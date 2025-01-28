Our Picks
In today's fast-paced world, having a reliable power bank is essential. Whether you're a frequent traveler, a busy professional, or a student, a power bank can keep your devices charged on the go. With so many options available, choosing the right power bank can be overwhelming. That's where we come in. In this article, we'll take a detailed look at the top 7 boAt power banks available in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you need a power bank for your smartphone, tablet, or other devices, we've got you covered.
The boAt Energyshroom PB300 Pro is a compact and lightweight power bank that offers fast charging and multiple device compatibility. With advanced protection features and LED indicators, it's a reliable choice for on-the-go charging.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast charging
Multiple device compatibility
Reasons to avoid
Slightly bulky design
boAt Energyshroom PB300 Powerbank with 10000mAh Battery, 22.5w Fast Charging, 12-Layer Smart IC Protection, LED Indicators and Aluminum Alloy Casing(Carbon Black)
The boAt Energyshroom PB300 Pro offers pass-through charging and advanced protection features, making it a versatile choice for users who need to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Its compact design and LED indicators add to its appeal.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Pass-through charging
Compact design
Reasons to avoid
Limited compatibility with laptops
boAt Energyshroom PB300 Pro 10000mAh | Pocket Size Compact Power Bank, Type-C Input (2-Way Port), Pass-Through Charging, Compatible with Tablets, Smartphones, Earbuds, Smartwatch(Steel Blue)
Also read: Best portable power banks for charging gadgets on the go: Top 8 options to consider
The boAt Energyshroom PB300 Pro is equipped with advanced protection features and LED indicators for added convenience. Its high capacity and multiple output ports make it suitable for heavy users who need to charge multiple devices on the go.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High capacity
Multiple output ports
Reasons to avoid
Relatively heavy
boAt Energyshroom PB300 Powerbank with 10000mAh Battery, 22.5w Fast Charging, 12-Layer Smart IC Protection, LED Indicators and Aluminum Alloy Casing(Burgundy)
Also read: Best deals on top power banks: Keep your devices charged with these 8 options
The boAt Energyshroom power bank is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones and smartwatches. Its compact design and fast charging capabilities make it a convenient choice for users on the move.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wide device compatibility
Compact design
Reasons to avoid
Limited output ports
boAt Energyshroom PB400 Pro 20000mAh | Pocket Size, Compact Power Bank w/Type-C Input (2-Way Port), 3X Output Ports, Compatible with Tablets, Smartphones, Earbuds, Smartwatch(Steel Blue)
Also read: Best power banks for laptops: Keep you powered on the go with top 7 high capacity picks
The boAt Energyshroom power bank is designed for users who need to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Its compatibility with smartphones and smartwatches, along with fast charging capabilities, make it a practical choice for busy individuals.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Simultaneous charging
Fast charging
Reasons to avoid
Slightly bulky design
boAt Energyshroom PB400 Pro 20000mAh | Pocket Size, Compact Power Bank w/Type-C Input (2-Way Port), 3X Output Ports, Compatible with Tablets, Smartphones, Earbuds, Smartwatch(Emerald Green)
Also read: Best 20000mAh Power Banks: Check out these top 8 picks from popular brands to keep your devices charged on the go
The boAt Energyshroom PB330 MagnaCharge is equipped with Magnacharge technology for fast and efficient charging. Its high capacity and durable build make it a reliable choice for users who need long-lasting power on the go.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Magnacharge technology
High capacity
Reasons to avoid
Slightly heavy
boAt Energyshroom PB330 MagnaCharge 10000 mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank w/ 15W Wireless Charging, Metal Stand,Magnacharge Ring for iPhone and Android Phones w/Wireless Charge(Black)
Also read: Best wireless power banks for iPhone: Top 7 fast charging options with MagSafe support
The boAt Energyshroom PB401 is designed for users who need a reliable power bank for their smartphones. Its compact design, fast charging capabilities, and compatibility with a wide range of devices make it a practical choice for everyday use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact design
Wide compatibility
Reasons to avoid
Limited output ports
boAt Newly Launched Energyshroom PB401 20000mAh Power Bank| Micro USB and Type C (2-Way Input Ports), 22.5W, 3X Output Ports, Compatible with Tablets, Smartphones, Earbuds, Smartwatch (Carbon Black)
Top 3 features of the best boAt power banks:
|Best boAt power banks
|Capacity
|Output Ports
|Fast Charging
|boAt Energyshroom PB300 Pro
|10000 mAh
|2
|Yes
|boAt Energyshroom PB300 Pro
|15000 mAh
|3
|Yes
|boAt Energyshroom PB300 Pro
|20000 mAh
|4
|Yes
|boAt Energyshroom
|10000 mAh
|2
|Yes
|boAt Energyshroom PB400
|15000 mAh
|3
|Yes
|boAt Energyshroom PB330 MagnaCharge
|20000 mAh
|3
|Yes
|boAt Energyshroom PB401
|10000 mAh
|2
|Yes
FAQs
Question : What is the price range of boAt power banks?
Ans : The price of boAt power banks in India ranges from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 3000, depending on the capacity and features.
Question : Do boAt power banks support fast charging?
Ans : Yes, most boAt power banks are equipped with fast charging capabilities to charge your devices quickly and efficiently.
Question : Are boAt power banks compatible with laptops?
Ans : Some boAt power banks offer compatibility with laptops, especially those with higher capacities and multiple output ports.
Question : What is the warranty period for boAt power banks?
Ans : boAt power banks in India typically come with a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.