Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black)View Details
₹32,999
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)View Details
₹46,990
Best Overall ProductLG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)View Details
₹43,990
Best Value For MoneyTCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)View Details
₹36,990
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)View Details
₹31,990
Acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDIGU2875AT (Black)View Details
₹30,999
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)View Details
₹57,990
Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV 55VIBE24 (Black)View Details
₹40,119
When it comes to purchasing a new TV, the options can be overwhelming. However, when you're in the market for a 55 inch 4K TV, there are several standout models that offer stunning visuals, advanced features, and immersive viewing experiences. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports enthusiast, or a gaming aficionado, a 55 inch 4K TV can elevate your entertainment experience to a whole new level. In this article, we'll explore the top 8 55 inch 4K TVs available on the market, compare their key features, and help you choose the best one that suits your needs and preferences.
The Redmi Xiaomi Smart TV L55MA-FVIN is a top-notch 55 inch 4K TV that offers stunning visuals, vibrant colors, and seamless smart features. With its sleek design and advanced display technologies, this TV delivers an immersive viewing experience for movies, sports, and gaming.
Sleek design
Vibrant colors
Advanced smart features
Limited availability of apps
Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black)
The Samsung Crystal UHD UA55DUE77AKLXL is a premium 55 inch 4K TV that offers crystal-clear picture quality, immersive sound, and seamless connectivity. With its sleek design and advanced features, this TV delivers a cinematic viewing experience for your favorite content.
Crystal-clear picture quality
Immersive sound
Seamless connectivity
Limited app support
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)
The LG 55 inches Ultra Smart 55UR7500PSC is a feature-packed 55 inch 4K TV that offers stunning visuals, smart functionalities, and immersive audio. With its sleek design and advanced AI features, this TV delivers a next-level entertainment experience for movies, shows, and games.
Stunning visuals
Smart AI features
Immersive audio
Limited app selection
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
The TCL 55 inches Ultra HD Google 55C61B is a versatile 55 inch 4K TV that offers exceptional picture quality, seamless smart features, and immersive entertainment. With its sleek design and advanced Google integration, this TV provides a seamless viewing experience for a wide range of content.
Exceptional picture quality
Seamless smart features
Google integration
Limited app compatibility
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)
The TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less 55V6B is a stylish 55 inch 4K TV that offers stunning visuals, immersive sound, and sleek design. With its bezel-less display and advanced features, this TV delivers an immersive viewing experience for movies, shows, and gaming.
Stylish design
Immersive sound
Bezel-less display
Limited app support
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)
The Acer 55 inches Ultra HD Google AR55UDIGU2875AT is a high-performance 55 inch 4K TV that offers exceptional picture quality, advanced smart features, and immersive entertainment. With its cutting-edge display and advanced Google integration, this TV provides a premium viewing experience for movies, shows, and gaming.
High-performance display
Advanced smart features
Google integration
Limited app compatibility
Acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDIGU2875AT (Black)
The Sony 55 inches BRAVIA Google 55S25B is a premium 55 inch 4K TV that offers stunning visuals, immersive sound, and advanced smart features. With its sleek design and advanced Bravia technologies, this TV delivers a cinematic viewing experience for your favorite content.
Stunning visuals
Immersive sound
Advanced smart features
Limited app support
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)
The Vu 139cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Google 55VIBE24 is a feature-rich 55 inch 4K TV that offers exceptional picture quality, immersive sound, and advanced smart features. With its sleek design and Google integration, this TV provides an immersive viewing experience for a wide range of content.
Exceptional picture quality
Immersive sound
Advanced smart features
Limited app compatibility
Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV 55VIBE24 (Black)
|Best 55 inch 4k TV
|Display Technology
|Resolution
|Smart Features
|Connectivity
|Redmi Xiaomi Smart TV L55MA-FVIN
|LED
|4K Ultra HD
|Android TV, Google Assistant
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
|Samsung Crystal UHD UA55DUE77AKLXL
|Crystal UHD
|4K Ultra HD
|Tizen OS, Bixby Voice Assistant
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI
|LG 55 inches Ultra Smart 55UR7500PSC
|LED
|4K Ultra HD
|WebOS, ThinQ AI, Google Assistant
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI
|TCL 55 inches Ultra HD Google 55C61B
|QLED
|4K Ultra HD
|Google TV, Google Assistant
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI
|TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less 55V6B
|QLED
|4K Ultra HD
|Android TV, Google Assistant
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI
|Acer 55 inches Ultra HD Google AR55UDIGU2875AT
|LED
|4K Ultra HD
|Google TV, Google Assistant
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI
|Sony 55 inches BRAVIA Google 55S25B
|LED
|4K Ultra HD
|Android TV, Google Assistant
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI
|Vu 139cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Google 55VIBE24
|LED
|4K Ultra HD
|Google TV, Google Assistant
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI
