Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Product Hub / Best 55 inch 4K TVs: Top 8 options with the latest features and tech for the ultimate viewing experience

Best 55 inch 4K TVs: Top 8 options with the latest features and tech for the ultimate viewing experience

Affiliate Desk

Explore the top 8 best 55-inch 4K TVs offering advanced features, cutting-edge technology, and stunning visuals for an immersive and ultimate viewing experience.

Immersive 55-inch 4K TV delivers stunning clarity and vibrant visuals.
Our Picks Best Overall Product Best Value For Money

Our Picks

When it comes to purchasing a new TV, the options can be overwhelming. However, when you're in the market for a 55 inch 4K TV, there are several standout models that offer stunning visuals, advanced features, and immersive viewing experiences. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports enthusiast, or a gaming aficionado, a 55 inch 4K TV can elevate your entertainment experience to a whole new level. In this article, we'll explore the top 8 55 inch 4K TVs available on the market, compare their key features, and help you choose the best one that suits your needs and preferences.

The Redmi Xiaomi Smart TV L55MA-FVIN is a top-notch 55 inch 4K TV that offers stunning visuals, vibrant colors, and seamless smart features. With its sleek design and advanced display technologies, this TV delivers an immersive viewing experience for movies, sports, and gaming.

Specifications

Display Technology
LED
Resolution
4K Ultra HD
Smart Features
Android TV, Google Assistant
Connectivity
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy

Sleek design

Vibrant colors

Advanced smart features

Reasons to avoid

Limited availability of apps

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black)

The Samsung Crystal UHD UA55DUE77AKLXL is a premium 55 inch 4K TV that offers crystal-clear picture quality, immersive sound, and seamless connectivity. With its sleek design and advanced features, this TV delivers a cinematic viewing experience for your favorite content.

Specifications

Display Technology
Crystal UHD
Resolution
4K Ultra HD
Smart Features
Tizen OS, Bixby Voice Assistant
Connectivity
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI

Reasons to buy

Crystal-clear picture quality

Immersive sound

Seamless connectivity

Reasons to avoid

Limited app support

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)

The LG 55 inches Ultra Smart 55UR7500PSC is a feature-packed 55 inch 4K TV that offers stunning visuals, smart functionalities, and immersive audio. With its sleek design and advanced AI features, this TV delivers a next-level entertainment experience for movies, shows, and games.

Specifications

Display Technology
LED
Resolution
4K Ultra HD
Smart Features
WebOS, ThinQ AI, Google Assistant
Connectivity
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI

Reasons to buy

Stunning visuals

Smart AI features

Immersive audio

Reasons to avoid

Limited app selection

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

The TCL 55 inches Ultra HD Google 55C61B is a versatile 55 inch 4K TV that offers exceptional picture quality, seamless smart features, and immersive entertainment. With its sleek design and advanced Google integration, this TV provides a seamless viewing experience for a wide range of content.

Specifications

Display Technology
QLED
Resolution
4K Ultra HD
Smart Features
Google TV, Google Assistant
Connectivity
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI

Reasons to buy

Exceptional picture quality

Seamless smart features

Google integration

Reasons to avoid

Limited app compatibility

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)

Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day sale Live at midnight today: Check out the best TVs to buy from Samsung, LG and others

The TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less 55V6B is a stylish 55 inch 4K TV that offers stunning visuals, immersive sound, and sleek design. With its bezel-less display and advanced features, this TV delivers an immersive viewing experience for movies, shows, and gaming.

Specifications

Display Technology
QLED
Resolution
4K Ultra HD
Smart Features
Android TV, Google Assistant
Connectivity
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI

Reasons to buy

Stylish design

Immersive sound

Bezel-less display

Reasons to avoid

Limited app support

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)

Also read: Best 55 inch TVs: Top 10 picks from top brand with incredible picture quality to enjoy your favourite shows

The Acer 55 inches Ultra HD Google AR55UDIGU2875AT is a high-performance 55 inch 4K TV that offers exceptional picture quality, advanced smart features, and immersive entertainment. With its cutting-edge display and advanced Google integration, this TV provides a premium viewing experience for movies, shows, and gaming.

