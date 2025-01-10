When it comes to keeping your kitchen free from smoke, grime, and odours, a high-quality chimney is essential. With a plethora of options available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the 8 best 60 cm chimneys available in the market. Whether you're looking for auto-clean technology, filterless design, or comprehensive warranty, we have something for everyone. Dive into our comprehensive buying guide to find the perfect chimney for your kitchen.

The Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO is a sleek and stylish 60 cm chimney that comes with a powerful suction capacity. It is equipped with baffle filters and offers hassle-free maintenance. The chimney also features energy-efficient LED lamps and push-button controls.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1100 m3/hr

Baffle Filters: Yes

Control Type: Push Button

LED Lamps: Yes

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction capacity Limited warranty period Low maintenance baffle filters

The Faber Kitchen Chimney with Baffle Filter is designed to efficiently remove smoke and odors from your kitchen. It features a powerful motor and baffle filters for enhanced performance. The chimney also comes with a sleek black finish to complement modern kitchens.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1000 m3/hr

Baffle Filters: Yes

Control Type: Push Button

Finish: Black

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor Limited color options Sleek black finish

The Faber Autoclean Filterless Chimney is equipped with advanced auto-clean technology for hassle-free maintenance. It features filterless design, touch control panel, and powerful suction capacity. The chimney also comes with a comprehensive warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Faber 60 Cm 1200 M3/Hr, Autoclean Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Filter Type: Filterless

Control Type: Touch Control

Auto-Clean Technology: Yes

Warranty: Lifetime warranty on motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless design Higher initial investment Advanced auto-clean technology

The Faber HOOD CLASS PRO LTW chimney is designed to deliver superior performance and durability. It features a T-shaped design and powerful suction capacity. The chimney also comes with energy-efficient LED lamps and touch control panel for ease of use.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1400 m3/hr

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Control Type: Touch Control

LED Lamps: Yes

Warranty: Lifetime warranty on motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior performance Higher price point Durable T-shaped design

The Faber Autoclean Chimney with Comprehensive Warranty is a feature-packed appliance for modern kitchens. It comes with auto-clean technology, powerful suction capacity, and energy-efficient LED lamps. The chimney also offers a comprehensive warranty for long-term peace of mind.

Specifications of Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1300 m3/hr

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Control Type: Touch Control

Auto-Clean Technology: Yes

Warranty: Lifetime comprehensive warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive warranty Higher initial investment Energy-efficient LED lamps

The Elica 600 SLIM HAC NERO is a slim and elegant chimney suitable for modern kitchens. It features a powerful motor, baffle filters, and energy-efficient LED lamps. The chimney also comes with easy-to-use push-button controls for hassle-free operation.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1100 m3/hr

Baffle Filters: Yes

Control Type: Push Button

LED Lamps: Yes

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Slim and elegant design Limited suction capacity Energy-efficient LED lamps

The Faber Vertical Filterless Chimney is a sleek and space-saving solution for modern kitchens. It features filterless design, touch control panel, and powerful suction capacity. The chimney also comes with a comprehensive warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Filter Type: Filterless

Control Type: Touch Control

Auto-Clean Technology: Yes

Warranty: Lifetime warranty on motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Space-saving design Higher initial investment Filterless technology

The Faber T-Shape Kitchen Chimney with Warranty is designed to deliver efficient smoke and odor removal. It features a T-shaped design, baffle filters, and touch control panel. The chimney also comes with a comprehensive warranty for long-term peace of mind.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1300 m3/hr

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Control Type: Touch Control

Auto-Clean Technology: No

Warranty: Lifetime comprehensive warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient smoke removal Lacks auto-clean technology Durable T-shaped design

Top 3 features of the best 60 cm chimneys:

Best 60 cm chimney Suction Capacity Filter Type Control Type LED Lamps Warranty Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO 1100 m3/hr Baffle Filters Push Button Yes 1 year on product, 5 years on motor Faber Kitchen Chimney with Baffle Filter 1000 m3/hr Baffle Filters Push Button No 1 year on product, 5 years on motor Faber Autoclean Filterless Chimney 1200 m3/hr Filterless Touch Control No Lifetime warranty on motor Faber HOOD CLASS PRO LTW 1400 m3/hr Baffle Filter Touch Control Yes Lifetime warranty on motor Faber Autoclean Chimney with Comprehensive Warranty 1300 m3/hr Baffle Filter Touch Control Yes Lifetime comprehensive warranty Elica 600 SLIM HAC NERO 1100 m3/hr Baffle Filters Push Button Yes 1 year on product, 5 years on motor Faber Vertical Filterless Chimney 1200 m3/hr Filterless Touch Control No Lifetime warranty on motor Faber T-Shape Kitchen Chimney with Warranty 1300 m3/hr Baffle Filter Touch Control No Lifetime comprehensive warranty

Best value for money 60 cm chimney: The Faber Autoclean Filterless Chimney stands out as the best value for money with its advanced auto-clean technology, filterless design, and powerful suction capacity. It offers long-term peace of mind with a lifetime warranty on the motor, making it a wise investment for any kitchen.

Best overall 60 cm chimney: The Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Chimney excels with powerful 1350 m3/hr suction, motion sensor controls, and efficient autoclean technology. Its sleek design and 15-year motor warranty ensure lasting performance and a smoke-free kitchen.

How to find the best 60 cm chimney: To find the perfect chimney from our list, consider your specific needs and preferences. Whether you prioritize advanced technology, comprehensive warranty, or space-saving design, there's a product tailored for you. Take into account the pros and cons of each chimney to make an informed decision that suits your kitchen perfectly.

