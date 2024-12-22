Air purifiers have become a necessity in today's world, especially in urban areas where pollution levels are soaring. With so many options available in the market, choosing the right air purifier can be overwhelming. To make your buying decision easier, we have compiled a list of the top 10 air purifiers under 15000 available in India. Our list includes a variety of air purifiers with different features and specifications to cater to your specific needs and budget. Whether you are looking for an air purifier for a small room or a large one, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect air purifier for your home or office.

The LEVOIT Core 300 Mini Air Purifier is a compact and powerful air purifier that is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a 3-stage filtration system that effectively removes dust, pollen, smoke, and pet dander from the air. With a quiet operation and a sleek design, this air purifier is perfect for bedrooms, offices, and living rooms.

Specifications of LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier for Home: 3-stage filtration system

Quiet operation

Compact design

Coverage area: up to 215 sq. ft.

Night light function

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective 3-stage filtration system Coverage area may be limited for larger rooms Quiet operation Compact and sleek design

The Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier is equipped with a 3-stage air cleaning system that captures 99.97% of airborne pollutants. It features a PlasmaWave technology that safely breaks apart odors, allergens, chemical vapors, and other pollutants at the molecular level. With smart sensors and a sleep mode, this air purifier is perfect for bedrooms and living rooms.

Specifications of Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier: 3-stage air cleaning system

PlasmaWave technology

Smart sensors

Sleep mode

Coverage area: up to 360 sq. ft.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 3-stage air cleaning system May be slightly noisy on higher fan settings PlasmaWave technology for odor removal Smart sensors for automatic operation

This air purifier features a 4-stage filtration system with a True HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of airborne particles. It also has an air quality indicator and is compatible with Alexa for voice control. With a sleek and modern design, this air purifier is suitable for medium-sized rooms and offices.

Specifications of LEVOIT 300S Smart Air Purifier For Home: 4-stage filtration system

True HEPA filter

Air quality indicator

Alexa compatible

Coverage area: up to 400 sq. ft.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Highly efficient 4-stage filtration system May be a bit pricey compared to other models True HEPA filter for superior air purification Sleek and modern design

4. Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711

The Philips AC1211/20 Portable Room Air Purifier features a Vitashield IPS technology that removes ultra-fine particles as small as 0.02 microns. It also has a dedicated allergen mode for effective removal of allergens. With a compact and portable design, this air purifier is suitable for bedrooms and small living spaces.

Specifications of Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711: Vitashield IPS technology

Dedicated allergen mode

Compact and portable design

Coverage area: up to 677 sq. ft.

Night sensing mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective Vitashield IPS technology May be slightly loud on higher fan speeds Dedicated allergen mode for allergy sufferers Compact and portable design

The Coway AirMega 200M Air Purifier features a 3-stage filtration system with a pre-filter, deodorization filter, and True HEPA filter. It also has a pollution sensor and an eco mode for energy efficiency. With a coverage area of up to 361 sq. ft., this air purifier is suitable for medium-sized rooms and offices.

Specifications of Coway AirMega Aim Professional Air Purifier for Home: 3-stage filtration system

Pollution sensor

Eco mode

Coverage area: up to 361 sq. ft.

Filter replacement indicator

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 3-stage filtration system May be challenging to find replacement filters Pollution sensor for real-time air quality monitoring Energy-saving eco mode

This air purifier features a 5-stage filtration system with a negative ion generator that effectively removes airborne pollutants and allergens. It has a wide coverage area and is AHAM and CARB certified for superior air purification. With a sleek and modern design, this air purifier is suitable for large rooms and open spaces.

Specifications of Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4: 5-stage filtration system

Negative ion generator

Wide coverage area

AHAM and CARB certified

Quiet operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Highly efficient 5-stage filtration system May be a bit bulky compared to other models Negative ion generator for enhanced air purification Wide coverage area for larger rooms

The Honeywell Air Touch V3 Air Purifier features a 3-stage filtration system with a pre-filter, HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter. It also has a child lock and a sleep mode for added convenience. With a coverage area of up to 450 sq. ft., this air purifier is suitable for large rooms and living spaces.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier for Home: 3-stage filtration system

Child lock

Sleep mode

Coverage area: up to 450 sq. ft.

