Amazon's exclusive discounts of up to 54% on best-selling geysers. Top brands like Crompton, Havells, and Orient Electric offer a variety of models, catering to different needs, from compact options for smaller households to high-capacity geysers designed for large families.

The Hindware Atlantic Xceed 5L Instant Water Heater is an efficient solution for quick hot water needs. It features a robust copper heating element that ensures rapid heating and durability. The stainless-steel tank is designed to resist corrosion, making it ideal for long-term use. This compact geyser fits seamlessly into any bathroom space and is perfect for small households. With a wall-mountable design, installation is hassle-free. Hindware's focus on performance and reliability is evident in this model, providing consistent hot water with energy efficiency. A reliable choice for those looking for affordability and practicality.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Atlantic Xceed 5L 3Kw Instant Water Heater Capacity: 5 Litres

Heating Element: Copper

Tank Material: Stainless Steel

Installation: Wall Mounting

Power Rating: 3kW

The Orient Electric Aura Rapid Pro is built for efficiency and safety. With a stainless-steel tank and shockproof body, this 5.9L geyser ensures durability and reliable performance. Its 6.5-bar pressure compatibility makes it suitable for low and mid-rise buildings. The sleek design and compact size allow it to fit into modern bathroom spaces seamlessly. With a 5-year warranty on the tank, Orient Electric guarantees long-term usage and peace of mind. It is an excellent choice for those seeking quick water heating with enhanced safety features.

Specifications of Orient Electric Aura Rapid Pro 5.9L Instant Water Heater Capacity: 5.9 Litres

Tank Material: Stainless Steel

Pressure Compatibility: 6.5 Bar

Special Features: Shockproof Body

Warranty: 5 Years on Tank

The Activa Amazon 10L Instant Water Heater offers a combination of capacity and efficiency. Its special anti-rust coated tank ensures durability, while the ABS top and bottom provide a sleek finish. With a 10L capacity, it caters to small to medium households. The 5-year warranty adds to its appeal, promising long-lasting performance. The wall-mountable design makes it convenient for installation in bathrooms. Affordable and practical, this geyser is suitable for those looking for a balance of durability and efficiency.

Specifications of Activa Amazon 10L Instant Water Heater Capacity: 10 Litres

Tank Material: Anti-Rust Coated

Body Material: ABS Top and Bottom

Power Rating: 3 kVA

Warranty: 5 Years

The Havells Instanio Prime 15L Water Heater is a stylish and efficient option for households. Its colour-changing LED ring indicator adds a modern touch while offering convenience. The Feroglas-coated tank resists corrosion, ensuring durability. A protective anode rod and heavy-duty heating element make it highly reliable. With a 5-year warranty on the tank, Havells guarantees longevity and quality. This geyser combines sleek design with advanced functionality, making it ideal for those who prioritize aesthetics and performance.

Specifications of Havells Instanio Prime 15L Storage Water Heater Capacity: 15 Litres

Tank Material: Feroglas Coating

Indicator: Colour-Changing LED Ring

Warranty: 5 Years on Tank

Special Features: Protective Anode Rod

The Havells Adonia Spin 25L Water Heater offers premium features like a temperature-sensing LED knob for precise control. Its glass-coated anti-rust tank ensures durability and resistance to corrosion. With a 7-year warranty on the tank, this geyser is built to last. The shock-safe plug and free installation add value, making it a safe and convenient option for families. The large capacity is perfect for high water usage, ensuring hot water is available when needed.

Specifications of Havells Adonia Spin 25L Storage Water Heater Capacity: 25 Litres

Tank Material: Glass-Coated Anti-Rust

Indicator: Temperature-Sensing LED Knob

Warranty: 7 Years on Tank

Special Features: Shock-Safe Plug

The Racold Eterno Pro 25L Storage Water Heater is a reliable and energy-efficient choice for large households. Its titanium-enamelled coating enhances tank durability, and the ABS body ensures a sleek, rust-free exterior. The geyser offers three levels of safety, including a thermostat and safety valve, ensuring secure operation. Free installation and pipes make it a hassle-free purchase. With its vertical design and energy-saving technology, this model is ideal for bathrooms requiring efficient hot water storage.

Specifications of Racold Eterno Pro 25L Storage Water Heater Capacity: 25 Litres

Tank Material: Titanium-Enamelled Coating

Body Material: ABS

Safety Features: Three Levels of Safety

Special Features: Energy Efficient, Free Installation

The Havells Instanio 10L Storage Water Heater combines compact design with advanced features. Its colour-changing temperature-sensing LED indicator ensures ease of use, while the anti-rust tank offers durability. The geyser is compatible with high-rise buildings, making it versatile for urban homes. With a 7-year warranty on the tank and free installation, this model is a practical and reliable choice for small to medium households seeking efficiency and convenience.

Specifications of Havells Instanio 10L Storage Water Heater Capacity: 10 Litres

Tank Material: Anti-Rust Coating

Indicator: Temperature-Sensing LED Indicator

Warranty: 7 Years on Tank

Special Features: High-Rise Compatible, Free Installation

The Crompton Gracee 5L Instant Water Heater is perfect for quick water heating in compact spaces. Its high-grade stainless-steel tank ensures longevity, while the 4-level safety features provide secure usage. With a powerful 3000-watt heating element, it delivers hot water instantly. The rust-proof body enhances durability, making it a reliable option for long-term use. Its sleek design and wall-mounting capability make it suitable for modern bathrooms.

Specifications of Crompton Gracee 5L Instant Water Heater Capacity: 5 Litres

Tank Material: High-Grade Stainless Steel

Power Rating: 3000 Watts

Safety Features: Advanced 4-Level Safety

Body Material: Rust-Proof

The ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3L is an affordable and efficient solution for instant hot water needs. Its anti-rust coated tank ensures durability, while the ABS body provides a sleek and robust exterior. With a compact 3L capacity, it is ideal for small bathrooms or kitchens. The 5-year warranty on the tank adds reliability, making it a budget-friendly choice for households seeking quick heating without compromising on quality.

Specifications of ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3L Capacity: 3 Litres

Tank Material: Anti-Rust Coating

Body Material: Full ABS Body

Power Rating: 3 kVA

Warranty: 5 Years

The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage Water Heater is an energy-efficient choice with a BEE 5-star rating. Its Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank ensures enhanced durability and resistance to corrosion. Designed for high-rise buildings, this geyser offers reliable performance with superior energy efficiency. The vertical wall-mounting design saves space while maintaining sleek aesthetics. AO Smith provides a robust solution for medium households requiring consistent hot water supply with minimal energy consumption.

Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15L Water Heater Capacity: 15 Litres

Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined

Energy Efficiency: BEE 5 Star

Compatibility: High-Rise Buildings

Mounting: Vertical Wall Mounting