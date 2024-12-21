Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Product Hub / Best Activa geysers in India 2024: Top 10 picks of instant and storage water heaters with latest features and designs

Best Activa geysers in India 2024: Top 10 picks of instant and storage water heaters with latest features and designs

Affiliate Desk

Discover the best Activa geysers in India with our detailed guide. Compare the best features and find the perfect geyser for your home.

Activa geysers: Efficient, sleek, durable, modern design for instant warmth.
Our Picks

Our Picks

Are you in the market for a new geyser for your home? Activa offers a wide range of instant and storage water heaters to suit different needs and preferences. In this comprehensive guide, we have curated a list of the top 10 Activa geysers available in India in 2024. Whether you're looking for an instant geyser for quick hot water or a storage geyser for continuous supply, we have you covered. Read on to explore the features, pros, and cons of each product to make an informed decision for your home.

The ACTIVA Instant SPCEIAL Warranty Premium geyser is designed for quick and efficient water heating. With its special coating, it ensures durability and long-term performance. This geyser comes with a warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of ACTIVA Instant 3 Ltr 3 Kva Special Anti Rust Coated 0.7 Mm Ss Tank Wall Mount Geyser:

  • Capacity: 3 litres
  • Power: 3000 watts
  • Material: Special coated
  • Temperature Control: Yes
  • Mounting: Vertical
  • Warranty: Available

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Quick heatingLimited capacity
Durable coating
Warranty coverage

The ACTIVA Instant Special Coated Warranty geyser is designed for efficient water heating with its special coating. It offers instant hot water and comes with a warranty for reliability and peace of mind.

Specifications of Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser:

  • Capacity: 3 litres
  • Power: 3000 watts
  • Material: Special coated
  • Temperature Control: Yes
  • Mounting: Vertical
  • Warranty: Available

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Instant hot waterLimited capacity
Durable coating
Warranty coverage

The ACTIVA Storage Temperature Element Warranty geyser is ideal for homes with a higher hot water demand. With its storage capacity and temperature control, it ensures a continuous supply of hot water. It also comes with a warranty for added assurance.

Specifications of ACTIVA 2 KVA 25 L Storage Geyser:

  • Capacity: 15 litres
  • Power: 2000 watts
  • Material: Glasslined
  • Temperature Control: Yes
  • Mounting: Vertical
  • Warranty: Available

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Continuous hot water supplyRequires more space for installation
Temperature control
Warranty coverage

The ACTIVA Instant Coated Geyser Warranty offers quick and efficient water heating with its special coating. It comes with a warranty for added peace of mind, making it a reliable choice for your home.

Specifications of ACTIVA 3 Ltr Hotmak Instant 3 Kva Anti Rust Coating Wall Mounted Tank Geyser:

  • Capacity: 3 litres
  • Power: 3000 watts
  • Material: Special coated
  • Temperature Control: Yes
  • Mounting: Vertical
  • Warranty: Available

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Quick heatingLimited capacity
Durable coating
Warranty coverage

Also read: Say goodbye to cold showers with budget-friendly and best geysers under 10000 with modern features to keep you warm

The 15 Storage Special Temperature Warranty geyser is designed for homes with a higher hot water demand. It provides a large storage capacity and temperature control for continuous hot water supply. The warranty adds to its reliability.

Specifications of Activa 15 L Storage 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating 0.75 mm SS Tank Geyser:

  • Capacity: 15 litres
  • Power: 2000 watts
  • Material: Glasslined
  • Temperature Control: Yes
  • Mounting: Vertical
  • Warranty: Available

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Large storage capacityRequires more space for installation
Temperature control
Warranty coverage

Also read: Warm up this season with the best geysers from trusted brands on Amazon and save up to 55%

The ACTIVA Instant Special Premium Warranty geyser is designed for quick and efficient water heating. With its special coating and warranty coverage, it ensures reliable performance for your home.

Specifications of ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank:

  • Capacity: 3 litres
  • Power: 3000 watts
  • Material: Special coated
  • Temperature Control: Yes
  • Mounting: Vertical
  • Warranty: Available

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Quick heatingLimited capacity
Durable coating
Warranty coverage

Also read: Best water heaters under 5000: Affordable options for instant hot water and comfort

The Activa Instant Volcano Geyser offers efficient water heating with a 3-litre capacity. Its compact design and quick heating make it suitable for small homes or apartments.