Filter replacement alert

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 3-stage filtration system May be slightly expensive compared to other models Child lock for added safety Convenient sleep mode for quiet operation

The Philips AC0920/20 Air Purifier features a Vitashield Intelligent Purification System that removes ultra-fine particles and allergens. It also has a color ring for real-time air quality feedback and a sleep mode for peaceful sleep. With a compact and portable design, this air purifier is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms and offices.

Specifications of Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home: Vitashield Intelligent Purification System

Real-time air quality feedback

Compact and portable design

Coverage area: up to 646 sq. ft.

Night sensing mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective Vitashield Intelligent Purification System May be slightly pricey compared to other models Real-time air quality feedback for easy monitoring Compact and portable design

The Reffair AX30 MAX Air Purifier is a high-performance air purifier with an internationally patented Aromabuds technology that releases pleasant fragrances. It also features a 6-stage filtration system with a HEPA filter and an ionizer. With a wide coverage area and a modern design, this air purifier is suitable for large rooms and commercial spaces.

Specifications of Reffair AX30 [MAX] Air Purifier for Car & Home: 6-stage filtration system

Internationally patented Aromabuds technology

Wide coverage area

HEPA filter and ionizer

Filter replacement alert

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Highly efficient 6-stage filtration system May be a bit expensive compared to other models Internationally patented Aromabuds technology for pleasant fragrances Wide coverage area for larger rooms

The Sharp FP-F40E-W Air Purifier features a dual purification system with an active plasma cluster and a passive filter. It also has a H14 HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of airborne particles. With a coverage area of up to 320 sq. ft., this air purifier is suitable for medium-sized rooms and offices.

Specifications of SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W (White): Dual purification system

H14 HEPA filter

Coverage area: up to 320 sq. ft.

Low noise level

Filter replacement alert

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient dual purification system May be slightly bulky compared to other models Highly effective H14 HEPA filter Low noise level for quiet operation

Top features of the best air purifiers under ₹ 15000:

Best air purifiers under ₹ 15000 3-Stage Filtration System Coverage Area Smart Sensors PlasmaWave Technology LEVOIT Core 300 Mini Air Purifier Yes 215 sq. ft. No No Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier Yes 360 sq. ft. Yes Yes Purifier with True HEPA Filter Yes 400 sq. ft. No No Philips AC1211/20 Portable Room Air Purifier Yes 677 sq. ft. No No Coway AirMega 200M Air Purifier Yes 361 sq. ft. No No Purifier with Negative Ion Generator Yes 400 sq. ft. No No Honeywell Air Touch V3 Air Purifier Yes 450 sq. ft. Yes No Philips AC0920/20 Air Purifier Yes 646 sq. ft. No No Reffair AX30 MAX Air Purifier Yes 600 sq. ft. Yes No Sharp FP-F40E-W Air Purifier Yes 320 sq. ft. No No

Best value for money air purifier under ₹ 15000: The Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier offers the best value for money with its 3-stage air cleaning system, smart sensors, and a coverage area of up to 360 sq. ft. It provides efficient and effective air purification at an affordable price point, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall air purifier under ₹ 15000: The LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier offers powerful 3-stage filtration, removing 99.97% of dust, smoke, and allergens. Its quiet operation, energy efficiency, portability, and added aromatherapy feature make it the best choice for improving indoor air quality in small spaces.

How to find the best air purifier under ₹ 15000: When choosing the perfect air purifier from our list, consider the specific features and specifications that matter most to you. Whether it's a wide coverage area, advanced filtration technology, or smart sensors, there's a perfect product for every need. Compare the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision that aligns with your budget and requirements.

