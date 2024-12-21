Are you in the market for a new geyser for your home? Activa offers a wide range of instant and storage water heaters to suit different needs and preferences. In this comprehensive guide, we have curated a list of the top 10 Activa geysers available in India in 2024. Whether you're looking for an instant geyser for quick hot water or a storage geyser for continuous supply, we have you covered. Read on to explore the features, pros, and cons of each product to make an informed decision for your home.

The ACTIVA Instant SPCEIAL Warranty Premium geyser is designed for quick and efficient water heating. With its special coating, it ensures durability and long-term performance. This geyser comes with a warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of ACTIVA Instant 3 Ltr 3 Kva Special Anti Rust Coated 0.7 Mm Ss Tank Wall Mount Geyser: Capacity: 3 litres

Power: 3000 watts

Material: Special coated

Temperature Control: Yes

Mounting: Vertical

Warranty: Available

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick heating Limited capacity Durable coating Warranty coverage

The ACTIVA Instant Special Coated Warranty geyser is designed for efficient water heating with its special coating. It offers instant hot water and comes with a warranty for reliability and peace of mind.

Specifications of Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser: Capacity: 3 litres

Power: 3000 watts

Material: Special coated

Temperature Control: Yes

Mounting: Vertical

Warranty: Available

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Instant hot water Limited capacity Durable coating Warranty coverage

The ACTIVA Storage Temperature Element Warranty geyser is ideal for homes with a higher hot water demand. With its storage capacity and temperature control, it ensures a continuous supply of hot water. It also comes with a warranty for added assurance.

Specifications of ACTIVA 2 KVA 25 L Storage Geyser: Capacity: 15 litres

Power: 2000 watts

Material: Glasslined

Temperature Control: Yes

Mounting: Vertical

Warranty: Available

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Continuous hot water supply Requires more space for installation Temperature control Warranty coverage

The ACTIVA Instant Coated Geyser Warranty offers quick and efficient water heating with its special coating. It comes with a warranty for added peace of mind, making it a reliable choice for your home.

Specifications of ACTIVA 3 Ltr Hotmak Instant 3 Kva Anti Rust Coating Wall Mounted Tank Geyser: Capacity: 3 litres

Power: 3000 watts

Material: Special coated

Temperature Control: Yes

Mounting: Vertical

Warranty: Available

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick heating Limited capacity Durable coating Warranty coverage

The 15 Storage Special Temperature Warranty geyser is designed for homes with a higher hot water demand. It provides a large storage capacity and temperature control for continuous hot water supply. The warranty adds to its reliability.

Specifications of Activa 15 L Storage 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating 0.75 mm SS Tank Geyser: Capacity: 15 litres

Power: 2000 watts

Material: Glasslined

Temperature Control: Yes

Mounting: Vertical

Warranty: Available

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large storage capacity Requires more space for installation Temperature control Warranty coverage

The ACTIVA Instant Special Premium Warranty geyser is designed for quick and efficient water heating. With its special coating and warranty coverage, it ensures reliable performance for your home.

Specifications of ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank: Capacity: 3 litres

Power: 3000 watts

Material: Special coated

Temperature Control: Yes

Mounting: Vertical

Warranty: Available

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick heating Limited capacity Durable coating Warranty coverage

The Activa Instant Volcano Geyser offers efficient water heating with a 3-litre capacity. Its compact design and quick heating make it suitable for small homes or apartments.

Specifications of ACTIVA 3 Litre INSTANT 3 KVA (0.8 MM THICK) Special Anti Rust Coated 304L Pure SS Tank Volcano Geyser: Capacity: 3 litres

Power: 3000 watts

Material: Stainless steel

Temperature Control: Yes

Mounting: Vertical

Warranty: Not specified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design Warranty details not specified Quick heating Suitable for small spaces

The ACTIVA Storage Special Coating Temperature geyser is designed for homes with a higher hot water demand. It offers a large storage capacity and temperature control for continuous hot water supply.

Specifications of Activa Storage 50 Ltr Tank 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating Metal Body: Capacity: 15 litres

Power: 2000 watts

Material: Glasslined

Temperature Control: Yes

Mounting: Vertical

Warranty: Not specified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large storage capacity Warranty details not specified Temperature control Continuous hot water supply

The ACTIVA Storage GLASSLINED Warranty Temperature geyser is built for durability and efficiency. With its glasslined material and temperature control, it ensures a continuous supply of hot water for your home.

Specifications of ACTIVA 25Ltr Storage 3 KVA 5 Star Special Anti Rust Coating Tank Geyser: Capacity: 15 litres

Power: 2000 watts

Material: Glasslined

Temperature Control: Yes

Mounting: Vertical

Warranty: Available

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable glasslined material Requires more space for installation Temperature control Continuous hot water supply

10. ACTIVA 10 Ltr Instant 3 Kva 5 Star Wall Mounted Geyser

The Activa Instant Geyser Element Executive is designed for quick water heating with its efficient element. It offers instant hot water and is suitable for small to medium-sized households.

Specifications of ACTIVA 10 Ltr Instant 3 Kva 5 Star Wall Mounted Geyser: Capacity: 3 litres

Power: 3000 watts

Material: Stainless steel

Temperature Control: Yes

Mounting: Vertical

Warranty: Not specified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick heating Warranty details not specified Efficient element Suitable for small to medium-sized households

Top 3 features of the best Activa geysers:

Best Activa geysers Capacity Power Material Temperature Control Mounting Warranty ACTIVA Instant SPCEIAL Warranty Premium 3 litres 3000 watts Special coated Yes Vertical Available ACTIVA Instant Special Coated Warranty 3 litres 3000 watts Special coated Yes Vertical Available ACTIVA Storage Temperature Element Warranty 15 litres 2000 watts Glasslined Yes Vertical Available ACTIVA Instant Coated Geyser Warranty 3 litres 3000 watts Special coated Yes Vertical Available 15 Storage Special Temperature Warranty 15 litres 2000 watts Glasslined Yes Vertical Available ACTIVA Instant Special Premium Warranty 3 litres 3000 watts Special coated Yes Vertical Available Activa Instant Volcano Geyser 3Litre 3 litres 3000 watts Stainless steel Yes Vertical Not specified ACTIVA Storage Special Coating Temperature 15 litres 2000 watts Glasslined Yes Vertical Not specified ACTIVA Storage GLASSLINED Warranty Temperature 15 litres 2000 watts Glasslined Yes Vertical Available Activa Instant Geyser Element Executive 3 litres 3000 watts Stainless steel Yes Vertical Not specified

Best value for money Activa geyser: The ACTIVA Storage GLASSLINED Warranty Temperature geyser stands out as the best value for money with its durable glasslined material, temperature control, and continuous hot water supply. It offers reliability and efficient performance at a competitive price point.

Best overall Activa geyser: The ACTIVA Instant 3 Ltr Geyser features a 3000W copper heating element for quick heating, a jointless 304L SS tank, and 4-way safety protection. Its shockproof ABS body ensures durability, with a 5-year warranty for peace of mind.:

How to find the best Activa geyser: When choosing the perfect geyser from the list, consider the capacity, power, material, temperature control, and warranty coverage. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your home's hot water needs.

Similar articles for you: 25 litre geysers are ideal for all households: Pick from top 10 options for relaxed winters