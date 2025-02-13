|Product
|Rating
|Price
Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbbell Pair, 2 x 3Kg, OrangeView Details
₹1,279
Lifelong PVC Hex Dumbbells Pack of 2 (3kg * 2) Black Color for Home Gym Equipment Fitness Barbell | Gym Exercise | Home Workout, Gym Dumbbells | Dumbbells Weights for Men & Women (6 Months Warranty)View Details
₹369
Best Overall ProductRUBX Rubber Coated Professional Exercise Hex Dumbbells (Pack of Two) 3 Kg x 2pc (Total = 6 kg), BLACKView Details
₹1,049
Protoner Pair Of 3 Kg Each Pvc Dumbbells Set Hex, BlackView Details
₹299
Lifelong Rubber Dumbbells Set of 2 (3Kg*2) for Home Gym - Dumbbell Set of 2 with Rubber Coating - Hexa Dumbbell Set for Men & Women - Home Gym Exercise Equipment - Dumbbell Weights (Black)View Details
₹1,099
Best Value For MoneyAmazon Brand - Symactive Vinyl Coated Fixed Dumbbell for Gym Exercises, Set of 2, 3 kg, RedView Details
₹1,079
FitBox Sports Exclusive Blend Dumbbells 6kg Anti Slip Anti Rolling Dumbbells Set (3kg x 2) Snow/Pink, Polypropylene (PP);Polyethylene (PE)View Details
₹399
SPANCO Pvc (Round Shape) Dumbbells (3 Kg. X 2 = 6 Kg) Pack Of 2 For Home Gym Equipment Fitness Barbell Gym Exercise Home Workout Fitness Kit Dumbbells Weights For Whole Body Workout, BlackView Details
₹274
When it comes to working out at home, having a good set of dumbbells is essential. Whether you're looking to tone your muscles, build strength, or simply stay active, the right pair of dumbbells can make all the difference. In this article, we'll be taking a look at the 8 best 3kg dumbbells available on the market. From AmazonBasics to Lifelong, RUBX, Protoner, and more, we'll compare the features, pros, and cons of each product to help you make an informed decision. So, let's dive in and find the perfect dumbbells for your home gym workouts.
The AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Pair 3Kg is a great choice for beginners and experienced lifters alike. These dumbbells are made with high-quality neoprene material for a comfortable grip and long-lasting durability. With a hexagonal shape to prevent rolling, they are easy to store and use. The bright colors also add a fun touch to your workout space.
Comfortable neoprene grip
Hexagonal shape to prevent rolling
Limited color options
Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbbell Pair, 2 x 3Kg, Orange
The Lifelong Dumbbells Set for Home Gym is a versatile and durable option for your workout needs. With a sturdy construction and comfortable grip, these dumbbells are designed to last. The set includes two 3kg dumbbells, making it perfect for a wide range of exercises. Plus, the sleek black design adds a touch of style to your home gym.
Sturdy construction
Versatile for a wide range of exercises
Limited color options
Lifelong PVC Hex Dumbbells Pack of 2 (3kg * 2) Black Color for Home Gym Equipment Fitness Barbell | Gym Exercise | Home Workout, Gym Dumbbells | Dumbbells Weights for Men & Women (6 Months Warranty)
The RUBX Rubber Coated Dumbbell Pack is a high-quality option for those looking for a durable and reliable set of dumbbells. With a rubber-coated design, these dumbbells provide a secure grip and prevent damage to your floors. The pack includes two 3kg dumbbells, making it perfect for various strength training exercises.
Rubber-coated design for floor protection
Secure and comfortable grip
Slightly higher price point
RUBX Rubber Coated Professional Exercise Hex Dumbbells (Pack of Two) 3 Kg x 2pc (Total = 6 kg), BLACK
The Protoner Pair of Each Dumbbells Black is a sleek and stylish option for your home gym. With a solid construction and comfortable grip, these dumbbells are perfect for a variety of exercises. The set includes two 3kg dumbbells, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced lifters.
Sleek and stylish design
Comfortable grip for various exercises
Limited color options
Protoner Pair Of 3 Kg Each Pvc Dumbbells Set Hex, Black
The Lifelong Dumbbells Set for Home Gym is a versatile and durable option for your workout needs. With a sturdy construction and comfortable grip, these dumbbells are designed to last. The set includes two 3kg dumbbells, making it perfect for a wide range of exercises. Plus, the sleek black design adds a touch of style to your home gym.
Sturdy construction
Versatile for a wide range of exercises
Limited color options
Lifelong Rubber Dumbbells Set of 2 (3Kg*2) for Home Gym - Dumbbell Set of 2 with Rubber Coating - Hexa Dumbbell Set for Men & Women - Home Gym Exercise Equipment - Dumbbell Weights (Black)
The Amazon Brand - Symactive Dumbbell for Exercises is a reliable and affordable option for your home gym. With a durable construction and comfortable grip, these dumbbells are suitable for a variety of workouts. The set includes two 3kg dumbbells, making it an ideal choice for those looking to start their fitness journey.
Reliable and affordable
Comfortable grip for various workouts
Limited color options
Amazon Brand - Symactive Vinyl Coated Fixed Dumbbell for Gym Exercises, Set of 2, 3 kg, Red
The FitBox Sports Exclusive Dumbbells with Rolling is a convenient and versatile option for your home gym. With a rolling design, these dumbbells are easy to store and use. The set includes two 3kg dumbbells, making it perfect for a wide range of exercises. Plus, the vibrant colors add a fun touch to your workout space.
Convenient rolling design
Vibrant colors for a fun workout space
Slightly bulkier than other options
FitBox Sports Exclusive Blend Dumbbells 6kg Anti Slip Anti Rolling Dumbbells Set (3kg x 2) Snow/Pink, Polypropylene (PP);Polyethylene (PE)
The Dumbbells Equipment Fitness Barbell for Exercise is a versatile and durable option for a variety of workouts. With a comfortable grip and sturdy construction, these dumbbells are perfect for home gym use. The set includes two 3kg dumbbells, making it an ideal choice for those looking to stay fit and active.
Comfortable grip for home gym use
Versatile for a variety of exercises
Slightly higher price point
SPANCO Pvc (Round Shape) Dumbbells (3 Kg. X 2 = 6 Kg) Pack Of 2 For Home Gym Equipment Fitness Barbell Gym Exercise Home Workout Fitness Kit Dumbbells Weights For Whole Body Workout, Black
|Best 3Kg dumbbells
|Material
|Weight
|Design
|AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbell Pair 3Kg
|Neoprene
|3kg each
|Hexagonal
|Lifelong Dumbbells Set for Home Gym
|Plastic
|3kg each
|Sleek black
|RUBX Rubber Coated Dumbbell Pack
|Rubber coated
|3kg each
|Secure and comfortable
|Protoner Pair of Each Dumbbells Black
|Metal
|3kg each
|Black
|Lifelong Dumbbells Set for Home Gym
|Plastic
|3kg each
|Sleek black
|Amazon Brand - Symactive Dumbbell for Exercises
|Plastic
|3kg each
|Budget-friendly
|FitBox Sports Exclusive Dumbbells with Rolling
|Plastic
|3kg each
|Rolling
|Dumbbells Equipment Fitness Barbell for Exercise
|Metal
|3kg each
|Suitable for a variety of exercises
Best 10kg dumbbell sets: Top 7 durable picks for effective workout and resistance training at home
Best dumbbell sets for home gym: Top 8 durable picks for strength training, body-building and fitness
Best adjustable benches for incline dumbbell press: Top 7 sturdy options for comfort, support, and optimal positioning
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.