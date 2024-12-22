Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Product Hub / Best air purifiers under 15000 to eliminate dust and allergens and improve indoor air quality effectively

Best air purifiers under ₹15000 to eliminate dust and allergens and improve indoor air quality effectively

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best air purifier under 15000? Check out our list of the top 10 air purifiers in India, with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

Elegant air purifier enhancing clean, fresh air for healthier living.
Our Picks

Our Picks

Air purifiers have become a necessity in today's world, especially in urban areas where pollution levels are soaring. With so many options available in the market, choosing the right air purifier can be overwhelming. To make your buying decision easier, we have compiled a list of the top 10 air purifiers under 15000 available in India. Our list includes a variety of air purifiers with different features and specifications to cater to your specific needs and budget. Whether you are looking for an air purifier for a small room or a large one, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect air purifier for your home or office.

The LEVOIT Core 300 Mini Air Purifier is a compact and powerful air purifier that is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a 3-stage filtration system that effectively removes dust, pollen, smoke, and pet dander from the air. With a quiet operation and a sleek design, this air purifier is perfect for bedrooms, offices, and living rooms.

Specifications of LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier for Home:

  • 3-stage filtration system
  • Quiet operation
  • Compact design
  • Coverage area: up to 215 sq. ft.
  • Night light function

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Effective 3-stage filtration systemCoverage area may be limited for larger rooms
Quiet operation
Compact and sleek design

The Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier is equipped with a 3-stage air cleaning system that captures 99.97% of airborne pollutants. It features a PlasmaWave technology that safely breaks apart odors, allergens, chemical vapors, and other pollutants at the molecular level. With smart sensors and a sleep mode, this air purifier is perfect for bedrooms and living rooms.

Specifications of Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier:

  • 3-stage air cleaning system
  • PlasmaWave technology
  • Smart sensors
  • Sleep mode
  • Coverage area: up to 360 sq. ft.

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Efficient 3-stage air cleaning systemMay be slightly noisy on higher fan settings
PlasmaWave technology for odor removal
Smart sensors for automatic operation

This air purifier features a 4-stage filtration system with a True HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of airborne particles. It also has an air quality indicator and is compatible with Alexa for voice control. With a sleek and modern design, this air purifier is suitable for medium-sized rooms and offices.

Specifications of LEVOIT 300S Smart Air Purifier For Home:

  • 4-stage filtration system
  • True HEPA filter
  • Air quality indicator
  • Alexa compatible
  • Coverage area: up to 400 sq. ft.

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Highly efficient 4-stage filtration systemMay be a bit pricey compared to other models
True HEPA filter for superior air purification
Sleek and modern design

4. Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711

The Philips AC1211/20 Portable Room Air Purifier features a Vitashield IPS technology that removes ultra-fine particles as small as 0.02 microns. It also has a dedicated allergen mode for effective removal of allergens. With a compact and portable design, this air purifier is suitable for bedrooms and small living spaces.

Specifications of Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711:

  • Vitashield IPS technology
  • Dedicated allergen mode
  • Compact and portable design
  • Coverage area: up to 677 sq. ft.
  • Night sensing mode

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Effective Vitashield IPS technologyMay be slightly loud on higher fan speeds
Dedicated allergen mode for allergy sufferers
Compact and portable design

Also read: Do air purifiers actually work? Separating fact from fiction with expert insights and top air purifier recommendations

The Coway AirMega 200M Air Purifier features a 3-stage filtration system with a pre-filter, deodorization filter, and True HEPA filter. It also has a pollution sensor and an eco mode for energy efficiency. With a coverage area of up to 361 sq. ft., this air purifier is suitable for medium-sized rooms and offices.

Specifications of Coway AirMega Aim Professional Air Purifier for Home:

  • 3-stage filtration system
  • Pollution sensor
  • Eco mode
  • Coverage area: up to 361 sq. ft.
  • Filter replacement indicator

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Efficient 3-stage filtration systemMay be challenging to find replacement filters
Pollution sensor for real-time air quality monitoring
Energy-saving eco mode

Also read: Honeywell Air Touch V5 air purifier review: A smart solution for indoor air quality challenge

This air purifier features a 5-stage filtration system with a negative ion generator that effectively removes airborne pollutants and allergens. It has a wide coverage area and is AHAM and CARB certified for superior air purification. With a sleek and modern design, this air purifier is suitable for large rooms and open spaces.

Specifications of Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4:

  • 5-stage filtration system
  • Negative ion generator
  • Wide coverage area
  • AHAM and CARB certified
  • Quiet operation

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Highly efficient 5-stage filtration systemMay be a bit bulky compared to other models
Negative ion generator for enhanced air purification
Wide coverage area for larger rooms

Also read: Find the ideal air purifier filter for your needs: In-depth tips to ensure cleaner and healthier indoor air

The Honeywell Air Touch V3 Air Purifier features a 3-stage filtration system with a pre-filter, HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter. It also has a child lock and a sleep mode for added convenience. With a coverage area of up to 450 sq. ft., this air purifier is suitable for large rooms and living spaces.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier for Home:

  • 3-stage filtration system
  • Child lock
  • Sleep mode
  • Coverage area: up to 450 sq. ft.
  • Filter replacement alert

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Efficient 3-stage filtration systemMay be slightly expensive compared to other models
Child lock for added safety
Convenient sleep mode for quiet operation

Also read: Best air purifiers in India: Check out these top 8 options for pollution-free and clean air at home and office

The Philips AC0920/20 Air Purifier features a Vitashield Intelligent Purification System that removes ultra-fine particles and allergens. It also has a color ring for real-time air quality feedback and a sleep mode for peaceful sleep. With a compact and portable design, this air purifier is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms and offices.

