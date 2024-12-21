Our Picks
ACTIVA Instant 3 Ltr 3 Kva Special Anti Rust Coated 0.7 Mm Ss Tank Wall Mount Geyser,Full Abs Body Premium(White)Come With 5 Years WarrantyView Details
Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty, Abs Top Bottom, (IVORY),WallView Details
ACTIVA 2 KVA 25 L Storage Geyser ABS Top Bottom, 0.75 mm SS Tank with Temperature Meter Anti Rust Coated Body (IVORY)View Details
ACTIVA 3 Ltr Hotmak Instant 3 Kva Anti Rust Coating Wall Mounted Tank Geyser With Full Abs Type Body With 5 Year Warranty (Ivory)View Details
Activa 15 L Storage 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating 0.75 mm SS Tank Geyser with Temperature Meter Abs Top Bottom with Free Installation Kit and adjustable outer thermostat 5 Years Warranty,WallView Details
ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser Come With 5 Years Warranty (CD Green & Black),WallView Details
ACTIVA 3 Litre INSTANT 3 KVA (0.8 MM THICK) Special Anti Rust Coated 304L Pure SS Tank Volcano Geyser With 5 years warranty,WallView Details
Activa Storage 50 Ltr Tank 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating Metal Body, Hd Isi Element Hotline/Crystal Ivory With Free Installation Kit And Adjustable Outer Thermostat 5 Years Warranty - WallView Details
ACTIVA 25Ltr Storage 3 KVA 5 Star Special Anti Rust Coating Tank Geyser Temperature Meter, HD ISI Element Premium (Ivory Brown) with Free Installation...View Details
ACTIVA 25Ltr Storage 3 KVA 5 Star Special Anti Rust Coating Tank Geyser Temperature Meter, HD ISI Element Premium (Ivory Brown) with Free Installation...View Details
Are you in the market for a new geyser for your home? Activa offers a wide range of instant and storage water heaters to suit different needs and preferences. In this comprehensive guide, we have curated a list of the top 10 Activa geysers available in India in 2024. Whether you're looking for an instant geyser for quick hot water or a storage geyser for continuous supply, we have you covered. Read on to explore the features, pros, and cons of each product to make an informed decision for your home.
The ACTIVA Instant SPCEIAL Warranty Premium geyser is designed for quick and efficient water heating. With its special coating, it ensures durability and long-term performance. This geyser comes with a warranty for added peace of mind.
Specifications of ACTIVA Instant 3 Ltr 3 Kva Special Anti Rust Coated 0.7 Mm Ss Tank Wall Mount Geyser:
- Capacity: 3 litres
- Power: 3000 watts
- Material: Special coated
- Temperature Control: Yes
- Mounting: Vertical
- Warranty: Available
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Quick heating
|Limited capacity
|Durable coating
|Warranty coverage
The ACTIVA Instant Special Coated Warranty geyser is designed for efficient water heating with its special coating. It offers instant hot water and comes with a warranty for reliability and peace of mind.
Specifications of Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser:
- Capacity: 3 litres
- Power: 3000 watts
- Material: Special coated
- Temperature Control: Yes
- Mounting: Vertical
- Warranty: Available
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Instant hot water
|Limited capacity
|Durable coating
|Warranty coverage
The ACTIVA Storage Temperature Element Warranty geyser is ideal for homes with a higher hot water demand. With its storage capacity and temperature control, it ensures a continuous supply of hot water. It also comes with a warranty for added assurance.
Specifications of ACTIVA 2 KVA 25 L Storage Geyser:
- Capacity: 15 litres
- Power: 2000 watts
- Material: Glasslined
- Temperature Control: Yes
- Mounting: Vertical
- Warranty: Available
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Continuous hot water supply
|Requires more space for installation
|Temperature control
|Warranty coverage
The ACTIVA Instant Coated Geyser Warranty offers quick and efficient water heating with its special coating. It comes with a warranty for added peace of mind, making it a reliable choice for your home.
Specifications of ACTIVA 3 Ltr Hotmak Instant 3 Kva Anti Rust Coating Wall Mounted Tank Geyser:
- Capacity: 3 litres
- Power: 3000 watts
- Material: Special coated
- Temperature Control: Yes
- Mounting: Vertical
- Warranty: Available
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Quick heating
|Limited capacity
|Durable coating
|Warranty coverage
Also read: Say goodbye to cold showers with budget-friendly and best geysers under ₹10000 with modern features to keep you warm
The 15 Storage Special Temperature Warranty geyser is designed for homes with a higher hot water demand. It provides a large storage capacity and temperature control for continuous hot water supply. The warranty adds to its reliability.
Specifications of Activa 15 L Storage 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating 0.75 mm SS Tank Geyser:
- Capacity: 15 litres
- Power: 2000 watts
- Material: Glasslined
- Temperature Control: Yes
- Mounting: Vertical
- Warranty: Available
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Large storage capacity
|Requires more space for installation
|Temperature control
|Warranty coverage
Also read: Warm up this season with the best geysers from trusted brands on Amazon and save up to 55%
The ACTIVA Instant Special Premium Warranty geyser is designed for quick and efficient water heating. With its special coating and warranty coverage, it ensures reliable performance for your home.
Specifications of ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank:
- Capacity: 3 litres
- Power: 3000 watts
- Material: Special coated
- Temperature Control: Yes
- Mounting: Vertical
- Warranty: Available
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Quick heating
|Limited capacity
|Durable coating
|Warranty coverage
Also read: Best water heaters under ₹5000: Affordable options for instant hot water and comfort
The Activa Instant Volcano Geyser offers efficient water heating with a 3-litre capacity. Its compact design and quick heating make it suitable for small homes or apartments.
