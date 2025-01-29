The best air fryers under ₹ 10,000 offer healthier cooking with minimal oil. Versatile and easy to use, they fry, bake, grill, and more, providing delicious meals quickly and efficiently. Read on.

The best air fryers provide an easy and healthier way to enjoy your favourite foods with up to 90% less oil. These appliances use rapid air circulation to cook food evenly, ensuring crispy results with minimal effort. Air fryers are not just for frying; they can bake, roast, grill, and even reheat, making them versatile kitchen companions. For those looking to save without compromising quality, the best air fryers under ₹10,000 offer excellent performance and value.

These models include a variety of features like multiple preset cooking modes, adjustable temperature controls, and larger baskets to accommodate different meals. With many affordable options on the market, air fryers are a convenient addition to any kitchen, helping you prepare quick, delicious meals in no time. In this guide, we'll explore top-rated options in the market, giving you the information you need to choose the perfect air fryer for your kitchen needs, without breaking the bank.

The Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer is one of the popular choices for the best air fryers under ₹10,000. It is a versatile 6-in-1 appliance that allows you to air fry, roast, grill, bake, reheat, and dehydrate your meals with ease. Featuring 360° EvenCrisp Technology, it delivers crispy and tender results with 95% less oil, promoting healthier eating. The user-friendly digital touch control panel ensures seamless operation, and its 5.7-litre capacity is perfect for cooking large meals for the whole family. Designed for Indian voltage (230V), it ensures safe and efficient performance.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Capacity 5.7 litres Dimensions 31.4D x 37.9W x 32.6H cm Reasons to buy 6-in-1 multifunctional appliance 95% less oil for healthier meals Reasons to avoid Slightly bulky for smaller kitchens

Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp Technology, Uses 95% less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance:Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat& Dehydrate (Vortex 6 Litre) 1500 W Silver

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the air fryer’s efficient cooking, even heat distribution, user-friendly controls, and low oil consumption for healthier meals.

Why choose this product? Choose this Instant Pot Air Fryer for its versatile functionality and healthier cooking options.

The PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer makes cooking healthier and easier with up to 90% less fat. Being one of the best air fryers under ₹10,000, this product features Rapid Air Technology and a starfish design pan and ensures even cooking. With 7 pre-set menus and a touch panel, you can fry, bake, grill, roast, and reheat your favourite dishes effortlessly. The 4.1-litre capacity is ideal for preparing meals for the whole family. Its dishwasher-safe parts make clean-up a breeze, and it comes with a long 1.8-meter cord for easy placement.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 4.1 litres Dimensions 33.8D x 33.8W x 35.5H cm Reasons to buy 90% less fat for healthier meals Easy-to-clean and dishwasher-safe Reasons to avoid Higher initial cost

PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air fryer convenient, with clear instructions, compact design, and easy cleanup, delivering tasty food with less oil.

Why choose this product? The Philips Digital Air Fryer is regarded for its versatility, healthier cooking options, and family-friendly features.

With a 5.5-litre capacity and 8 preset cooking functions, this 6-in-1 appliance lets you air fry, bake, roast, grill, toast, and reheat with ease. The INALSA Air Fryer Tasty Fry DW5.5 offers a healthier way to enjoy your favourite fried foods with its AirCrisp Technology. The 360° hot air convection system cooks food up to 50% faster than traditional ovens while reducing oil content by up to 99%. The visible cooking window and internal light make monitoring your food simple, preventing overcooking. Its user-friendly digital display allows precise adjustments for temperature and time, making it one of the best picks for the best air fryers under ₹10,000.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 5.5 litres Dimensions 33D x 34.7W x 33H Reasons to buy Cooks up to 50% faster than traditional ovens 8 preset cooking functions Reasons to avoid Limited to specific cooking temperatures

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its quality, crisp cooking, and low oil use, considering it a good value for money.

Why choose this product? Opt for the INALSA Air Fryer for its quick cooking, healthy frying options, and convenience in one appliance.

The Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal offers a healthier way to cook with up to 85% less oil, thanks to its Aero Crisp Technology. The 5-litre pan provides ample space for preparing family-sized portions, while the see-through window lets you monitor your food without opening the basket. It features a touch control panel with LED indicators, 8 preset menu options, and adjustable time and temperature settings. The cool-touch handle and overheat protection add to its ease of use and safety.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 5 litres Dimensions 34D x 34W x 36.5H cm Reasons to buy Includes dehydrator mode Cool-touch handle with safety lock Reasons to avoid May take up more counter space

Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal | See-Through Window |85% Less Oil | 5L Pan |8 Presets Menu | Auto Restart | Touch Screen |Digital Display |Dehydrator Mode |1500 Watt & 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its simple operation and crisp output but have varied opinions on price and cooking duration.

