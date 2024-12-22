|Product
hindware smart appliances Atlantic Xceed 5L 3Kw Instant Water Heater With Copper Heating Element And High Grade Stainless Steel Tank, Wall MountingView Details
₹3,095
Orient Electric Aura Rapid Pro | 5.9 Litre Instant Water Heater | Stainless Steel Tank | Shockproof | 6.5 bar pressure compatibility | Suitable for low & mid rise buildings| 5 years warranty by OrientView Details
₹3,649
Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty, Abs Top Bottom, (IVORY),WallView Details
₹3,039
Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater | Color Changing LED Ring Indicator, Feroglas Coated Tank | Warranty: 5 Year on Tank, Protective Anode Rod, Heavy Duty Heating Element (White Blue)View Details
₹7,699
Havells Adonia Spin 25 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Temperature Sensing LED Knob| Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank|Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| With Shock Safe Plug |Free Installation & Flexi PipesView Details
₹10,499
Racold Eterno Pro Storage Water Heater (Geyser) 25L with ABS Body – Vertical Geyser for Bathroom, 3 Levels of Safety, Energy Efficient, Titanium Enamelled Coating, Free Standard Installation & PipesView Details
₹8,499
Crompton Gracee|5L|3000-Watts Powerful Heating|Electric Instant Water Heater (Geyser) for home|High Grade SS Tank with Advanced 4 Level Safety|Rust-Proof|Premium Black|Wall MountingView Details
₹3,799
ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser Come With 5 Years Warranty (CD Green & Black),WallView Details
₹1,969
AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank, High Rise Buildings, Wall MountingView Details
₹6,999
This winter, upgrading your water heating solution has never been more rewarding, thanks to Amazon's exclusive discounts of up to 54% on best-selling geysers. As temperatures drop, reliable hot water becomes essential for daily comfort, and investing in a quality geyser ensures you stay ahead of the cold. Top brands like Crompton, Havells, and Orient Electric offer a variety of models, catering to different needs, from compact options for smaller households to high-capacity geysers designed for large families. These deals make advanced features like energy-efficient heating, durable tanks, and quick water heating more accessible than ever. With options tailored for high-rise buildings, hard water compatibility, and safety-focused designs, there’s a perfect geyser for every home. Browse our carefully curated list of the best options to help you find the right combination of performance, durability, and value during this limited-time sale. Stay warm, efficient, and comfortable this winter!
The Hindware Atlantic Xceed 5L Instant Water Heater is an efficient solution for quick hot water needs. It features a robust copper heating element that ensures rapid heating and durability. The stainless-steel tank is designed to resist corrosion, making it ideal for long-term use. This compact geyser fits seamlessly into any bathroom space and is perfect for small households. With a wall-mountable design, installation is hassle-free. Hindware's focus on performance and reliability is evident in this model, providing consistent hot water with energy efficiency. A reliable choice for those looking for affordability and practicality.
Capacity: 5 Litres
Heating Element: Copper
Tank Material: Stainless Steel
Installation: Wall Mounting
Power Rating: 3kW
The Orient Electric Aura Rapid Pro is built for efficiency and safety. With a stainless-steel tank and shockproof body, this 5.9L geyser ensures durability and reliable performance. Its 6.5-bar pressure compatibility makes it suitable for low and mid-rise buildings. The sleek design and compact size allow it to fit into modern bathroom spaces seamlessly. With a 5-year warranty on the tank, Orient Electric guarantees long-term usage and peace of mind. It is an excellent choice for those seeking quick water heating with enhanced safety features.
Capacity: 5.9 Litres
Tank Material: Stainless Steel
Pressure Compatibility: 6.5 Bar
Special Features: Shockproof Body
Warranty: 5 Years on Tank
The Activa Amazon 10L Instant Water Heater offers a combination of capacity and efficiency. Its special anti-rust coated tank ensures durability, while the ABS top and bottom provide a sleek finish. With a 10L capacity, it caters to small to medium households. The 5-year warranty adds to its appeal, promising long-lasting performance. The wall-mountable design makes it convenient for installation in bathrooms. Affordable and practical, this geyser is suitable for those looking for a balance of durability and efficiency.