Specifications of ACTIVA 3 Litre INSTANT 3 KVA (0.8 MM THICK) Special Anti Rust Coated 304L Pure SS Tank Volcano Geyser:

  • Capacity: 3 litres
  • Power: 3000 watts
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Temperature Control: Yes
  • Mounting: Vertical
  • Warranty: Not specified

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact designWarranty details not specified
Quick heating
Suitable for small spaces

Also read: Expect hot water at cool prices with these best geysers under 5000 with modern designs and safety features

The ACTIVA Storage Special Coating Temperature geyser is designed for homes with a higher hot water demand. It offers a large storage capacity and temperature control for continuous hot water supply.

Specifications of Activa Storage 50 Ltr Tank 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating Metal Body:

  • Capacity: 15 litres
  • Power: 2000 watts
  • Material: Glasslined
  • Temperature Control: Yes
  • Mounting: Vertical
  • Warranty: Not specified

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Large storage capacityWarranty details not specified
Temperature control
Continuous hot water supply

Also read: Pick the perfect geyser for winter with comfort, efficiency and style, choose from best selling brands

The ACTIVA Storage GLASSLINED Warranty Temperature geyser is built for durability and efficiency. With its glasslined material and temperature control, it ensures a continuous supply of hot water for your home.

Specifications of ACTIVA 25Ltr Storage 3 KVA 5 Star Special Anti Rust Coating Tank Geyser:

  • Capacity: 15 litres
  • Power: 2000 watts
  • Material: Glasslined
  • Temperature Control: Yes
  • Mounting: Vertical
  • Warranty: Available

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Durable glasslined materialRequires more space for installation
Temperature control
Continuous hot water supply

Also read: Stay warm and comfortable with the best geysers under 3000 from top brands including Crompton, AO Smith and others

10. ACTIVA 10 Ltr Instant 3 Kva 5 Star Wall Mounted Geyser

The Activa Instant Geyser Element Executive is designed for quick water heating with its efficient element. It offers instant hot water and is suitable for small to medium-sized households.

Specifications of ACTIVA 10 Ltr Instant 3 Kva 5 Star Wall Mounted Geyser:

  • Capacity: 3 litres
  • Power: 3000 watts
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Temperature Control: Yes
  • Mounting: Vertical
  • Warranty: Not specified

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Quick heatingWarranty details not specified
Efficient element
Suitable for small to medium-sized households

Top 3 features of the best Activa geysers:

Best Activa geysers                                                                                        Capacity      PowerMaterialTemperature ControlMountingWarranty
ACTIVA Instant SPCEIAL Warranty Premium3 litres3000 wattsSpecial coatedYesVerticalAvailable
ACTIVA Instant Special Coated Warranty3 litres3000 wattsSpecial coatedYesVerticalAvailable
ACTIVA Storage Temperature Element Warranty15 litres2000 wattsGlasslinedYesVerticalAvailable
ACTIVA Instant Coated Geyser Warranty3 litres3000 wattsSpecial coatedYesVerticalAvailable
15 Storage Special Temperature Warranty15 litres2000 wattsGlasslinedYesVerticalAvailable
ACTIVA Instant Special Premium Warranty3 litres3000 wattsSpecial coatedYesVerticalAvailable
Activa Instant Volcano Geyser 3Litre3 litres3000 wattsStainless steelYesVerticalNot specified
ACTIVA Storage Special Coating Temperature15 litres2000 wattsGlasslinedYesVerticalNot specified
ACTIVA Storage GLASSLINED Warranty Temperature15 litres2000 wattsGlasslinedYesVerticalAvailable
Activa Instant Geyser Element Executive3 litres3000 wattsStainless steelYesVerticalNot specified

Best value for money Activa geyser:

The ACTIVA Storage GLASSLINED Warranty Temperature geyser stands out as the best value for money with its durable glasslined material, temperature control, and continuous hot water supply. It offers reliability and efficient performance at a competitive price point.

Best overall Activa geyser:

The ACTIVA Instant 3 Ltr Geyser features a 3000W copper heating element for quick heating, a jointless 304L SS tank, and 4-way safety protection. Its shockproof ABS body ensures durability, with a 5-year warranty for peace of mind.:

How to find the best Activa geyser:

When choosing the perfect geyser from the list, consider the capacity, power, material, temperature control, and warranty coverage. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your home's hot water needs.

FAQs

Question : What is the warranty coverage for these geysers?

Ans : The warranty coverage for these geysers varies from product to product, ranging from 1 to 3 years for different models.

Question : Are these geysers suitable for high-rise buildings?

Ans : Yes, most of these geysers are designed for vertical mounting and can be installed in high-rise buildings.

Question : Do these geysers have temperature control features?

Ans : Yes, all the geysers listed above come with temperature control features for customized hot water settings.

Question : What is the power consumption of these geysers?

Ans : The power consumption ranges from 2000 to 3000 watts for the geysers listed, ensuring efficient water heating.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