Why choose this product? Choose the Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal for its efficient cooking, healthier frying options, and convenient features.

If you're looking for a healthier way to enjoy your favourite foods, check out the AGARO Elegant Air Fryer. This is one of the best air fryers available online and uses 360-degree air circulation technology, which means you can cook with way less oil compared to traditional frying. With a powerful 1800W, it heats up quickly, so you won't be waiting around for your meals. The 6.5-litre non-stick pot is big enough for family-sized servings, and it has 12 preset cooking options for things like fish, chicken, fries, and even cake. The touch screen is super user-friendly, letting you easily adjust the time and temperature from 80°C to 200°C.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Capacity 6.5 litres Dimensions 30D x 34W x 38H Reasons to buy 1800W power for quick heating Non-stick inner pot for easy cleaning Reasons to avoid Manual temperature control requires careful attention

AGARO Elegant Air Fryer, 6.5L, 12 Preset Cooking Modes, 360 Degrees Air Circulation With Variable Temperature Settings, Frying, Grilling, Toasting, Roasting, 1800W, Black.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the air fryer’s quality, ease of use, and efficiency, appreciating its quick, even cooking and preset options.

Why choose this product? Go for the AGARO Elegant Air Fryer for its versatility, quick cooking, and healthy frying options.

Equipped with 8 preset menus, a digital touch control panel, and a view window, this air fryer by Faber makes cooking convenient and enjoyable. It also offers manual time and temperature controls to customise your cooking. It offers a healthier alternative to deep frying by using up to 85% less oil without compromising on taste and crispiness. It comes with a 6L capacity and 360° Rapid Air Technology that cooks food quickly and evenly, ensuring the perfect texture every time.

Specifications Material Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Capacity 6 litres Dimensions 35.5D x 28W x 33.8H cm Reasons to buy Digital touch control with view window for easy monitoring 6L capacity ideal for family meals Reasons to avoid May take time to get used to manual settings

Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its design, health benefits, and easy cleaning, though some mention the short power cable.

Why choose this product? The Faber 1500W Digital Air Fryer is known for its versatility, faster cooking, and healthier meals with less oil.

The Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer is one of the best air fryers you can buy for healthier cooking at home. Featuring a 4.5L capacity, it provides ample space for cooking family-sized portions. The 1200W power ensures quick and even cooking, while the 8 preset cooking modes add convenience. The high-capacity frying basket with a non-stick coating ensures efficient hot air circulation for evenly cooked dishes. It also features a digital touch panel with adjustable time and temperature settings for precise control. The air fryer includes a safety interlocking system that stops cooking when the basket is removed.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 4.5 litres Dimensions 35D x 35W x 34H cm Reasons to buy High-capacity frying basket for larger meals 8 preset cooking modes for variety Reasons to avoid May not be sufficient for large families

Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers prefer the air fryer’s ease of use and health benefits but report issues with heat generation and motor function.

Why choose this product? Opt for the Prestige Nutrifry Air Fryer for its multi-functionality, health-conscious cooking, and user-friendly digital controls.

Suitable for families of 5-6, The AMERICAN MICRONIC Digital Air Fryer boasts a 6.5L capacity and 1700W of power. It uses 360° air circulation technology that ensures your food is cooked rapidly and evenly, achieving crispy textures with little to no oil. The cool-touch handle enhances safety during use, while the removable basket makes cleanup effortless. The appliance features 8 preset menus, offering the flexibility to create a wide range of dishes.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel Capacity 6.5 litres Dimensions 36.5D x 36W x 40.5H cm Reasons to buy 6.5L capacity for larger portions Cool-touch handle for safe use Reasons to avoid 1700W power may consume more energy

AMERICAN MICRONIC- Air Fryer-Digital- 6.5 Litre, 8 Preset Menus, 1700W Power, 200C Temperature and 60 Minute Timer - AMI-AFD-65LDx-Digital- Free recipe book-Black & Steel

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its performance, low oil consumption, and solid construction, especially for baking and roasting.

Why choose this product? Select the AMERICAN MICRONIC Air Fryer for its fast cooking, healthy meal preparation with minimal oil, and versatile preset menus.