Capacity: 10 Litres
Tank Material: Anti-Rust Coated
Body Material: ABS Top and Bottom
Power Rating: 3 kVA
Warranty: 5 Years
The Havells Instanio Prime 15L Water Heater is a stylish and efficient option for households. Its colour-changing LED ring indicator adds a modern touch while offering convenience. The Feroglas-coated tank resists corrosion, ensuring durability. A protective anode rod and heavy-duty heating element make it highly reliable. With a 5-year warranty on the tank, Havells guarantees longevity and quality. This geyser combines sleek design with advanced functionality, making it ideal for those who prioritize aesthetics and performance.
Capacity: 15 Litres
Tank Material: Feroglas Coating
Indicator: Colour-Changing LED Ring
Warranty: 5 Years on Tank
Special Features: Protective Anode Rod
The Havells Adonia Spin 25L Water Heater offers premium features like a temperature-sensing LED knob for precise control. Its glass-coated anti-rust tank ensures durability and resistance to corrosion. With a 7-year warranty on the tank, this geyser is built to last. The shock-safe plug and free installation add value, making it a safe and convenient option for families. The large capacity is perfect for high water usage, ensuring hot water is available when needed.
Capacity: 25 Litres
Tank Material: Glass-Coated Anti-Rust
Indicator: Temperature-Sensing LED Knob
Warranty: 7 Years on Tank
Special Features: Shock-Safe Plug
The Racold Eterno Pro 25L Storage Water Heater is a reliable and energy-efficient choice for large households. Its titanium-enamelled coating enhances tank durability, and the ABS body ensures a sleek, rust-free exterior. The geyser offers three levels of safety, including a thermostat and safety valve, ensuring secure operation. Free installation and pipes make it a hassle-free purchase. With its vertical design and energy-saving technology, this model is ideal for bathrooms requiring efficient hot water storage.
Capacity: 25 Litres
Tank Material: Titanium-Enamelled Coating
Body Material: ABS
Safety Features: Three Levels of Safety
Special Features: Energy Efficient, Free Installation
The Havells Instanio 10L Storage Water Heater combines compact design with advanced features. Its colour-changing temperature-sensing LED indicator ensures ease of use, while the anti-rust tank offers durability. The geyser is compatible with high-rise buildings, making it versatile for urban homes. With a 7-year warranty on the tank and free installation, this model is a practical and reliable choice for small to medium households seeking efficiency and convenience.
Capacity: 10 Litres
Tank Material: Anti-Rust Coating
Indicator: Temperature-Sensing LED Indicator
Warranty: 7 Years on Tank
Special Features: High-Rise Compatible, Free Installation
The Crompton Gracee 5L Instant Water Heater is perfect for quick water heating in compact spaces. Its high-grade stainless-steel tank ensures longevity, while the 4-level safety features provide secure usage. With a powerful 3000-watt heating element, it delivers hot water instantly. The rust-proof body enhances durability, making it a reliable option for long-term use. Its sleek design and wall-mounting capability make it suitable for modern bathrooms.
Capacity: 5 Litres
Tank Material: High-Grade Stainless Steel
Power Rating: 3000 Watts
Safety Features: Advanced 4-Level Safety
Body Material: Rust-Proof
The ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3L is an affordable and efficient solution for instant hot water needs. Its anti-rust coated tank ensures durability, while the ABS body provides a sleek and robust exterior. With a compact 3L capacity, it is ideal for small bathrooms or kitchens. The 5-year warranty on the tank adds reliability, making it a budget-friendly choice for households seeking quick heating without compromising on quality.
Capacity: 3 Litres
Tank Material: Anti-Rust Coating
Body Material: Full ABS Body
Power Rating: 3 kVA
Warranty: 5 Years
The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage Water Heater is an energy-efficient choice with a BEE 5-star rating. Its Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank ensures enhanced durability and resistance to corrosion. Designed for high-rise buildings, this geyser offers reliable performance with superior energy efficiency. The vertical wall-mounting design saves space while maintaining sleek aesthetics. AO Smith provides a robust solution for medium households requiring consistent hot water supply with minimal energy consumption.
Capacity: 15 Litres
Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined
Energy Efficiency: BEE 5 Star
Compatibility: High-Rise Buildings
Mounting: Vertical Wall Mounting
