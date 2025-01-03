|Product
When it comes to badminton, having the right racket can make all the difference in your game. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned player, finding the best badminton racket under ₹2000 can be a daunting task. With so many options available in the market, it's essential to consider factors such as weight, balance, grip, and string tension. To help you make the right choice, we have compiled a list of the top 8 badminton rackets under 2000 along with their detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table. Read on to find the perfect racket that suits your playing style and preferences.
The Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton Racquet is designed for players looking for a lightweight and easy-to-manoeuvre racket. It features a head-light balance and an isometric head shape for enhanced power and control. The racquet is made of aluminum and comes pre-strung with durable strings.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Easy to manoeuvre
|May not suit advanced players
|Durable construction
|Good for beginners
2. YONEX Nanoray 7000 Graphite badminton Racquet White/Red/Black
The Yonex Nanoray Badminton Racquet in White is known for its exceptional speed and control. It features a head-light balance and a slim shaft for quick, precise shots. The racquet's aerodynamic frame and stiff flex provide excellent repulsion power and accuracy on the court.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Excellent speed and control
|Not ideal for beginners
|Precise shots
|Good for intermediate players
The Li-Ning G-TEK 78 GX Badminton Racquet is designed for players seeking power and precision in their game. It features a head-heavy balance and a flexible shaft for powerful smashes and accurate shots. The racquet's graphite construction ensures durability and performance on the court.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Powerful smashes
|Not suitable for beginners
|Durable construction
|Good for advanced players
The YOUNG Professional Badminton Racket in Neon Yellow is designed for players looking for a lightweight and stylish racket. It features a sturdy construction and a comfortable grip for extended play. The racquet's neon yellow design adds a pop of color to your game.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Lightweight and stylish
|May not suit players looking for advanced features
|Comfortable grip
|Durable construction
The Apacs Tension Graphite Unstrung Badminton Racket is known for its exceptional tension and power. It features a high-modulus graphite construction and a stiff shaft for maximum repulsion and speed. The racquet's unstrung design allows players to customize the string tension according to their preferences.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Exceptional tension and power
|May not be suitable for beginners
|Customizable string tension
|Ideal for professional players
The Badminton Racquet Astrox Attack 80GMS 32LBS is designed for aggressive players seeking maximum power and speed. It features an advanced head-heavy balance and a stiff shaft for explosive smashes and precise shots. The racquet's innovative design and technology deliver exceptional performance on the court.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Maximum power and speed
|Not suitable for casual players
|Explosive smashes
|Ideal for aggressive players
The Yonex Badminton Racquet Astrox Graphite is known for its precision and control on the court. It features a balanced design and a graphite frame for stability and accuracy. The racquet's innovative technology ensures optimal performance for players of all skill levels.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Precision and control
|May not meet the needs of advanced players
|Stability and accuracy
|Suitable for all skill levels
The Yonex Badminton Racquet Voltric 35i is designed for players seeking a perfect balance of power and control. It features a head-heavy balance and a medium flex for powerful smashes and finesse. The racquet's durable construction and advanced technology make it a reliable choice for competitive play.
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Powerful smashes and finesse
|May not be ideal for casual players
|Reliable construction
|Suitable for competitive play
|Best badminton racket under ₹2000
|Balance
|Shaft
|Construction
|Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton Racquet
|Head-light
|Aluminum
|Durable
|Yonex Nanoray Badminton Racquet - White
|Head-light
|Slim
|Aerodynamic
|Li-Ning G-TEK 78 GX Badminton Racquet
|Head-heavy
|Flexible
|Graphite
|YOUNG Professional Badminton Racket - Neon Yellow
|Even
|Sturdy
|Lightweight
|Apacs Tension Graphite Unstrung Badminton Racket
|Even
|High-modulus graphite
|Stiff
|Badminton Racquet Astrox Attack 80GMS 32LBS
|Head-heavy
|Advanced
|Innovative
|Yonex Badminton Racquet Astrox Graphite
|Even
|Graphite
|Innovative
|Yonex Badminton Racquet Voltric 35i
|Head-heavy
|Medium flex
|Durable
The ZR Aluminum Badminton Racquet in Orange offers the best value for money. It is a budget-friendly option that provides durability and control for casual players. With its balanced design and aluminium frame, it is an ideal choice for recreational play.
The Badminton Racquet Astrox Attack 80GMS 32LBS stands out as the best overall product in this category. Its advanced head-heavy balance and stiff shaft deliver maximum power and precision for aggressive players. The innovative design and exceptional performance make it a top choice for competitive play.
When choosing the perfect badminton racket from our list, consider your playing style, skill level, and preferences. Look for features such as balance, shaft flexibility, and construction material to find a racket that suits your needs. Additionally, weigh the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.
