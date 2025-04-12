Best automatic washing machine with up to 50% off from top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool and others: Top 10 picks

Here’s some good news! Amazon is now offering up to 50% off on the best automatic washing machine brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, IFB and more. This is a great time to upgrade your old model or bring home a new one packed with smart features, energy efficiency and powerful cleaning technology.

The best automatic washing machine combines convenience, efficiency and advanced technology to make laundry care simple and effective. From top load to front load and fully automatic to inverter models, there’s something for every household and budget. You can explore options with AI-powered wash cycles, in-built heaters, steam wash, eco modes and more. We’ve picked some of the best fully automatic washing machine models to help make your decision easier. Each one promises solid performance, durable build and easy controls for hassle-free laundry every time.

This Samsung Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine's Eco Bubble technology ensures effective cleaning even in cold water, while the Digital Inverter Motor promises energy efficiency and quiet operation. With Wi-Fi connectivity, a soft closing door, and 10 wash programs, it caters to diverse laundry needs. The Diamond Drum, Dual Storm pulsator, and 700 RPM motor offer thorough yet gentle washing. Ideal for large families, this washing machine makes everyday laundry care easy, fast, and smart.

Specifications Maximum Rotational Speed 700 RPM Drum Type Diamond Drum Colour Versailles Grey Dimensions 56.8 x 54 x 100.8 cm

The Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing can handle tough stains and hard water with ease. It features 12 wash programs, ZPF Technology for fast water filling, and a 740 RPM motor for quicker drying. The smart sensor detects low water supply, while its Spiro Wash motion ensures better cleaning. Ideal for small to medium families, this energy-efficient washer offers durability, high performance, and quiet operation in a sleek grey body.

Specifications Maximum Rotational Speed 740 RPM Dimensions 58D x 55W x 85H cm Access Location Top Load Colour Grey

The LG 9 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is a smart and powerful appliance designed for modern households. With AI Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, and Hygiene Steam, it delivers customised and thorough cleaning. The 1200 RPM motor ensures quick-drying, while its sleek Middle Black body adds elegance. It supports Wi-Fi connectivity, 14 wash programs, and Allergy Care for hygienic washes.

Specifications Maximum Rotational Speed 1200 RPM Drum Type Stainless Steel with Lifters Colour Middle Black Dimensions 47.5D x 60W x 85H cm

The Bosch 9 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine includes Anti Stain and Active Water Plus features that automatically tailor the wash cycle to the fabric and load. The built-in heater and Hygiene Steam function provide a thorough cleaning, while the 1400 RPM motor speeds up the drying process. With handy features like Delay Start, Drum Clean, and remote control capabilities, this washing machine offers convenience and energy efficiency, all packed together.

Specifications Maximum Rotational Speed 1400 RPM Dimensions 58D x 59.8W x 84.8H cm Access Location Front Load Colour Black Grey

The Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is built for powerful performance even in low water pressure conditions, thanks to its Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology. Featuring Power Wash Technology, a Quadra Steel Pulsator, and an Acu Wash Drum, it offers a thorough yet gentle wash. The 10 wash programs, a soft-close lid and a water-protected rear control pane ensure convenience, durability, and effective cleaning—ideal for large households.

Specifications Maximum Rotational Speed 600 RPM Colour Glacial Grey Access Location Top Load Dimensions 55D x 54W x 102H cm

Featuring 9 Swirl Wash motions, an Eco Inverter motor, and a Steam Refresh function, the IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine provides thorough yet gentle cleaning. The stainless steel Crescent Moon Drum safeguards your fabrics, while 10 customizable wash programs address a variety of laundry needs. Additionally, with Wi-Fi control, Aqua Energie for water softening, and Trishield Protection, this machine guarantees smart and efficient laundry management.

Specifications Access Location Front Load Dimensions 51.8D x 59.8W x 87.5H cm Colour Grey Maximum Rotational Speed 1200 RPM

The Panasonic 6 Kg 4 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is a compact yet powerful washer ideal for bachelors and couples. Its durable metal body, stainless steel drum, and Aquabeat Wash ensure deep cleaning through triple water flow. With 8 customised wash programs, a magic filter for dirt removal, and One Touch Smart Wash, doing laundry is effortless. It also includes a soft-closing lid, LED display, and fuzzy logic for automatic load detection.

