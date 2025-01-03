Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Product Hub / Best badminton rackets Under 2000: Level up your game with these top 8 affordable and durable options

Best badminton rackets Under ₹2000: Level up your game with these top 8 affordable and durable options

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best badminton racket under 2000? Check out our comprehensive guide to find the perfect one for you. We have curated a list of the top 8 badminton rackets in this price range to help you make an informed decision.

Affordable badminton rackets under 2000 for every player's perfect smash.
Our Picks

Our Picks

When it comes to badminton, having the right racket can make all the difference in your game. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned player, finding the best badminton racket under 2000 can be a daunting task. With so many options available in the market, it's essential to consider factors such as weight, balance, grip, and string tension. To help you make the right choice, we have compiled a list of the top 8 badminton rackets under 2000 along with their detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and a feature comparison table. Read on to find the perfect racket that suits your playing style and preferences.

The Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton Racquet is designed for players looking for a lightweight and easy-to-manoeuvre racket. It features a head-light balance and an isometric head shape for enhanced power and control. The racquet is made of aluminum and comes pre-strung with durable strings.

Specifications of Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Graphite Badminton Racquet:

  • Lightweight and durable design
  • Isometric head shape for power and control
  • Comes pre-strung with durable strings
  • Ideal for beginners and casual players

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Easy to manoeuvreMay not suit advanced players
Durable construction
Good for beginners

2. YONEX Nanoray 7000 Graphite badminton Racquet White/Red/Black

The Yonex Nanoray Badminton Racquet in White is known for its exceptional speed and control. It features a head-light balance and a slim shaft for quick, precise shots. The racquet's aerodynamic frame and stiff flex provide excellent repulsion power and accuracy on the court.

Specifications of YONEX Nanoray 7000 Graphite badminton Racquet White/Red/Black:

  • Aerodynamic frame for speed and control
  • Slim shaft for quick, precise shots
  • Stiff flex for repulsion power
  • Ideal for intermediate players

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Excellent speed and controlNot ideal for beginners
Precise shots
Good for intermediate players

Also read: Best foldable walking pads: Top 6 sturdy and compact options for convenient home workout

The Li-Ning G-TEK 78 GX Badminton Racquet is designed for players seeking power and precision in their game. It features a head-heavy balance and a flexible shaft for powerful smashes and accurate shots. The racquet's graphite construction ensures durability and performance on the court.

Specifications of Li-Ning G-TEK 78 GX (AYPP294-5) Composite Strung Graphite Badminton Racquet:

  • Head-heavy balance for power
  • Flexible shaft for powerful smashes
  • Graphite construction for durability
  • Ideal for advanced players

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful smashesNot suitable for beginners
Durable construction
Good for advanced players

The YOUNG Professional Badminton Racket in Neon Yellow is designed for players looking for a lightweight and stylish racket. It features a sturdy construction and a comfortable grip for extended play. The racquet's neon yellow design adds a pop of color to your game.

Specifications of YOUNG Fury 7 Graphite Lightweight Professional Badminton Racket:

  • Sturdy construction for durability
  • Comfortable grip for extended play
  • Stylish neon yellow design
  • Ideal for fashion-conscious players

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Lightweight and stylishMay not suit players looking for advanced features
Comfortable grip
Durable construction

Also read: Best workout machines: Top 10 options to transform your fitness journey for a more active lifestyle

The Apacs Tension Graphite Unstrung Badminton Racket is known for its exceptional tension and power. It features a high-modulus graphite construction and a stiff shaft for maximum repulsion and speed. The racquet's unstrung design allows players to customize the string tension according to their preferences.

Specifications of Apacs Finapi 232 (Unstrung, 38 LBS Max Tension) Made in Vietnam:

  • High-modulus graphite construction for tension and power
  • Stiff shaft for maximum repulsion and speed
  • Unstrung design for customized string tension
  • Ideal for professional players

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Exceptional tension and powerMay not be suitable for beginners
Customizable string tension
Ideal for professional players

The Badminton Racquet Astrox Attack 80GMS 32LBS is designed for aggressive players seeking maximum power and speed. It features an advanced head-heavy balance and a stiff shaft for explosive smashes and precise shots. The racquet's innovative design and technology deliver exceptional performance on the court.

