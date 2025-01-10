Hello User
Next Story
Best 60 cm chimneys: Top 8 options with sleek designs for efficient kitchen ventilation and hygiene

Best 60 cm chimneys: Top 8 options with sleek designs for efficient kitchen ventilation and hygiene

Affiliate Desk

Explore the top 60 cm chimneys available in the market, their features, pros, and cons, to make an informed decision for your kitchen.

Elegant 60 cm chimney ensures smoke-free, stylish kitchen experience.
Our Picks

Our Picks

When it comes to keeping your kitchen free from smoke, grime, and odours, a high-quality chimney is essential. With a plethora of options available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the 8 best 60 cm chimneys available in the market. Whether you're looking for auto-clean technology, filterless design, or comprehensive warranty, we have something for everyone. Dive into our comprehensive buying guide to find the perfect chimney for your kitchen.

The Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO is a sleek and stylish 60 cm chimney that comes with a powerful suction capacity. It is equipped with baffle filters and offers hassle-free maintenance. The chimney also features energy-efficient LED lamps and push-button controls.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

  • Suction Capacity: 1100 m3/hr
  • Baffle Filters: Yes
  • Control Type: Push Button
  • LED Lamps: Yes
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on motor

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful suction capacityLimited warranty period
Low maintenance baffle filters

Also read: Best electric kitchen chimneys: Top 8 choices for hassle-free cooking in clean, smoke-free environment at home

The Faber Kitchen Chimney with Baffle Filter is designed to efficiently remove smoke and odors from your kitchen. It features a powerful motor and baffle filters for enhanced performance. The chimney also comes with a sleek black finish to complement modern kitchens.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney:

  • Suction Capacity: 1000 m3/hr
  • Baffle Filters: Yes
  • Control Type: Push Button
  • Finish: Black
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on motor

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful motorLimited color options
Sleek black finish

Also read: Stylish kitchen chimneys for modern homes: Add aesthetics with top 9 options

The Faber Autoclean Filterless Chimney is equipped with advanced auto-clean technology for hassle-free maintenance. It features filterless design, touch control panel, and powerful suction capacity. The chimney also comes with a comprehensive warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Faber 60 Cm 1200 M3/Hr, Autoclean Chimney:

  • Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr
  • Filter Type: Filterless
  • Control Type: Touch Control
  • Auto-Clean Technology: Yes
  • Warranty: Lifetime warranty on motor

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Filterless designHigher initial investment
Advanced auto-clean technology

Also read: Best chimney brand: Bid goodbye to kitchen odours forever, top 10 options for smoke-free and odour-free kitchen

The Faber HOOD CLASS PRO LTW chimney is designed to deliver superior performance and durability. It features a T-shaped design and powerful suction capacity. The chimney also comes with energy-efficient LED lamps and touch control panel for ease of use.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney:

  • Suction Capacity: 1400 m3/hr
  • Filter Type: Baffle Filter
  • Control Type: Touch Control
  • LED Lamps: Yes
  • Warranty: Lifetime warranty on motor

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Superior performanceHigher price point
Durable T-shaped design

Also read: Kitchen chimneys under 15000: Top 7 affordable picks to keep your kitchen smoke-free

The Faber Autoclean Chimney with Comprehensive Warranty is a feature-packed appliance for modern kitchens. It comes with auto-clean technology, powerful suction capacity, and energy-efficient LED lamps. The chimney also offers a comprehensive warranty for long-term peace of mind.

Specifications of Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

  • Suction Capacity: 1300 m3/hr
  • Filter Type: Baffle Filter
  • Control Type: Touch Control
  • Auto-Clean Technology: Yes
  • Warranty: Lifetime comprehensive warranty

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Comprehensive warrantyHigher initial investment
Energy-efficient LED lamps

Also read: Best automatic chimneys for your smart kitchen: Top 7 efficient and modern options

The Elica 600 SLIM HAC NERO is a slim and elegant chimney suitable for modern kitchens. It features a powerful motor, baffle filters, and energy-efficient LED lamps. The chimney also comes with easy-to-use push-button controls for hassle-free operation.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