Specifications Maximum Rotational Speed 680 RPM Drum Type Stainless Steel Dimensions 51.5D x 52.5W x 91.5H cm Colour Grey

Simplify your laundry routine with the high-performing and convenient Voltas Beko 7 Kg Top Load Washing Machine. Its 10 wash programs effortlessly handle various loads, from sarees to heavy fabrics. Enjoy water-saving features like Eco Wash and Water Reuse, as well as the Monsoon Dry function for faster drying during humid days. The 700 RPM motor contributes to quicker drying, and the stainless-steel drum ensures lasting performance and gentle fabric handling.

Specifications Access Location Top Load Maximum Rotational Speed 700 RPM Dimensions 55D x 52.5W x 90.5H cm Colour Dark Grey

The Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine offers smart, efficient washing powered by AI-DBT and a high-performance inverter motor. Its 525mm Super Drum and PuriSteam feature ensure deep cleaning with fabric care. With 1200 RPM, it delivers quick drying and a 40-minute wash cycle for everyday loads. The Laser Seamless Drum minimises wear on clothes, while the 5-star energy rating promises lower power and water consumption.

Specifications Maximum Rotational Speed 1200 RPM Access Location Front Load Colour White Dimensions 58D x 55W x 85H cm

How does an inverter motor benefit an automatic washing machine? An inverter motor adjusts its speed based on the laundry load, leading to quieter operation, less vibration and greater energy efficiency. It also reduces wear and tear, making the machine more durable. If you want lower electricity bills and longer motor life, choosing a washing machine with an inverter motor is a smart move.

Why should I choose an automatic washing machine with a high RPM? RPM stands for revolutions per minute and affects how fast the drum spins. A higher RPM means better water extraction, resulting in quicker drying times. It is especially useful in humid or monsoon-prone areas where clothes take longer to dry. Look for machines with at least 700 RPM for top load and 1000+ RPM for front load options.

What smart features are worth having in an automatic washing machine? Smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity, auto detergent dosing, fuzzy logic and child lock enhance convenience. Wi-Fi lets you control the machine via your phone, while fuzzy logic adjusts water and time based on the load. Child lock ensures safety, and auto restart resumes the cycle after power cuts. These features can make daily laundry more effortless.

Factors to consider before buying the best automatic washing machine: Capacity: Choose a washing machine capacity that matches your family size, with 6 to 8 kg ideal for households of 3 to 5 members.

Type: Top load machines offer easy loading and faster cycles, while front load models deliver superior wash quality and efficiency.

Energy Rating: A higher star rating indicates lower power consumption and better overall energy efficiency.

RPM: Machines with higher RPM (revolutions per minute) spin faster and reduce drying time.

Wash Programs: More wash programs allow better care for different fabric types and laundry needs.

Inverter Motor: Inverter motors are energy-efficient and ensure quieter, more durable performance.

Build Quality: Look for rust-resistant bodies and stainless steel drums for long-lasting use.

Smart Features: Features like Wi-Fi control, child lock, auto restart, and memory functions enhance convenience and safety.

Top 3 features of the best automatic washing machine:

Best automatic washing machine: Energy Rating Access Location Special Features Samsung 9 kg,Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine 5 star Top Load 10 Wash Programs, Magic Filter, Quick Wash Whirlpool Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 5 star Top Load Hard water wash, 5 star energy rating, High RPM motor LG 9 kg Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 5 star Front Load AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD Bosch 9kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 5 star Front Load Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus, Built in Heater Godrej 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine 5 star Top Load Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology, Water Protected Rear Control Panel IFB 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 5 star Front Load Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Panasonic 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine 4 star Top Load Aquabeat wash technology, One touch smart wash Voltas Beko, Top Load 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Washing Machine 5 star Top Load Side Waterfall, Monsoon Dry, ECO/Water Reuse Haier 8 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 5 star Front Load Powered by AI-DBT with PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum

