Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
ADWAIT Modern K9 Crystal Chandeliers Gold 5-Tier Round Crystal Chandelier for Living Room Colors.Warm White, Moon Light,Golden,Led Plate Included. (Black Gold, 600MM)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Smartway® 180 Watt Fenella Modern LED Ceiling Smart Chandelier for Hall, Living Room, Bedroom (Google, Alexa) Smart Voice Assist App Control and 3 Color Mode (Warm, Cold & Natural White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
SINOMAN Portuguese Style Antique 5 Glass Lamps Ceiling Hanging Type Circular Chandelier without Bulbs (Golden/Orangish Yellow) 200watts(AC)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
SHRI MAHAL ANTIQUES Crystal Chandelier for Living Room Bedroom Office Jhoomar Glass Crystal Big Size Jhumar Modern Ceiling Light (Size: 40 x 40 x 77 CM)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Livex Lighting 4463-04 Heritage 3-Light Mini Chandelier, Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Smartway® Modern LED Ceiling Smart Ring Chandelier for Hall, Living Room, Bedroom (Google, Alexa) Voice Assist App & Remote Control and 3 Color Mode (Warm, Cold & Natural White) (Zofia)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
FLOSTON Modern Crystal 3-Tier Gold Chandeliers with Ceiling Light Fixture for Living Room Bedroom and Hallway 400mm…
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
blissbells Aluminium Dimmable Indoor Lighting 40 Watt Chandelier Light Lamp (Tricolour)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Harold Electricals Navi Loreyu Crystal Chandelier | Staircase Ceiling Light Flush Mount | Modern Chandelier Light Fixture for Hallway, Living Room, Hotel & Entryways -Diameter 12 Inches - 5 Pendant
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sanleen Enterprises Antique Style Chandelier (Design 1,Glass)8Lamp With Led Bulp 4Watt(Width 24Inch,Height 30Inch With Chain)(Design 1), Gold
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Homesake Handcrafted Pendant Light - Modern Boho Hanging Lamp with Woven Rattan Cage Design, Decorative Ceiling Light Fixture for Living Room, Bedroom, Dining Room (12)(Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Desidiya® Golden Yellow Hanging Ceiling Pendant Light, for Bedroom, Living Room, Cafe Restaurant, Hallway, Kitchen, Over The Dining Table Hotels, Malls (Capsule Hanging Pack of 2, Bulb Not Included)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Green House Handmade Sheesham Wood Hanging Pendant Ceiling Light | 27W Warm White LED | Luxurious Home Decor | Bedroom, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Hallway
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ExclusiveLane Moroccan Flame Iron Wall Hanging Light for Living Room | Hand-Etched Ceiling Hanging Lights for Balcony Pendant Light for Bedroom (Without Bulb, Metallic Brown, Corded Electric)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Homesake Vintage Industrial Pendant Light-Adjustable Height, Antique Brass Finish,Modern Home Decor,Indoor Lighting Fixture, Stylish Ceiling Light, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen Lighting(Golden)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Smartway Metal - 18 Watt Myra, Pendant Light For Living Room, Bedroom, Hanging Light (Warm White + Cold White + Natural White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Crosscut Furniture Wooden Floor Lamp with Shelf (Natural Jute). LED Bulb Included
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Divine Trends Modern Table Shelf LED Floor Lamp Standing Brass Antique Finish Gold 5ft Height with Shelf Diameter 10 Inches and Off White Lampshade (Pack of 1)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
kraftinn Modern Bamboo LED Floor Lamp (28 Inch, Natural Brown, Pack Of 1)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Divine Trends Brass Antique Finish Gold Floor Lamp Standing 5ft Height Off White Beige Lampshade 16 inches Living Room Corner, Home, Hotel, Office Pack of 1 - Led Bulb Included
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
