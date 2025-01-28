Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Product Hub / Best boAt power banks in India: Top 7 features with modern designs and features for charging on the go

Best boAt power banks in India: Top 7 features with modern designs and features for charging on the go

Affiliate Desk

Find the best boAt power bank for your needs with our comprehensive comparison guide. We've listed the top 7 power banks available in India, complete with detailed product descriptions, pros, and cons.

Boat power bank: Sleek design, fast charging, ultimate portability anywhere.
Our Picks Best Overall Product

Our Picks

In today's fast-paced world, having a reliable power bank is essential. Whether you're a frequent traveler, a busy professional, or a student, a power bank can keep your devices charged on the go. With so many options available, choosing the right power bank can be overwhelming. That's where we come in. In this article, we'll take a detailed look at the top 7 boAt power banks available in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you need a power bank for your smartphone, tablet, or other devices, we've got you covered.

The boAt Energyshroom PB300 Pro is a compact and lightweight power bank that offers fast charging and multiple device compatibility. With advanced protection features and LED indicators, it's a reliable choice for on-the-go charging.

Specifications

Capacity
10000 mAh
Output Ports
2
Fast Charging
Yes
Compatibility
Smartphones, Tablets, Smartwatches

Reasons to buy

Fast charging

Multiple device compatibility

Reasons to avoid

Slightly bulky design

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

boAt Energyshroom PB300 Powerbank with 10000mAh Battery, 22.5w Fast Charging, 12-Layer Smart IC Protection, LED Indicators and Aluminum Alloy Casing(Carbon Black)

The boAt Energyshroom PB300 Pro offers pass-through charging and advanced protection features, making it a versatile choice for users who need to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Its compact design and LED indicators add to its appeal.

Specifications

Capacity
15000 mAh
Output Ports
3
Fast Charging
Yes
Compatibility
Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops

Reasons to buy

Pass-through charging

Compact design

Reasons to avoid

Limited compatibility with laptops

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

boAt Energyshroom PB300 Pro 10000mAh | Pocket Size Compact Power Bank, Type-C Input (2-Way Port), Pass-Through Charging, Compatible with Tablets, Smartphones, Earbuds, Smartwatch(Steel Blue)

Also read: Best portable power banks for charging gadgets on the go: Top 8 options to consider

The boAt Energyshroom PB300 Pro is equipped with advanced protection features and LED indicators for added convenience. Its high capacity and multiple output ports make it suitable for heavy users who need to charge multiple devices on the go.

Specifications

Capacity
20000 mAh
Output Ports
4
Fast Charging
Yes
Compatibility
Smartphones, Tablets, Cameras

Reasons to buy

High capacity

Multiple output ports

Reasons to avoid

Relatively heavy

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

boAt Energyshroom PB300 Powerbank with 10000mAh Battery, 22.5w Fast Charging, 12-Layer Smart IC Protection, LED Indicators and Aluminum Alloy Casing(Burgundy)

Also read: Best deals on top power banks: Keep your devices charged with these 8 options

The boAt Energyshroom power bank is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones and smartwatches. Its compact design and fast charging capabilities make it a convenient choice for users on the move.

Specifications

Capacity
10000 mAh
Output Ports
2
Fast Charging
Yes
Compatibility
Smartphones, Smartwatches, Fitness Trackers

Reasons to buy

Wide device compatibility

Compact design

Reasons to avoid

Limited output ports

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

boAt Energyshroom PB400 Pro 20000mAh | Pocket Size, Compact Power Bank w/Type-C Input (2-Way Port), 3X Output Ports, Compatible with Tablets, Smartphones, Earbuds, Smartwatch(Steel Blue)

Also read: Best power banks for laptops: Keep you powered on the go with top 7 high capacity picks

The boAt Energyshroom power bank is designed for users who need to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Its compatibility with smartphones and smartwatches, along with fast charging capabilities, make it a practical choice for busy individuals.

Specifications

Capacity
15000 mAh
Output Ports
3
Fast Charging
Yes
Compatibility
Smartphones, Smartwatches, Tablets

Reasons to buy

Simultaneous charging

Fast charging

Reasons to avoid

Slightly bulky design

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

boAt Energyshroom PB400 Pro 20000mAh | Pocket Size, Compact Power Bank w/Type-C Input (2-Way Port), 3X Output Ports, Compatible with Tablets, Smartphones, Earbuds, Smartwatch(Emerald Green)

Also read: Best 20000mAh Power Banks: Check out these top 8 picks from popular brands to keep your devices charged on the go

The boAt Energyshroom PB330 MagnaCharge is equipped with Magnacharge technology for fast and efficient charging. Its high capacity and durable build make it a reliable choice for users who need long-lasting power on the go.

Specifications

Capacity
20000 mAh
Output Ports
3
Fast Charging
Yes
Compatibility
Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops

Reasons to buy

Magnacharge technology

High capacity

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavy

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

boAt Energyshroom PB330 MagnaCharge 10000 mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank w/ 15W Wireless Charging, Metal Stand,Magnacharge Ring for iPhone and Android Phones w/Wireless Charge(Black)

Also read: Best wireless power banks for iPhone: Top 7 fast charging options with MagSafe support

The boAt Energyshroom PB401 is designed for users who need a reliable power bank for their smartphones. Its compact design, fast charging capabilities, and compatibility with a wide range of devices make it a practical choice for everyday use.

Specifications

Capacity
10000 mAh
Output Ports
2
Fast Charging
Yes
Compatibility
Smartphones, Tablets, Smartwatches

Reasons to buy

Compact design

Wide compatibility

Reasons to avoid

Limited output ports

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

boAt Newly Launched Energyshroom PB401 20000mAh Power Bank| Micro USB and Type C (2-Way Input Ports), 22.5W, 3X Output Ports, Compatible with Tablets, Smartphones, Earbuds, Smartwatch (Carbon Black)

Top 3 features of the best boAt power banks:

Best boAt power banksCapacityOutput PortsFast Charging
boAt Energyshroom PB300 Pro10000 mAh2Yes
boAt Energyshroom PB300 Pro15000 mAh3Yes
boAt Energyshroom PB300 Pro20000 mAh4Yes
boAt Energyshroom10000 mAh2Yes
boAt Energyshroom PB40015000 mAh3Yes
boAt Energyshroom PB330 MagnaCharge20000 mAh3Yes
boAt Energyshroom PB40110000 mAh2Yes

Similar articles for you:

Best power banks for fast charging with high capacity

Best wireless power banks: Top 10 fast charging options to keep your device charged on the go

Best Portronics power banks: Top 8 reliable and high capacity options for your charging needs

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of boAt power banks?

Ans : The price of boAt power banks in India ranges from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 3000, depending on the capacity and features.

Question : Do boAt power banks support fast charging?

Ans : Yes, most boAt power banks are equipped with fast charging capabilities to charge your devices quickly and efficiently.

Question : Are boAt power banks compatible with laptops?

Ans : Some boAt power banks offer compatibility with laptops, especially those with higher capacities and multiple output ports.

Question : What is the warranty period for boAt power banks?

Ans : boAt power banks in India typically come with a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.