Specifications of Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home:

  • Vitashield Intelligent Purification System
  • Real-time air quality feedback
  • Compact and portable design
  • Coverage area: up to 646 sq. ft.
  • Night sensing mode

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Effective Vitashield Intelligent Purification SystemMay be slightly pricey compared to other models
Real-time air quality feedback for easy monitoring
Compact and portable design

Also read: Breathe easy on the go with wearable air purifiers: Should you buy one? Find out with this comprehensive guide

The Reffair AX30 MAX Air Purifier is a high-performance air purifier with an internationally patented Aromabuds technology that releases pleasant fragrances. It also features a 6-stage filtration system with a HEPA filter and an ionizer. With a wide coverage area and a modern design, this air purifier is suitable for large rooms and commercial spaces.

Specifications of Reffair AX30 [MAX] Air Purifier for Car & Home:

  • 6-stage filtration system
  • Internationally patented Aromabuds technology
  • Wide coverage area
  • HEPA filter and ionizer
  • Filter replacement alert

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Highly efficient 6-stage filtration systemMay be a bit expensive compared to other models
Internationally patented Aromabuds technology for pleasant fragrances
Wide coverage area for larger rooms

Also read: Are portable air purifiers efficient or a gimmick? Here is what we found in our testing and experience

The Sharp FP-F40E-W Air Purifier features a dual purification system with an active plasma cluster and a passive filter. It also has a H14 HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of airborne particles. With a coverage area of up to 320 sq. ft., this air purifier is suitable for medium-sized rooms and offices.

Specifications of SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W (White):

  • Dual purification system
  • H14 HEPA filter
  • Coverage area: up to 320 sq. ft.
  • Low noise level
  • Filter replacement alert

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Efficient dual purification systemMay be slightly bulky compared to other models
Highly effective H14 HEPA filter
Low noise level for quiet operation

Top features of the best air purifiers under 15000:

Best air purifiers under 150003-Stage Filtration SystemCoverage AreaSmart SensorsPlasmaWave Technology
LEVOIT Core 300 Mini Air PurifierYes215 sq. ft.NoNo
Winix 5300-2 Air PurifierYes360 sq. ft.YesYes
Purifier with True HEPA FilterYes400 sq. ft.NoNo
Philips AC1211/20 Portable Room Air PurifierYes677 sq. ft.NoNo
Coway AirMega 200M Air PurifierYes361 sq. ft.NoNo
Purifier with Negative Ion GeneratorYes400 sq. ft.NoNo
Honeywell Air Touch V3 Air PurifierYes450 sq. ft.YesNo
Philips AC0920/20 Air PurifierYes646 sq. ft.NoNo
Reffair AX30 MAX Air PurifierYes600 sq. ft.YesNo
Sharp FP-F40E-W Air PurifierYes320 sq. ft.NoNo

Best value for money air purifier under 15000:

The Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier offers the best value for money with its 3-stage air cleaning system, smart sensors, and a coverage area of up to 360 sq. ft. It provides efficient and effective air purification at an affordable price point, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall air purifier under 15000:

The LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier offers powerful 3-stage filtration, removing 99.97% of dust, smoke, and allergens. Its quiet operation, energy efficiency, portability, and added aromatherapy feature make it the best choice for improving indoor air quality in small spaces.

How to find the best air purifier under 15000:

When choosing the perfect air purifier from our list, consider the specific features and specifications that matter most to you. Whether it's a wide coverage area, advanced filtration technology, or smart sensors, there's a perfect product for every need. Compare the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision that aligns with your budget and requirements.

FAQs

Question : What is the coverage area of the Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier?

Ans : The Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier has a coverage area of up to 360 sq. ft., making it suitable for medium-sized rooms and living spaces.

Question : Does the Philips AC1211/20 Portable Room Air Purifier have a night sensing mode?

Ans : Yes, the Philips AC1211/20 Portable Room Air Purifier features a night sensing mode for quiet and peaceful operation during sleep.

Question : Is the Coway AirMega 200M Air Purifier energy-efficient?

Ans : Yes, the Coway AirMega 200M Air Purifier has an eco mode for energy-saving operation, making it an energy-efficient choice for your home or office.

Question : What is the filter replacement indicator in the Honeywell Air Touch V3 Air Purifier?

Ans : The filter replacement indicator in the Honeywell Air Touch V3 Air Purifier alerts you when it's time to replace the filters for continued effective air purification.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