AKWAY Rattan Cane Webbing Floor Lamp Bamboo Floor Lamp Cane Floor Lamp Standing Lamp Wooden Standing lamp for Living Room Bedroom (14 D X 11) (Beige)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Hopdezyo Antique Nautical Wooden Adjustable Lamp for Living Room, Home Decoration, Pack of Lamp in Jute Shade
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OVERSEAS MART Vintage Style Beautiful Designer Tripod LED Floor Lamp Teak Wooden Floor Lamp (Teak Wood)Pack Of 1
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
SANDED EDGE - SMARTLY PRICED Mario 3 Tier Shelf Storage Solid Wood LED Floor Lamp for Living Room Home Decor Gift- Pack of 1 (Beige)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Nautical Gallery Playful Decorative Floor and Swing Arm Floor Lamp, Wooden Reading Lights for Kids, Bedroom, Living Room, Home, Office, Farmhouse, LED Bulb Included Pack of 1
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
PHILIPS Full Glow Motion Sensor 15-watt Round LED Surface Downlighter | Full Glow Sensor Surface Downlight for Ceiling | LED Sensor Ceiling Light for Home & Hall | Cool Day Light,Pack of 2
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
BITTZOOT Night Lamp for Bedroom 4PCS Smart Sensor Automatic ON/Off Dim LED Light Energy Saving 0.5W Night Light Long Life Plug in Bed Lamps for Bedroom Lights for Stairs Kitchen Bathroom (Cool White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Gesto Rechargeable Motion Sensor Led Light for Wardrobe – 3 Color Modes Magnetic Closet Light with Stepless Dimming for Under Counter| Under Cabinet Light,Kitchen Light,Cupboard Lights (Silver,30 Cm)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Xiaomi Motion Activated Adjustable Brightness LED Intelligent Human Body Sensor With Magnetic Base 2 Night Light For Kids, Cabinet, Hallway, Kitchen, Stairs (White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Hoteon Motion Sensor Light, Automatic Night Light with Auto/On/Off Mode Switch, Battery Powered Led Light, Warm Light for Entrance,Hallway,Basement,Garage,Bathroom,Cabinet(1Pcs, 2023 Upgrade)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Blackt Electrotech(2 Pic Pack)Blackt Electrotech: 360 Degree Pir Motion Sensor With Light Sensor,Energy Saving Motion Detector Switch With 18 Months Warranty(Ceiling Mounted)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Solar Lights Outdoor 6 Pack, 100LED/3 Modes 270° Lighting Angle Motion Sensor Security Lights, IP65 Waterproof Wall Lights Solar Powered, Bright for Backyard Garden Fence Patio Front Door
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HomeMate Polycarbonate WiFi+Ble Cct Smart Led Downlight | 15 Watt, Round | Tuneable White, Shades of White from Warm to Cool White | Compatible with Alexa, Google Home and Siri (Pack of 1)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
One94Store Motion Sensor Light with USB Charging, Wireless, Rechargeable, Adhesive LED Nightlight for Home (Pack of 2, Warm White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ABOUT SPACE LED Table Lamp- Bedside Side Table Lamp with Wooden Base for Night Reading,Bed Room,Living Room,Home & Decor- Cylindrical Night Lamp with Dim Light(11 Inch Height,Bulb Included)(1 Pack)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
tu casa Metal-Iron CFL/LED Lamp, (White Colour)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Modern Small Crystal Table Lamp,Contemporary Bedroom Bedside Nightstand Lamp,Morden Minimalist, Desk Globe Lamp for Living Room Girls Kids Room, White Fabric Shade (White)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Divine Trends Brass Antique Finish Gold Table Lamp Sleek with Off White 10 Inch Lampshade For Bedroom, Bedside, Living Room, Home Decoration, Hotel Pack Of 1 - Led Bulb Included
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ExclusiveLane Volta Mango Wooden LED Table Lamp for Bedroom & Living Room(14 Inch,Linen & Wood,Without Bulb,Pack of 1)|Bedside Table Lamp Side Table Lamps for Home Decoration Office Study Side Lamp
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Groeien 15W Rectangular LED Mirror Bathroom Picture Wall Light(White) (1)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Gesto 15W Modern Style Led Mirror Picture Wall Light- Dressing Table Lights | Vanity Lights | Bathroom Lights for Wash Basin | 13 Inch Wall Spotlight for Painting,Art Work(Warm White, 3000K)-Pack of 1
