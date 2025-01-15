Hello User
Business News/ Product Hub / Best 5 star room heaters for a cozy winter: 8 options to choose from

Best 5 star room heaters for a cozy winter: 8 options to choose from

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top 5-star room heaters to keep your home warm and comfortable this winter. Find the perfect heater for your needs and budget from our top 8 options.

Luxurious five-star room heater for cozy warmth and stylish comfort.
Our Picks Best Overall Product Best Value for Money

Our Picks

As the winter season approaches, finding the best 5 star room heater becomes essential to combat the cold weather. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 8 5 star room heaters available on the market, each with its unique features and specifications. Whether you need a compact heater for a small room or a powerful one for a larger space, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect room heater to keep you warm and cozy throughout the winter.

The Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater is a powerful and efficient room heater that provides fast and even heating. With an adjustable thermostat and overheat protection, it ensures safe and comfortable use. The compact design makes it ideal for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications

Wattage
2000 Watts
Thermostat
Adjustable
Protection
Overheat Protection
Size
Compact

Reasons to buy

Fast and even heating

Adjustable thermostat

Compact design

Reasons to avoid

May be too small for large rooms

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)

The Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater is a reliable and energy-efficient option for heating your space. It comes with a 1-year warranty and is ISI certified for added safety and peace of mind. The compact design and adjustable thermostat make it suitable for various room sizes.

Specifications

Wattage
2000 Watts
Certification
ISI Certified
Warranty
1-year warranty
Thermostat
Adjustable

Reasons to buy

Energy-efficient

1-year warranty

Adjustable thermostat

Reasons to avoid

May be noisy at higher settings

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium room/area)

Also read: Best Wakefit mattresses: Top 8 choices with ergonomic comfort for a restful and relaxing night’s sleep

The Orient Electric Areva FH20WP 2000-Watt Fan Heater is a versatile and stylish option for heating your room. It features a high-grade long-lasting heating element and a safety tip-over switch for added protection. The adjustable thermostat and cool-to-touch body make it safe for use around children and pets.

Specifications

Wattage
2000 Watts
Heating Element
High-grade long-lasting
Safety Features
Tip-over switch, Cool-to-touch body
Thermostat
Adjustable

Reasons to buy

Stylish design

Safety features

Adjustable thermostat

Reasons to avoid

May be expensive compared to other options

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Two Heating Modes | Advanced Overheat Protection | Horizontal & Vertical Mount | 1-year replacement warranty by Orient | White

Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Day 2: Unlock huge discounts on top ACs from LG, Haier and more; up to 60% off

The Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator is a powerful and efficient room heater that provides long-lasting warmth. It features 9 oil-filled fins for uniform heating and a 2-year warranty for peace of mind. The castor wheels and cord winder make it convenient to move and store.

Specifications

Wattage
2000 Watts
Heating Element
9 oil-filled fins
Warranty
2-year warranty
Portability
Castor wheels, Cord winder

Reasons to buy

Long-lasting warmth

2-year warranty

Portability

Reasons to avoid

May take longer to heat up initially

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)

Also read: Best steamer irons: Discover the top 8 picks from popular brands for effortlessly smooth and crease-free garments

The Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter is a premium room heater with advanced features for a cozy experience. It comes with a PTC fan heater for quick heating and a dust filter for clean air. The safety tip-over switch and overheat protection ensure safe operation.

Specifications

Wattage
2000 Watts
Heater Type
PTC fan heater
Safety Features
Tip-over switch, Overheat protection
Special Feature
Dust filter

Reasons to buy

Quick heating

Dust filter

Advanced safety features

Reasons to avoid

May be more expensive than other options

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt with Overheat Protection, Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob &Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black)

Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Exciting offers on treadmill, dumbbells, fitness trackers and more

The Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection 4302 is an affordable and reliable choice for heating your room. It features a durable quartz heating element and overheat protection for safe and efficient operation. The compact design and lightweight build make it easy to move and store.

Specifications

Heating Element
Quartz heating element
Protection
Overheat protection
Design
Compact, Lightweight
Affordability
Budget-friendly

Reasons to buy

Durable heating element

Overheat protection

Affordable price

Reasons to avoid

May not have advanced features

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey)

Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: From the best sofas to the best beds, avail up to 70% off on the top selling furniture

The Orient Electric Glint 2000-Watt PTC Fan Heater is a powerful and energy-efficient option for heating your space. It features a PTC ceramic heating element for quick and efficient heating. The compact design and overheat protection make it safe and convenient to use.

Specifications

Wattage
2000 Watts
Heating Element
PTC ceramic
Energy Efficiency
Energy-efficient
Safety Features
Compact, Overheat protection

Reasons to buy

Energy-efficient

Quick heating

Compact design

Reasons to avoid

May not have advanced safety features

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Orient Electric Glint Room Heater for Home | Dual Heating Mode (1000/2000 Watts) | Overheat Protection | Dual Placement | 5 Level Safety Protection | Electric Fan Heater for Winter | Pack of 1 - White

Also read: Best latex mattresses in India: Top 10 options with unmatched comfort for a restful sleep

The RR Signature WARMSURE 2000-Watt Room Heater is a high-performance and durable option for your heating needs. It features a powerful heating element and 2 heat settings for customized comfort. The compact design and overheat protection make it safe and easy to use.

Specifications

Wattage
2000 Watts
Heating Element
Powerful heating element
Heat Settings
2 heat settings
Design
Compact, Portable

Reasons to buy

High-performance heating

Customized comfort

Compact design

Reasons to avoid

May be heavier than other options

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

RR Signature WARMSURE Room Heater for Home | Dual Heating Mode (1000/2000 Watts) | Overheat Protection | Dual Placement | 5 Level Safety Protection | Electric Fan Heater for Winter | 2 Year Warranty

Top 3 features of the best 5 star room heaters

Best 5 star room heatersWattageThermostatDesign
Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater2000 WattsAdjustableCompact
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater2000 WattsAdjustableCompact
Orient Electric Areva FH20WP 2000-Watt Fan Heater2000 WattsAdjustableStylish
Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator2000 WattsNot adjustablePortable
Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter2000 WattsAdjustableAdvanced
Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection 4302Not specifiedNot adjustableCompact
Orient Electric Glint 2000-Watt PTC Fan Heater2000 WattsNot adjustableCompact
RR Signature WARMSURE 2000-Watt Room Heater2000 WattsNot adjustableCompact

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for 5 star room heaters?

Ans : The price range for 5 star room heaters varies based on the brand, features, and wattage. On average, you can find reliable options ranging from Rs. 2000 to Rs. 8000.

Question : Are 5 star room heaters energy-efficient?

Ans : Yes, 5 star room heaters are designed to be energy-efficient, providing optimal heating while consuming less power. Look for ISI certification and energy-saving features for the most efficient options.

Question : Can I use a 5 star room heater in a small room?

Ans : Yes, 5 star room heaters are suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. Look for compact designs and adjustable thermostats to ensure the perfect fit for your space.

Question : Which 5 star room heater is the most durable?

Ans : The Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator is known for its durability and long-lasting performance, making it a reliable choice for heating your room.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