Specifications of Yonex Badminton Racquet Astrox Attack 9 Pearl White:

  • Advanced head-heavy balance for power
  • Stiff shaft for explosive smashes
  • Innovative design for exceptional performance
  • Ideal for aggressive players

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Maximum power and speedNot suitable for casual players
Explosive smashes
Ideal for aggressive players

The Yonex Badminton Racquet Astrox Graphite is known for its precision and control on the court. It features a balanced design and a graphite frame for stability and accuracy. The racquet's innovative technology ensures optimal performance for players of all skill levels.

Specifications of YONEX Graphite Badminton Racquet Astrox Lite 45I 5U G4 (Kurenai):

  • Balanced design for stability
  • Graphite frame for accuracy
  • Innovative technology for optimal performance
  • Ideal for all skill levels

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Precision and controlMay not meet the needs of advanced players
Stability and accuracy
Suitable for all skill levels

The Yonex Badminton Racquet Voltric 35i is designed for players seeking a perfect balance of power and control. It features a head-heavy balance and a medium flex for powerful smashes and finesse. The racquet's durable construction and advanced technology make it a reliable choice for competitive play.

Specifications of YONEX Graphite Badminton Racquet Voltric Lite 35I Blue G4 5U:

  • Head-heavy balance for power
  • Medium flex for finesse
  • Durable construction for reliability
  • Ideal for competitive play

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful smashes and finesseMay not be ideal for casual players
Reliable construction
Suitable for competitive play

Also read: Best all-in-one gym machine: Top 10 compact power builders for your personalised home gym to tone up every muscle

Top 3 features of the best badminton racket under 2000:

Best badminton racket under 2000BalanceShaftConstruction
Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton RacquetHead-lightAluminumDurable
Yonex Nanoray Badminton Racquet - WhiteHead-lightSlimAerodynamic
Li-Ning G-TEK 78 GX Badminton RacquetHead-heavyFlexibleGraphite
YOUNG Professional Badminton Racket - Neon YellowEvenSturdyLightweight
Apacs Tension Graphite Unstrung Badminton RacketEvenHigh-modulus graphiteStiff
Badminton Racquet Astrox Attack 80GMS 32LBSHead-heavyAdvancedInnovative
Yonex Badminton Racquet Astrox GraphiteEvenGraphiteInnovative
Yonex Badminton Racquet Voltric 35iHead-heavyMedium flexDurable

Best value for money badminton racket under 2000:

The ZR Aluminum Badminton Racquet in Orange offers the best value for money. It is a budget-friendly option that provides durability and control for casual players. With its balanced design and aluminium frame, it is an ideal choice for recreational play.

Best overall badminton racket under 2000:

The Badminton Racquet Astrox Attack 80GMS 32LBS stands out as the best overall product in this category. Its advanced head-heavy balance and stiff shaft deliver maximum power and precision for aggressive players. The innovative design and exceptional performance make it a top choice for competitive play.

How to find the best badminton racket under 2000:

When choosing the perfect badminton racket from our list, consider your playing style, skill level, and preferences. Look for features such as balance, shaft flexibility, and construction material to find a racket that suits your needs. Additionally, weigh the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.

Similar articles for you

Limited period deals on treadmills on Amazon: Up to 58% off on top models from brands like Cultsport, PowerMax and more

Best fitness machines for home: Top 10 picks for beginners to ensure consistent workouts for a healthier lifestyle

Best Gym Treadmill: Top 8 picks with the latest features for an effective home workout session

FAQs

Question : What should I consider when buying a badminton racket under 2000?

Ans : When buying a badminton racket under 2000, consider factors such as balance, shaft flexibility, and construction material to find a racket that suits your playing style and skill level.

Question : Are these rackets suitable for professional players?

Ans : Some of the rackets listed are suitable for professional players, offering advanced features and technology for competitive play.

Question : Can I customize the string tension of these rackets?

Ans : Yes, some of the rackets come unstrung, allowing players to customize the string tension according to their preferences.

Question : What is the best value for money option in this price range?

Ans : The ZR Aluminum Badminton Racquet in Orange offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price and durable construction.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.