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Murphy 12 Watts Black Body Rose Gold Finish LED Picture Photo Frame Light/Bathroom Dressing Table Light Cylinder Shape with 3 Color Changing Light (White,Warm White and Natural White), Pack of 1
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Homesake ® Black Wall Sconce,Modern Bathroom Wall Light Fixtures 3-Light Bathroom Vanity Light, Bathroom Lights Over Mirror, Farmhouse Glass (Amber)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Gesto 12W Black Brass Finish 3 in 1 Color Picture Light, Dressing Table Lights | Vanity Lights |Bathroom Lights for Wash Basin | 19 Inch Wall Spotlight (Warm White | White | Neutral White)-Pack of 1
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
PHILIPS Meraki Round Plastic Bathroom Wall Light 10W | Warm White | Pack Of 1
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LUPPRA 24x24 Inch Wall-Mounted LED Mirror with Smart Sensor and 3-Color Light (Warm, White, Natural) | Mirror Light, Wash Basin Wall Mirror, Fancy Washbasin Mirror,Smart LED Design
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
NEVEX Horizontal Wall Mounting Led Mirror with Bathroom,Light Mirror for Wash Besin,Size 24X18 inch|Mirror with Light 3 Tone (Cool White, Natural White, Warm White).
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
KRELIX Round Led Bathroom Glass Mirror With 3 Lighting Options-Warm, White, Natural White, Stylish Illumination For Your Wash Basin, Led Wall Mirror (16X16 Inch )
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Genree 0095 N Metal and Glass Wall Light/Wall Lamp Lighting for Restaurant, Bedroom, Living Room and Home Decor, Golden Antique
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
FILLISKA® LED Luxurious Indoor UP/Down Wall Light Warm White, Shockproof & Rustproof Alluminium Body (2 Up & 2 Down Luxurious Gold)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Lyse Decor Designer Wall Hanging Light for Home Decoration, Wall Lights for Living Room Modern, Bedroom Lamp (Handcrafted Glass, Multi-Color, 11 Inch)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HL HOMELIGHTING Golden Mini Torchiere Wall Sconce with Fluted Cylindrical Glass for Decorative Living Rooms Wall Ceiling Lamp Balcony Decor and Home (1)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Sizzling Lights Smokey Long Glass Wall Light Modern Copper Metal for Living Room, Bedroom, Dining Area, Café, Bar, Restaurant & Home Décor
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Divine Trends Antique Brass Finish Corrugated Wall Lamp with Off White Shade for Living Room, Bedroom, Home Decoration Wall Light Pack of 1
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
The third day of Amazon Republic Day Sale is the perfect time to light up your home with aesthetically pleasing lights. Amazon’s lighting sale offers an exciting opportunity to upgrade your home or office with cutting-edge, energy-efficient technology that too at up to 60% off. From smart LED bulbs to advanced motion-sensor lighting systems, the sale showcases the latest innovations that combine functionality and style. Smart lighting technology, including voice-controlled systems compatible with Alexa or Google Home, provides convenience and energy savings.
Whether you're looking for ambient lighting solutions, outdoor security lights, or decorative options, Amazon’s sale caters to every need. Embrace the future of lighting with advanced features like app-controlled brightness and colour customization, all at discounted prices. Don’t miss the chance to illuminate your space smartly!
Chandeliers at up to 70% off on Amazon Republic Day Sale:
Illuminate your home with elegance as Amazon brings chandeliers at up to 70% off during the Republic Day Sale. From classic crystal designs to modern minimalistic styles, there’s a chandelier to suit every décor. Create a grand centerpiece in your living or dining space with exquisite lighting options that combine luxury and affordability. Don’t miss this chance to add a touch of sophistication to your interiors while enjoying massive savings.