Specifications

Display Technology
LED
Resolution
4K Ultra HD
Smart Features
Google TV, Google Assistant
Connectivity
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI

Reasons to buy

High-performance display

Advanced smart features

Google integration

Reasons to avoid

Limited app compatibility

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDIGU2875AT (Black)

Also read: Best TV under 30000: Top 10 options with stunning picture quality and great value

The Sony 55 inches BRAVIA Google 55S25B is a premium 55 inch 4K TV that offers stunning visuals, immersive sound, and advanced smart features. With its sleek design and advanced Bravia technologies, this TV delivers a cinematic viewing experience for your favorite content.

Specifications

Display Technology
LED
Resolution
4K Ultra HD
Smart Features
Android TV, Google Assistant
Connectivity
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI

Reasons to buy

Stunning visuals

Immersive sound

Advanced smart features

Reasons to avoid

Limited app support

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

Also read: Best LED TVs: Top 10 picks from big brands like Samsung and LG for effortless quality entertainment at home

The Vu 139cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Google 55VIBE24 is a feature-rich 55 inch 4K TV that offers exceptional picture quality, immersive sound, and advanced smart features. With its sleek design and Google integration, this TV provides an immersive viewing experience for a wide range of content.

Specifications

Display Technology
LED
Resolution
4K Ultra HD
Smart Features
Google TV, Google Assistant
Connectivity
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI

Reasons to buy

Exceptional picture quality

Immersive sound

Advanced smart features

Reasons to avoid

Limited app compatibility

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV 55VIBE24 (Black)

Top features of the best 55 inch 4k TV:

Best 55 inch 4k TVDisplay TechnologyResolutionSmart FeaturesConnectivity
Redmi Xiaomi Smart TV L55MA-FVINLED4K Ultra HDAndroid TV, Google AssistantBluetooth, Wi-Fi
Samsung Crystal UHD UA55DUE77AKLXLCrystal UHD4K Ultra HDTizen OS, Bixby Voice AssistantBluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI
LG 55 inches Ultra Smart 55UR7500PSCLED4K Ultra HDWebOS, ThinQ AI, Google AssistantBluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI
TCL 55 inches Ultra HD Google 55C61BQLED4K Ultra HDGoogle TV, Google AssistantBluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI
TCL 55 inches Metallic Bezel-Less 55V6BQLED4K Ultra HDAndroid TV, Google AssistantBluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI
Acer 55 inches Ultra HD Google AR55UDIGU2875ATLED4K Ultra HDGoogle TV, Google AssistantBluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI
Sony 55 inches BRAVIA Google 55S25BLED4K Ultra HDAndroid TV, Google AssistantBluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI
Vu 139cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Google 55VIBE24LED4K Ultra HDGoogle TV, Google AssistantBluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI

Similar articles for you:

Best 43 inch smart TVs: Top 10 choices from Samsung, LG and more with unbeatable value for every home

Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 options to consider from Sony, Samsung, Xiaomi and more

Best TVs under 25000: Top 10 affordable options with smart features, stunning designs and more from top brands

FAQs

Question : What is the price range for 55 inch 4K TVs?

Ans : The price range for 55 inch 4K TVs varies depending on the brand, features, and specifications. You can find options ranging from budget-friendly to premium models.

Question : What are the key features to look for in a 55 inch 4K TV?

Ans : Key features to consider include display technology, resolution, smart features, connectivity, audio quality, and design aesthetics.

Question : Are there any new releases in the 55 inch 4K TV category this year?

Ans : Yes, several new models have been released this year, offering advanced features, improved picture quality, and enhanced smart functionalities.

Question : How do I determine the best TV for my specific needs?

Ans : To find the best TV for your specific needs, consider your viewing preferences, content consumption habits, and budget to make an informed decision.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.