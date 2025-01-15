|Product
Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)View Details
₹1,149
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium room/area)View Details
₹939
Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Two Heating Modes | Advanced Overheat Protection | Horizontal & Vertical Mount | 1-year replacement warranty by Orient | WhiteView Details
₹1,299
Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)View Details
₹6,499
Best Overall ProductHavells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt with Overheat Protection, Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob &Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black)View Details
₹3,399
Best Value for MoneyUsha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey)View Details
₹1,149
Orient Electric Glint Room Heater for Home | Dual Heating Mode (1000/2000 Watts) | Overheat Protection | Dual Placement | 5 Level Safety Protection | Electric Fan Heater for Winter | Pack of 1 - WhiteView Details
₹1,449
RR Signature WARMSURE Room Heater for Home | Dual Heating Mode (1000/2000 Watts) | Overheat Protection | Dual Placement | 5 Level Safety Protection | Electric Fan Heater for Winter | 2 Year WarrantyView Details
₹1,099
As the winter season approaches, finding the best 5 star room heater becomes essential to combat the cold weather. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 8 5 star room heaters available on the market, each with its unique features and specifications. Whether you need a compact heater for a small room or a powerful one for a larger space, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect room heater to keep you warm and cozy throughout the winter.
The Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater is a powerful and efficient room heater that provides fast and even heating. With an adjustable thermostat and overheat protection, it ensures safe and comfortable use. The compact design makes it ideal for small to medium-sized rooms.
Fast and even heating
Adjustable thermostat
Compact design
May be too small for large rooms
Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)
The Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater is a reliable and energy-efficient option for heating your space. It comes with a 1-year warranty and is ISI certified for added safety and peace of mind. The compact design and adjustable thermostat make it suitable for various room sizes.
Energy-efficient
1-year warranty
Adjustable thermostat
May be noisy at higher settings
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium room/area)
The Orient Electric Areva FH20WP 2000-Watt Fan Heater is a versatile and stylish option for heating your room. It features a high-grade long-lasting heating element and a safety tip-over switch for added protection. The adjustable thermostat and cool-to-touch body make it safe for use around children and pets.
Stylish design
Safety features
Adjustable thermostat
May be expensive compared to other options
Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Two Heating Modes | Advanced Overheat Protection | Horizontal & Vertical Mount | 1-year replacement warranty by Orient | White
The Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator is a powerful and efficient room heater that provides long-lasting warmth. It features 9 oil-filled fins for uniform heating and a 2-year warranty for peace of mind. The castor wheels and cord winder make it convenient to move and store.
Long-lasting warmth
2-year warranty
Portability
May take longer to heat up initially
Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)
The Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter is a premium room heater with advanced features for a cozy experience. It comes with a PTC fan heater for quick heating and a dust filter for clean air. The safety tip-over switch and overheat protection ensure safe operation.
Quick heating
Dust filter
Advanced safety features
May be more expensive than other options
Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt with Overheat Protection, Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob &Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black)
The Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection 4302 is an affordable and reliable choice for heating your room. It features a durable quartz heating element and overheat protection for safe and efficient operation. The compact design and lightweight build make it easy to move and store.
Durable heating element
Overheat protection
Affordable price
May not have advanced features
Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey)
The Orient Electric Glint 2000-Watt PTC Fan Heater is a powerful and energy-efficient option for heating your space. It features a PTC ceramic heating element for quick and efficient heating. The compact design and overheat protection make it safe and convenient to use.
Energy-efficient
Quick heating
Compact design
May not have advanced safety features
Orient Electric Glint Room Heater for Home | Dual Heating Mode (1000/2000 Watts) | Overheat Protection | Dual Placement | 5 Level Safety Protection | Electric Fan Heater for Winter | Pack of 1 - White
The RR Signature WARMSURE 2000-Watt Room Heater is a high-performance and durable option for your heating needs. It features a powerful heating element and 2 heat settings for customized comfort. The compact design and overheat protection make it safe and easy to use.
High-performance heating
Customized comfort
Compact design
May be heavier than other options
RR Signature WARMSURE Room Heater for Home | Dual Heating Mode (1000/2000 Watts) | Overheat Protection | Dual Placement | 5 Level Safety Protection | Electric Fan Heater for Winter | 2 Year Warranty
|Best 5 star room heaters
|Wattage
|Thermostat
|Design
|Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater
|2000 Watts
|Adjustable
|Compact
|Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater
|2000 Watts
|Adjustable
|Compact
|Orient Electric Areva FH20WP 2000-Watt Fan Heater
|2000 Watts
|Adjustable
|Stylish
|Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator
|2000 Watts
|Not adjustable
|Portable
|Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter
|2000 Watts
|Adjustable
|Advanced
|Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection 4302
|Not specified
|Not adjustable
|Compact
|Orient Electric Glint 2000-Watt PTC Fan Heater
|2000 Watts
|Not adjustable
|Compact
|RR Signature WARMSURE 2000-Watt Room Heater
|2000 Watts
|Not adjustable
|Compact
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