Pendant Lights at up to 65% off on Republic Day Sale:
Upgrade your space with stylish pendant lights available at up to 65% off in Amazon Republic Day Sale. Perfect for kitchens, dining areas, or cosy nooks, pendant lights add character and warmth to your home. Choose from industrial designs, boho-inspired options, or sleek modern finishes that align with your aesthetic. This limited-time sale is the perfect opportunity to revamp your lighting while keeping your budget intact.
Also read: Best 5 star room heaters for a cozy winter: 8 options to choose from
Floor lamps at up to 60% off on Republic Day Sale
Create a cosy and inviting ambiance with floor lamps, available at up to 60% off in Republic Day Sale. From tall, elegant designs to multifunctional models with shelves or adjustable heads, these lamps add both functionality and charm to your home. Perfect for reading corners, living rooms, or bedrooms, a stylish floor lamp can elevate any space. Don’t miss this chance to enhance your décor with affordable yet chic lighting options.
Motion sensor lights at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale
Enhance your home’s functionality and security with motion sensor lights, available at up to 60% off during the Republic Day Sale. Ideal for hallways, staircases, or outdoor areas, these lights offer convenience and energy efficiency. Whether you prefer sleek, modern designs or practical, no-frills models, there’s something for everyone. Take advantage of this incredible offer to modernize your lighting solutions while keeping your energy bills in check.
Also read: Best Wakefit mattresses: Top 8 choices with ergonomic comfort for a restful and relaxing night’s sleep
Table lamps at up to 70% off on Republic Day Sale
Add style and practicality to your workspace or bedside table with table lamps at up to 70% off during Amazon Republic Day Sale. Whether you need focused lighting for reading or decorative pieces for your interiors, the collection caters to all tastes. Choose from contemporary designs, classic options, or quirky styles to complement your home. This is the perfect opportunity to brighten your space without dimming your wallet.
Bathroom lights at up to 65% off on Amazon Sale
Transform your bathroom into a spa-like haven with elegant and functional bathroom lights, available at up to 65% off during Amazon Republic Day Sale. Choose from a variety of moisture-resistant and stylish options, including vanity lights, LED fixtures, and wall-mounted designs. These lights offer perfect illumination for grooming tasks while enhancing the overall look of your bathroom. Don’t miss out on these discounts to create a well-lit and luxurious bathroom experience.
Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Day 2: Unlock huge discounts on top ACs from LG, Haier and more; up to 60% off
Wall lights at up to 70% off on Amazon Republic Day Sale
Redefine your home’s ambiance with wall lights at up to 70% off in Amazon Republic Day Sale. From decorative sconces to functional accent lighting, wall lights add depth and character to any room. Choose from a variety of designs, including vintage, modern, and industrial styles, to suit your home’s aesthetic. Take advantage of this limited-time offer to create a warm and inviting atmosphere while enjoying fantastic savings.
Similar articles for you
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Exciting offers on treadmill, dumbbells, fitness trackers and more
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: From the best sofas to the best beds, avail up to 70% off on the top selling furniture
Best latex mattresses in India: Top 10 options with unmatched comfort for a restful sleep
Best graphic design tablets: Top 8 options with precision and performance for artists
FAQs
Question : What types of lighting products are on sale?
Ans : The sale features a variety of lighting products, such as LED bulbs, decorative lights, smart lighting solutions, table lamps, ceiling lights, and outdoor lighting fixtures.
Question : What discounts can I expect on lighting products?
Ans : While specific discounts vary by product and brand, many lighting items are available at up to 50% off or more during the sale.
Question : Are there any bank offers available for additional discounts?
Ans : Yes, customers using SBI Credit Cards can avail a 10% instant discount on eligible purchases during the sale. Additionally, other bank offers and cashback options may be available.
Question : Are smart lighting solutions included in the sale?
Ans : Yes, smart lighting products, including smart bulbs and smart LED strips, are part of the sale, often at discounted prices.
Question : Can I avail of No Cost EMI options on lighting products?
Ans : Yes, many lighting products are eligible for No Cost EMI options during the sale. Look for the No Cost EMI option on the product page to confirm eligibility.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.