Specifications of ACTIVA 3 Litre INSTANT 3 KVA (0.8 MM THICK) Special Anti Rust Coated 304L Pure SS Tank Volcano Geyser:
- Capacity: 3 litres
- Power: 3000 watts
- Material: Stainless steel
- Temperature Control: Yes
- Mounting: Vertical
- Warranty: Not specified
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Compact design
|Warranty details not specified
|Quick heating
|Suitable for small spaces
Also read: Expect hot water at cool prices with these best geysers under ₹5000 with modern designs and safety features
The ACTIVA Storage Special Coating Temperature geyser is designed for homes with a higher hot water demand. It offers a large storage capacity and temperature control for continuous hot water supply.
Specifications of Activa Storage 50 Ltr Tank 2 Kva Special Anti Rust Coating Metal Body:
- Capacity: 15 litres
- Power: 2000 watts
- Material: Glasslined
- Temperature Control: Yes
- Mounting: Vertical
- Warranty: Not specified
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Large storage capacity
|Warranty details not specified
|Temperature control
|Continuous hot water supply
Also read: Pick the perfect geyser for winter with comfort, efficiency and style, choose from best selling brands
The ACTIVA Storage GLASSLINED Warranty Temperature geyser is built for durability and efficiency. With its glasslined material and temperature control, it ensures a continuous supply of hot water for your home.
Specifications of ACTIVA 25Ltr Storage 3 KVA 5 Star Special Anti Rust Coating Tank Geyser:
- Capacity: 15 litres
- Power: 2000 watts
- Material: Glasslined
- Temperature Control: Yes
- Mounting: Vertical
- Warranty: Available
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Durable glasslined material
|Requires more space for installation
|Temperature control
|Continuous hot water supply
Also read: Stay warm and comfortable with the best geysers under ₹3000 from top brands including Crompton, AO Smith and others
10. ACTIVA 10 Ltr Instant 3 Kva 5 Star Wall Mounted Geyser
The Activa Instant Geyser Element Executive is designed for quick water heating with its efficient element. It offers instant hot water and is suitable for small to medium-sized households.
Specifications of ACTIVA 10 Ltr Instant 3 Kva 5 Star Wall Mounted Geyser:
- Capacity: 3 litres
- Power: 3000 watts
- Material: Stainless steel
- Temperature Control: Yes
- Mounting: Vertical
- Warranty: Not specified
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Quick heating
|Warranty details not specified
|Efficient element
|Suitable for small to medium-sized households
Top 3 features of the best Activa geysers:
|Best Activa geysers
|Capacity
|Power
|Material
|Temperature Control
|Mounting
|Warranty
|ACTIVA Instant SPCEIAL Warranty Premium
|3 litres
|3000 watts
|Special coated
|Yes
|Vertical
|Available
|ACTIVA Instant Special Coated Warranty
|3 litres
|3000 watts
|Special coated
|Yes
|Vertical
|Available
|ACTIVA Storage Temperature Element Warranty
|15 litres
|2000 watts
|Glasslined
|Yes
|Vertical
|Available
|ACTIVA Instant Coated Geyser Warranty
|3 litres
|3000 watts
|Special coated
|Yes
|Vertical
|Available
|15 Storage Special Temperature Warranty
|15 litres
|2000 watts
|Glasslined
|Yes
|Vertical
|Available
|ACTIVA Instant Special Premium Warranty
|3 litres
|3000 watts
|Special coated
|Yes
|Vertical
|Available
|Activa Instant Volcano Geyser 3Litre
|3 litres
|3000 watts
|Stainless steel
|Yes
|Vertical
|Not specified
|ACTIVA Storage Special Coating Temperature
|15 litres
|2000 watts
|Glasslined
|Yes
|Vertical
|Not specified
|ACTIVA Storage GLASSLINED Warranty Temperature
|15 litres
|2000 watts
|Glasslined
|Yes
|Vertical
|Available
|Activa Instant Geyser Element Executive
|3 litres
|3000 watts
|Stainless steel
|Yes
|Vertical
|Not specified
Best value for money Activa geyser:
The ACTIVA Storage GLASSLINED Warranty Temperature geyser stands out as the best value for money with its durable glasslined material, temperature control, and continuous hot water supply. It offers reliability and efficient performance at a competitive price point.
Best overall Activa geyser:
The ACTIVA Instant 3 Ltr Geyser features a 3000W copper heating element for quick heating, a jointless 304L SS tank, and 4-way safety protection. Its shockproof ABS body ensures durability, with a 5-year warranty for peace of mind.:
How to find the best Activa geyser:
When choosing the perfect geyser from the list, consider the capacity, power, material, temperature control, and warranty coverage. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your home's hot water needs.
FAQs
Question : What is the warranty coverage for these geysers?
Ans : The warranty coverage for these geysers varies from product to product, ranging from 1 to 3 years for different models.
Question : Are these geysers suitable for high-rise buildings?
Ans : Yes, most of these geysers are designed for vertical mounting and can be installed in high-rise buildings.
Question : Do these geysers have temperature control features?
Ans : Yes, all the geysers listed above come with temperature control features for customized hot water settings.
Question : What is the power consumption of these geysers?
Ans : The power consumption ranges from 2000 to 3000 watts for the geysers listed, ensuring efficient water heating.
