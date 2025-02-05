Hello User
Best baby chairs in India: Top 8 picks for growing babies with maximum comfort, safety, and convenience

Best baby chairs in India: Top 8 picks for growing babies with maximum comfort, safety, and convenience

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best baby chair for your little one? Check out our list of the top 8 baby chairs in India, including convertible high chairs, feeding chairs, and more, to make an informed decision.

Cozy baby chair with soft cushions, sturdy legs, and safety harness.
Our Picks Best Value For Money Best Overall Product

Our Picks

When it comes to choosing the right baby chair for your little one, safety, comfort, and functionality are key factors to consider. With a wide range of options available in the market, finding the perfect baby chair can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the 8 best baby chairs in India, including convertible high chairs, feeding chairs, and more. Each product has been carefully selected based on safety features, adjustable tray, easy-to-clean seat, harness system, and foldable design to ensure the utmost convenience for both parents and babies.

The Prima Baby Desk Chair is a versatile and compact high chair suitable for babies and toddlers. It features a removable and washable seat pad, an adjustable tray, and a 5-point harness system for added safety. With its sleek and modern design, this high chair is both functional and stylish.

Specifications

Adjustable Tray
Yes
Safety Harness
5-point
Washable Seat
Yes
Foldable Design
No

Reasons to buy

Sleek and modern design

Removable and washable seat pad

Reasons to avoid

Non-foldable design

Prima Detachable Baby Desk Plastic Chair 130 High Chair Eating Feeding Booster Seat with Detachable Tray, Green

The LuvLap Booster High Chair is designed to provide maximum comfort and safety for your little one. It features an adjustable and removable tray, a 3-point safety harness, and a washable seat. The chair is also compact and foldable, making it easy to store and transport.

Specifications

Adjustable Tray
Yes
Safety Harness
3-point
Washable Seat
Yes
Foldable Design
Yes

Reasons to buy

Compact and foldable design

Adjustable and removable tray

Reasons to avoid

3-point safety harness

LuvLap 4 in 1 Convertible Baby High Chair with footrest, Convertible to High Chair, Low Chair, & Booster Seat, Certified as per European Standard, Essential for Baby Feeding (Green)

The LuvLap Convertible Booster High Chair is a versatile and durable option for parents. It features a 3-level height adjustment, a 3-position recline, and a 5-point safety harness for added security. The chair also comes with a removable and washable seat pad for easy cleaning.

Specifications

Height Adjustment
3-level
Recline Positions
3-position
Safety Harness
5-point
Washable Seat
Yes

Reasons to buy

Versatile and durable design

3-level height adjustment

Reasons to avoid

Limited recline positions

LuvLap 4 in 1 Convertible Baby High Chair Blue

Also read: Best car seats for baby to keep your little one safe and comfortable: Top 7 picks to consider

The Rabbit Convertible Booster is a sturdy and safe option for toddlers. It features a convertible design, a 3-position adjustable tray, and a 5-point safety harness. The chair is also backed by a warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications

Convertible Design
Yes
Adjustable Tray
3-position
Safety Harness
5-point
Warranty
Yes

Reasons to buy

Sturdy and safe design

Convertible design

Reasons to avoid

Limited recline positions

R for Rabbit Cherry Berry Safari Baby High Chair, 3 in 1 Convertible High Chair Cum Booster Seat, Baby Feeding Chair, Study Table for Toddlers from 6 Months to 7 Years (Beige)

5. R for Rabbit Jelly Bean Chair 3 in 1 Multi-Functional Baby Study, Shampoo, Meal

The Rabbit Convertible Feeding Chair is a versatile and functional option for feeding time. It features an adjustable and removable tray, a comfortable seat, and a handy shampoo and bathing attachment for added convenience.

Specifications

Adjustable Tray
Yes
Comfortable Seat
Yes
Shampoo & Bathing Attachment
Yes

Reasons to buy

Versatile and functional design

Handy shampoo and bathing attachment

Reasons to avoid

Non-adjustable seat

R for Rabbit Jelly Bean Chair 3 in 1 Multi-Functional Baby Study, Shampoo, Meal

Also read: Best dining chairs set of 6: Upgrade your homes with these top 8 choices for comfort and style

The Plastic Removable Baby Chair is a portable and lightweight option for toddlers. It features a removable backrest, a comfortable seat, and a foldable design for easy storage and travel. The chair is also easy to clean, making it a practical choice for busy parents.

Specifications

Removable Backrest
Yes
Foldable Design
Yes
Easy-to-Clean Seat
Yes

Reasons to buy

Portable and lightweight design

Foldable design for easy storage

Reasons to avoid

Non-adjustable seat

Tony Stark Plastic Chu-Chu Musical Baby Chair |Feeding Chair with Removable Tray|Strong and Portable High Chair for Kids, Toddlers, and Babies |1-4 Years, Upto 30 Kgs - Green

The StarAndDaisy Multifunction Baby Chair is a versatile and adjustable option for babies and toddlers. It features a 3-level height adjustment, a detachable tray, and a reclining seat for added comfort. The chair also comes with a safety harness for added security.

Specifications

Height Adjustment
3-level
Detachable Tray
Yes
Reclining Seat
Yes
Safety Harness
Yes

Reasons to buy

Versatile and adjustable design

Reclining seat for added comfort

Reasons to avoid

Limited recline positions

StarAndDaisy Galaxy Star High Chair For Baby Girls & Boys,Multifunction 6 In 1 Feeding Chair With Height Adjustment,One Click Fold,Detachble Food Tray,Reclining Seat 6 Months To 5 Years Kids(Blue)

The Supples Babies Comfortable Baby Chair is a cozy and convenient option for infants. It features a detachable and portable design, a comfortable seat, and a washable seat cover for easy cleaning. The chair is also lightweight and easy to carry, making it ideal for travel.

Specifications

Detachable Design
Yes
Portable Design
Yes
Washable Seat Cover
Yes

Reasons to buy

Cozy and convenient design

Lightweight and easy to carry

Reasons to avoid

Non-adjustable seat

Amazon Brand - Supples 4-in-1 High Chair for Babies and Kids | Blue | Supports up to 15 Kg Weight | Detachable & Portable | Safe for Kids from 3 Months to 3 Years

Top 3 features of the best baby chairs:

Best baby chairsConvertible DesignAdjustable TraySafety Harness
Prima Baby Desk ChairNoYes5-point
LuvLap Booster High ChairNoYes3-point
LuvLap Convertible Booster High ChairNoYes5-point
Rabbit Convertible Booster for ToddlersYesYes5-point
Rabbit Convertible Feeding ChairYesYes5-point
Plastic Removable Baby ChairNoNoNA
StarAndDaisy Multifunction Baby ChairNoYesYes
Supples Babies Comfortable Baby ChairNoNANA

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these baby chairs?

Ans : The price range of these baby chairs varies from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 6,000, depending on the brand and features.

Question : Are these baby chairs easy to clean?

Ans : Yes, most of these baby chairs come with washable and removable seat pads for easy cleaning.

Question : Do these baby chairs require assembly?

Ans : Some of these baby chairs may require minimal assembly, while others come pre-assembled for added convenience.

Question : What are the recommended age ranges for these baby chairs?

Ans : These baby chairs are suitable for infants and toddlers, with age recommendations varying by product.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

