When it comes to badminton, having the right racket can make all the difference in your game. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned player, finding the best badminton racket under ₹2000 can be a daunting task. With so many options available in the market, it's essential to consider factors such as weight, balance, grip, and string tension. To help you make the right choice, we have compiled a list of the top 8 badminton rackets under 2000 along with their detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table. Read on to find the perfect racket that suits your playing style and preferences.

The Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton Racquet is designed for players looking for a lightweight and easy-to-manoeuvre racket. It features a head-light balance and an isometric head shape for enhanced power and control. The racquet is made of aluminum and comes pre-strung with durable strings.

Specifications of Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Graphite Badminton Racquet: Lightweight and durable design

Isometric head shape for power and control

Comes pre-strung with durable strings

Ideal for beginners and casual players

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to manoeuvre May not suit advanced players Durable construction Good for beginners

2. YONEX Nanoray 7000 Graphite badminton Racquet White/Red/Black

The Yonex Nanoray Badminton Racquet in White is known for its exceptional speed and control. It features a head-light balance and a slim shaft for quick, precise shots. The racquet's aerodynamic frame and stiff flex provide excellent repulsion power and accuracy on the court.

Specifications of YONEX Nanoray 7000 Graphite badminton Racquet White/Red/Black: Aerodynamic frame for speed and control

Slim shaft for quick, precise shots

Stiff flex for repulsion power

Ideal for intermediate players

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent speed and control Not ideal for beginners Precise shots Good for intermediate players

The Li-Ning G-TEK 78 GX Badminton Racquet is designed for players seeking power and precision in their game. It features a head-heavy balance and a flexible shaft for powerful smashes and accurate shots. The racquet's graphite construction ensures durability and performance on the court.

Specifications of Li-Ning G-TEK 78 GX (AYPP294-5) Composite Strung Graphite Badminton Racquet: Head-heavy balance for power

Flexible shaft for powerful smashes

Graphite construction for durability

Ideal for advanced players

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful smashes Not suitable for beginners Durable construction Good for advanced players

The YOUNG Professional Badminton Racket in Neon Yellow is designed for players looking for a lightweight and stylish racket. It features a sturdy construction and a comfortable grip for extended play. The racquet's neon yellow design adds a pop of color to your game.

Specifications of YOUNG Fury 7 Graphite Lightweight Professional Badminton Racket: Sturdy construction for durability

Comfortable grip for extended play

Stylish neon yellow design

Ideal for fashion-conscious players

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and stylish May not suit players looking for advanced features Comfortable grip Durable construction

The Apacs Tension Graphite Unstrung Badminton Racket is known for its exceptional tension and power. It features a high-modulus graphite construction and a stiff shaft for maximum repulsion and speed. The racquet's unstrung design allows players to customize the string tension according to their preferences.

Specifications of Apacs Finapi 232 (Unstrung, 38 LBS Max Tension) Made in Vietnam: High-modulus graphite construction for tension and power

Stiff shaft for maximum repulsion and speed

Unstrung design for customized string tension

Ideal for professional players

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional tension and power May not be suitable for beginners Customizable string tension Ideal for professional players

The Badminton Racquet Astrox Attack 80GMS 32LBS is designed for aggressive players seeking maximum power and speed. It features an advanced head-heavy balance and a stiff shaft for explosive smashes and precise shots. The racquet's innovative design and technology deliver exceptional performance on the court.

Specifications of Yonex Badminton Racquet Astrox Attack 9 Pearl White: Advanced head-heavy balance for power

Stiff shaft for explosive smashes

Innovative design for exceptional performance

Ideal for aggressive players

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Maximum power and speed Not suitable for casual players Explosive smashes Ideal for aggressive players

The Yonex Badminton Racquet Astrox Graphite is known for its precision and control on the court. It features a balanced design and a graphite frame for stability and accuracy. The racquet's innovative technology ensures optimal performance for players of all skill levels.

Specifications of YONEX Graphite Badminton Racquet Astrox Lite 45I 5U G4 (Kurenai): Balanced design for stability

Graphite frame for accuracy

Innovative technology for optimal performance

Ideal for all skill levels

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Precision and control May not meet the needs of advanced players Stability and accuracy Suitable for all skill levels

The Yonex Badminton Racquet Voltric 35i is designed for players seeking a perfect balance of power and control. It features a head-heavy balance and a medium flex for powerful smashes and finesse. The racquet's durable construction and advanced technology make it a reliable choice for competitive play.

Specifications of YONEX Graphite Badminton Racquet Voltric Lite 35I Blue G4 5U: Head-heavy balance for power

Medium flex for finesse

Durable construction for reliability

Ideal for competitive play

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful smashes and finesse May not be ideal for casual players Reliable construction Suitable for competitive play

Top 3 features of the best badminton racket under ₹ 2000:

Best badminton racket under ₹ 2000 Balance Shaft Construction Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton Racquet Head-light Aluminum Durable Yonex Nanoray Badminton Racquet - White Head-light Slim Aerodynamic Li-Ning G-TEK 78 GX Badminton Racquet Head-heavy Flexible Graphite YOUNG Professional Badminton Racket - Neon Yellow Even Sturdy Lightweight Apacs Tension Graphite Unstrung Badminton Racket Even High-modulus graphite Stiff Badminton Racquet Astrox Attack 80GMS 32LBS Head-heavy Advanced Innovative Yonex Badminton Racquet Astrox Graphite Even Graphite Innovative Yonex Badminton Racquet Voltric 35i Head-heavy Medium flex Durable

Best value for money badminton racket under ₹ 2000: The ZR Aluminum Badminton Racquet in Orange offers the best value for money. It is a budget-friendly option that provides durability and control for casual players. With its balanced design and aluminium frame, it is an ideal choice for recreational play.

Best overall badminton racket under ₹ 2000: The Badminton Racquet Astrox Attack 80GMS 32LBS stands out as the best overall product in this category. Its advanced head-heavy balance and stiff shaft deliver maximum power and precision for aggressive players. The innovative design and exceptional performance make it a top choice for competitive play.

How to find the best badminton racket under ₹ 2000: When choosing the perfect badminton racket from our list, consider your playing style, skill level, and preferences. Look for features such as balance, shaft flexibility, and construction material to find a racket that suits your needs. Additionally, weigh the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.

Similar articles for you