technology for prolonged food freshness and Auto Defrost for easy maintenance. Its energy-efficient cooling ensures lower power consumption, making it a smart addition to any home.

Specifications

Capacity
192 litres, ideal for small to medium-sized families
Energy Rating
3 Star, ensuring efficient performance
Cooling Technology
Vitamagic PRO for extended food preservation
Special Feature
Auto Defrost for minimal manual effort
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VITAMAGIC PRO PRM 3S MAGNUM STEEL-Z Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology, 2024 Model)

Efficient cooling and smart storage make this Samsung 236L 3 Star refrigerator a great choice for modern homes. Available in the Amazon sale on best selling refrigerators starting at 15000, it features Convertible modes for flexible usage and a Digital Inverter compressor for energy savings. The frost-free operation ensures hassle-free maintenance, while its sleek design adds elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications

Capacity
236 litres, suitable for small to medium-sized families
Energy Rating
3 Star, optimising power consumption
Cooling Technology
Convertible modes for adaptable storage needs
Special Feature
Digital Inverter with Display for efficient cooling control
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2024 Model)

Also read: Best refrigerator brands of 2025: Top 10 family size models with modern design for your home

Designed for efficient cooling and organised storage, the Whirlpool 235L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator offers ample space and advanced technology. Available in the Amazon sale on best selling refrigerators starting at 15000, it features three separate compartments for improved freshness and energy efficiency. Its Moisture Retention Technology keeps food fresh for longer, while the frost-free operation reduces maintenance hassles.

Specifications

Capacity
235 litres, ideal for small to medium-sized families
Energy Efficiency
Frost-free design for better cooling performance
Cooling Technology
Triple-door system with Moisture Retention Technology
Special Feature
Customised compartments for enhanced storage and freshness
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space, 2024 Model)

Compact yet powerful, the Samsung 183L 4 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator blends efficiency with style. Part of the Amazon sale on best selling refrigerators starting at 15000, it features a Digital Inverter Compressor for energy savings and consistent cooling. The Base Stand Drawer provides extra storage, while the moisture control ensures longer-lasting freshness.

Specifications

Capacity
183 litres, ideal for bachelors and small families
Energy Efficiency
4-star rating for lower power consumption
Cooling Technology
Direct-cool with Digital Inverter Compressor
Special Feature
Base Stand Drawer for added storage
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer, 2024 Model)

Also read: Best refrigerators under 35000: Top 7 stylish picks for reliable and excellent cooling performance

The IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers efficient cooling with an Advanced Inverter Compressor, ensuring long-term savings and durability. Part of the Amazon sale on best selling refrigerators starting at 15000, this model is designed for optimal freshness with a humidity controller and extraordinary storage for organised food management.

Specifications

Capacity
197 litres, suitable for small families and individuals
Energy Efficiency
5-star rating for maximum power savings
Cooling Technology
Direct-cool with Advanced Inverter Compressor
Special Feature
Humidity controller for longer-lasting freshness
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, IFBDC-2235DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller)

The Voltas Beko 183L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator blends efficiency with smart cooling. As part of the Amazon sale on best selling refrigerators starting at 15000, it offers Fresh Box and Quick Freeze Technology, keeping food fresh for longer. Its base drawer adds extra storage, making it ideal for compact kitchens.

Specifications

Capacity
183 litres, suitable for bachelors and small families
Energy Efficiency
5-star rating for low electricity consumption
Cooling Technology
Direct cool with Quick Freeze Technology
Special Feature
Fresh Box for prolonged freshness and a base drawer for extra storage
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Voltas Beko, A TATA Product 183 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, RDC215A/W0BWRTM0B00GO, Bonita Wine, Fresh Box and Quick Freeze Technology, with Base Drawer)

Also read: Best refrigerators in 2024: Top 9 choices for style, efficiency and ample storage to suit every kitchen

The Haier 190L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator brings efficiency and durability to modern homes. Featured in the Amazon sale on best selling refrigerators starting at 15000, this model ensures fast cooling with 1 Hour Icing Technology while maintaining energy efficiency. Its 5-star rating keeps electricity bills in check, and the anti-bacterial gasket preserves food freshness. Compact yet spacious, it’s a reliable choice for small families or bachelors.

Specifications

Capacity
190 litres, optimised for daily essentials
Energy Efficiency
5-star rating for lower power consumption
Cooling Technology
1 Hour Icing Technology for rapid cooling
Special Feature
Anti-bacterial gasket prevents bacterial build-up
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator with 1 Hour Icing Technology (HED-205DS-P, Dazzle Steel, 2024 Model)

The Samsung 183L 3 Star Digital Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers exceptional cooling with low energy consumption, perfect for compact spaces. Featured in the Amazon sale on best selling refrigerators starting at 15000, this model combines efficiency with modern aesthetics. With its digital inverter technology, it ensures stable performance and long-lasting freshness. Ideal for small households or individuals, this refrigerator promises the perfect balance of performance and savings.

Specifications

Capacity
183 litres, ideal for smaller families or individuals
Energy Efficiency
3-star rating with Digital Inverter for reduced power consumption
Cooling Technology
Direct-Cool for rapid cooling
Special Feature
Elegant Inox design, complementing modern interiors
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1723S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2024 Model)

Also read: Best refrigerator under 15000: Top 8 energy-efficient and budget-friendly fridge options

The LG 272L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator is part of the Amazon sale on best selling refrigerators starting at 15000. This model features multi-air flow cooling and a smart inverter compressor, ensuring optimal cooling and energy efficiency. With its convertible design, it offers flexibility for different storage needs, making it perfect for medium-sized families. The shiny steel finish adds a modern touch to your kitchen while offering reliable performance.

Specifications

Capacity
272 litres, suitable for medium to large households
Energy Efficiency
3-star rating with Smart Inverter technology for low energy consumption
Cooling Technology
Frost-free with Multi Air Flow for uniform cooling
Special Feature
Convertible design for flexible storage options
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling, 2023 Model)

FAQs

Question : What features should I look for in a refrigerator under ₹15000?

Ans : Look for energy efficiency, smart cooling technology, size, and warranty coverage to ensure durability and functionality.

Question : Are refrigerators under ₹15000 energy-efficient?

Ans : Yes, many refrigerators in this range come with 3-5 star energy ratings, ensuring low electricity consumption and savings.

Question : What is the ideal refrigerator size for a small family?

Ans : For small families, refrigerators with 180-250L capacity are perfect, providing ample space while maintaining efficiency and affordability.

Question : How long do refrigerators in this price range last?

Ans : Refrigerators starting at ₹15000 typically last 8-10 years with proper maintenance, offering long-term value and reliability.

Question : Can I find a frost-free refrigerator under ₹15000?

Ans : Yes, several frost-free models are available in this price range, providing hassle-free maintenance and consistent cooling performance.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.