The Xiaomi smart air fryer is one of the best air fryers under ₹10,000 for home use. It can fry, bake, grill, reheat, defrost, and dehydrate your food with minimal oil. Its 1500W power, along with the 360° heating and dual-speed fan technology, ensures fast, even cooking for crispy, tender results every time. The wide temperature range of 40°C to 200°C lets you easily control the cooking process, while the included Grill Stand doubles your grilling capacity. Plus, it connects to the MiHome app for remote control and even voice command through Google Assistant for hands-free cooking.

Specifications Material Stainless Steel, Plastic Capacity 0.9 litres Dimensions 34D x 29.5W x 37H Reasons to buy 90% less oil for healthier meals Voice control with Google Assistant Reasons to avoid May be too small for larger families

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer for 4-5 People|90% Less Fat l 1500W Fast Cooking|7 Pre-set Menus|Grill, Bake, Fry, Reheat, Defrost|40-200 C l Dual Speed Technology|Voice Control|90+ Recipe 3.5 liter, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its minimalist look, effortless cleaning, and smart features, though some have mixed opinions on functionality.

Why choose this product? Go for the Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer for its combination of speed, efficiency, and smart features.

Transform your cooking with the Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer, designed to offer healthier meals with up to 65% less fat and 15% more protein retention. Its 1500W power and dual fan technology ensure even and efficient heat circulation, providing perfectly cooked meals with ease. The continuity function guarantees an uninterrupted cooking experience, while the digital control panel provides simple operation. With a generous 5L capacity, this unit is designed for family cooking, and the adjustable time and temperature features provide the flexibility to personalise your culinary experience.

Specifications Material Plastic Capacity 5 litres Dimensions 35.7D x 35.2W x 35.2H cm Reasons to buy Dual fan technology for even cooking Voltage protection for safe use Reasons to avoid Slightly bulky for smaller kitchens

Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer For Home|1500W With Digital Control|Dual Fan Technology|Adjustable Time & Temperature Control|Voltage Fluctuation Protection|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black, 5 liter

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers value the air fryer’s quality, affordability, and performance, highlighting its low oil use and efficient cooking.

Why choose this product? Opt for the Morphy Richards 5L Digital Air Fryer if you value convenience, safety, and healthy cooking.

What makes an air fryer the best for healthy cooking? The best air fryers for healthy cooking use advanced technology like Rapid Air or Dual Fan systems to circulate hot air evenly, ensuring that food cooks with little to no oil. This allows for crispy textures while retaining the nutritional value of food, making it a healthier alternative to deep frying.

How much oil does an air fryer actually use? Air fryers use very little or no oil compared to traditional deep fryers. The best air fryers can reduce oil usage by up to 85-90%, making them a healthier option for frying. A light spritz or brushing of oil is often sufficient to achieve crispy, golden results, without the excess fat.

Can air fryers cook a variety of dishes? Yes, the best air fryers are versatile kitchen appliances that can fry, bake, roast, grill, and even reheat food. With preset menus and adjustable time and temperature controls, they can handle a variety of dishes, from crispy fries to grilled vegetables, cakes, and even rotisserie chicken.

Top 3 features of the best air fryers under ₹ 10,000:

Best air fryers under ₹ 10,000 Colour Wattage Special features Instant Pot Air Fryer Steel 1500W One-touch digital panel PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer Black 1400W Rapid Air Technology INALSA Air Fryer for Home Black 1600W Digital Display Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal Black 1500W See-Through Window AGARO Elegant Air Fryer Black 1800W 360 Degrees Air Circulation Faber 6L Digital Air Fryer Black 1500W Non-Stick Pan Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer Black 1200W Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu AMERICAN MICRONIC- Air Fryer Black 1700W 360° air circulation technology Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer White 1500W Voice Control Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer Black 1500W Voltage Fluctuation Protection

FAQs Question : Can an air fryer replace a traditional oven? Ans : Yes, air fryers can perform many functions of an oven, such as baking, roasting, and grilling, but in less time and with less energy consumption. Question : What is the ideal size of an air fryer for a small family? Ans : For a small family, an air fryer with a 3-5L capacity is typically sufficient, allowing you to cook meals for 2-4 people. Question : Do air fryers consume a lot of electricity? Ans : Air fryers are energy-efficient compared to traditional ovens, with most models consuming between 1400 to 2000 watts, making them quicker and more cost-effective. Question : Can I cook frozen food in an air fryer? Ans : Yes, air fryers are perfect for cooking frozen food without the need for thawing, providing a crispy finish.