  • Suction Capacity: 1100 m3/hr
  • Baffle Filters: Yes
  • Control Type: Push Button
  • LED Lamps: Yes
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on motor

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Slim and elegant designLimited suction capacity
Energy-efficient LED lamps

Also read: Best electric kitchen chimneys in India: Choose from top 8 options for smoke free kitchen

The Faber Vertical Filterless Chimney is a sleek and space-saving solution for modern kitchens. It features filterless design, touch control panel, and powerful suction capacity. The chimney also comes with a comprehensive warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney:

  • Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr
  • Filter Type: Filterless
  • Control Type: Touch Control
  • Auto-Clean Technology: Yes
  • Warranty: Lifetime warranty on motor

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Space-saving designHigher initial investment
Filterless technology

Also read: Glen chimneys will keep your kitchen smoke-free and smelling fresh after intensive cooking sessions

The Faber T-Shape Kitchen Chimney with Warranty is designed to deliver efficient smoke and odor removal. It features a T-shaped design, baffle filters, and touch control panel. The chimney also comes with a comprehensive warranty for long-term peace of mind.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney:

  • Suction Capacity: 1300 m3/hr
  • Filter Type: Baffle Filter
  • Control Type: Touch Control
  • Auto-Clean Technology: No
  • Warranty: Lifetime comprehensive warranty

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Efficient smoke removalLacks auto-clean technology
Durable T-shaped design

Top 3 features of the best 60 cm chimneys:

Best 60 cm chimney                                                                                    Suction CapacityFilter TypeControl TypeLED LampsWarranty
Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO1100 m3/hrBaffle FiltersPush ButtonYes1 year on product, 5 years on motor
Faber Kitchen Chimney with Baffle Filter1000 m3/hrBaffle FiltersPush ButtonNo1 year on product, 5 years on motor
Faber Autoclean Filterless Chimney1200 m3/hrFilterlessTouch ControlNoLifetime warranty on motor
Faber HOOD CLASS PRO LTW1400 m3/hrBaffle FilterTouch ControlYesLifetime warranty on motor
Faber Autoclean Chimney with Comprehensive Warranty1300 m3/hrBaffle FilterTouch ControlYesLifetime comprehensive warranty
Elica 600 SLIM HAC NERO1100 m3/hrBaffle FiltersPush ButtonYes1 year on product, 5 years on motor
Faber Vertical Filterless Chimney1200 m3/hrFilterlessTouch ControlNoLifetime warranty on motor
Faber T-Shape Kitchen Chimney with Warranty1300 m3/hrBaffle FilterTouch ControlNoLifetime comprehensive warranty

Best value for money 60 cm chimney:

The Faber Autoclean Filterless Chimney stands out as the best value for money with its advanced auto-clean technology, filterless design, and powerful suction capacity. It offers long-term peace of mind with a lifetime warranty on the motor, making it a wise investment for any kitchen.

Best overall 60 cm chimney:

The Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Chimney excels with powerful 1350 m3/hr suction, motion sensor controls, and efficient autoclean technology. Its sleek design and 15-year motor warranty ensure lasting performance and a smoke-free kitchen.

How to find the best 60 cm chimney:

To find the perfect chimney from our list, consider your specific needs and preferences. Whether you prioritize advanced technology, comprehensive warranty, or space-saving design, there's a product tailored for you. Take into account the pros and cons of each chimney to make an informed decision that suits your kitchen perfectly.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range of 60 cm chimneys?

Ans : The average price range of 60 cm chimneys varies from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000, depending on the brand, features, and technology.

Question : Do these chimneys require professional installation?

Ans : Yes, it is recommended to have these chimneys installed by a professional to ensure proper functioning and safety.

Question : Are these chimneys suitable for both traditional and modular kitchens?

Ans : Yes, these chimneys are designed to be compatible with both traditional and modular kitchens, offering versatility in installation.

Question : Do these chimneys come with a warranty on the motor?

Ans : Yes, all the chimneys mentioned come with a warranty on the motor, ranging from 1 year to a lifetime comprehensive warranty.

