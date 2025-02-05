|Product
Prima Detachable Baby Desk Plastic Chair 130 High Chair Eating Feeding Booster Seat with Detachable Tray, GreenView Details
₹942
Best Value For MoneyLuvLap 4 in 1 Convertible Baby High Chair with footrest, Convertible to High Chair, Low Chair, & Booster Seat, Certified as per European Standard, Essential for Baby Feeding (Green)View Details
₹1,852
LuvLap 4 in 1 Convertible Baby High Chair BlueView Details
₹3,056
R for Rabbit Cherry Berry Safari Baby High Chair, 3 in 1 Convertible High Chair Cum Booster Seat, Baby Feeding Chair, Study Table for Toddlers from 6 Months to 7 Years (Beige)View Details
₹4,696
Tony Stark Plastic Chu-Chu Musical Baby Chair |Feeding Chair with Removable Tray|Strong and Portable High Chair for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies |1-4 Years, Upto 30 Kgs - GreenView Details
₹899
Best Overall ProductStarAndDaisy Galaxy Star High Chair For Baby Girls & Boys,Multifunction 6 In 1 Feeding Chair With Height Adjustment,One Click Fold,Detachble Food Tray,Reclining Seat 6 Months To 5 Years Kids(Blue)View Details
₹4,799
Amazon Brand - Supples 4-in-1 High Chair for Babies and Kids | Blue | Supports up to 15 Kg Weight | Detachable & Portable | Safe for Kids from 3 Months to 3 YearsView Details
₹3,479
When it comes to choosing the right baby chair for your little one, safety, comfort, and functionality are key factors to consider. With a wide range of options available in the market, finding the perfect baby chair can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the 8 best baby chairs in India, including convertible high chairs, feeding chairs, and more. Each product has been carefully selected based on safety features, adjustable tray, easy-to-clean seat, harness system, and foldable design to ensure the utmost convenience for both parents and babies.
The Prima Baby Desk Chair is a versatile and compact high chair suitable for babies and toddlers. It features a removable and washable seat pad, an adjustable tray, and a 5-point harness system for added safety. With its sleek and modern design, this high chair is both functional and stylish.
Sleek and modern design
Removable and washable seat pad
Non-foldable design
Prima Detachable Baby Desk Plastic Chair 130 High Chair Eating Feeding Booster Seat with Detachable Tray, Green
The LuvLap Booster High Chair is designed to provide maximum comfort and safety for your little one. It features an adjustable and removable tray, a 3-point safety harness, and a washable seat. The chair is also compact and foldable, making it easy to store and transport.
Compact and foldable design
Adjustable and removable tray
3-point safety harness
LuvLap 4 in 1 Convertible Baby High Chair with footrest, Convertible to High Chair, Low Chair, & Booster Seat, Certified as per European Standard, Essential for Baby Feeding (Green)
The LuvLap Convertible Booster High Chair is a versatile and durable option for parents. It features a 3-level height adjustment, a 3-position recline, and a 5-point safety harness for added security. The chair also comes with a removable and washable seat pad for easy cleaning.
Versatile and durable design
3-level height adjustment
Limited recline positions
LuvLap 4 in 1 Convertible Baby High Chair Blue
The Rabbit Convertible Booster is a sturdy and safe option for toddlers. It features a convertible design, a 3-position adjustable tray, and a 5-point safety harness. The chair is also backed by a warranty for added peace of mind.
Sturdy and safe design
Convertible design
Limited recline positions
R for Rabbit Cherry Berry Safari Baby High Chair, 3 in 1 Convertible High Chair Cum Booster Seat, Baby Feeding Chair, Study Table for Toddlers from 6 Months to 7 Years (Beige)
5. R for Rabbit Jelly Bean Chair 3 in 1 Multi-Functional Baby Study, Shampoo, Meal
The Rabbit Convertible Feeding Chair is a versatile and functional option for feeding time. It features an adjustable and removable tray, a comfortable seat, and a handy shampoo and bathing attachment for added convenience.
Versatile and functional design
Handy shampoo and bathing attachment
Non-adjustable seat
R for Rabbit Jelly Bean Chair 3 in 1 Multi-Functional Baby Study, Shampoo, Meal
The Plastic Removable Baby Chair is a portable and lightweight option for toddlers. It features a removable backrest, a comfortable seat, and a foldable design for easy storage and travel. The chair is also easy to clean, making it a practical choice for busy parents.
Portable and lightweight design
Foldable design for easy storage
Non-adjustable seat
Tony Stark Plastic Chu-Chu Musical Baby Chair |Feeding Chair with Removable Tray|Strong and Portable High Chair for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies |1-4 Years, Upto 30 Kgs - Green
The StarAndDaisy Multifunction Baby Chair is a versatile and adjustable option for babies and toddlers. It features a 3-level height adjustment, a detachable tray, and a reclining seat for added comfort. The chair also comes with a safety harness for added security.
Versatile and adjustable design
Reclining seat for added comfort
Limited recline positions
StarAndDaisy Galaxy Star High Chair For Baby Girls & Boys,Multifunction 6 In 1 Feeding Chair With Height Adjustment,One Click Fold,Detachble Food Tray,Reclining Seat 6 Months To 5 Years Kids(Blue)
The Supples Babies Comfortable Baby Chair is a cozy and convenient option for infants. It features a detachable and portable design, a comfortable seat, and a washable seat cover for easy cleaning. The chair is also lightweight and easy to carry, making it ideal for travel.
Cozy and convenient design
Lightweight and easy to carry
Non-adjustable seat
Amazon Brand - Supples 4-in-1 High Chair for Babies and Kids | Blue | Supports up to 15 Kg Weight | Detachable & Portable | Safe for Kids from 3 Months to 3 Years
|Best baby chairs
|Convertible Design
|Adjustable Tray
|Safety Harness
|Prima Baby Desk Chair
|No
|Yes
|5-point
|LuvLap Booster High Chair
|No
|Yes
|3-point
|LuvLap Convertible Booster High Chair
|No
|Yes
|5-point
|Rabbit Convertible Booster for Toddlers
|Yes
|Yes
|5-point
|Rabbit Convertible Feeding Chair
|Yes
|Yes
|5-point
|Plastic Removable Baby Chair
|No
|No
|NA
|StarAndDaisy Multifunction Baby Chair
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Supples Babies Comfortable Baby Chair
|No
|NA
|NA
